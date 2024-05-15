LG’s New TONE Free Wireless Earbuds With Pure Graphene for Exceptional Audio

SEOUL, May 16, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the company’s latest TONE Free T90S model to the global market, designed to offer impressive sound for a heightened listening experience. The new T90S earbuds are enhanced by pure graphene, boast an even more comfortable fit and possess a range of useful features essential for elevated on-the-go listening pleasure.

Delivering an enriched audio experience with improved accuracy and clarity, the newest T90S earbuds use pure graphene for drivers, a departure from the conventional use of coated graphene. The lightweight and sustainable material is widely known for boosting performance and efficiency in advanced technologies such as semiconductors and solar cells. The use of pure graphene in LG’s latest earbuds reduces vibrations and allows users to revel in well-balanced and precise sound with powerful bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies. The T90S earbuds are designed to take full advantage of graphene’s lightweight nature, ensuring a cozy fit that ensures comfort for prolonged listening.

LG’s T90 TONE Free series continues to provide unmatched level of surround sound experience as the first Dolby Atmos earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices. Dolby Head Tracking technology adapts audio based on users’ head movements, creating a dynamic sense of immersion that places listeners at the center. Whether listening to music, diving into a movie or series or engaging in all the action of a video game, the high-quality sound captivates users on smartphones, tablets or large-screen TVs.

What’s new, T90S earbuds now support Dolby Head Tracking technology up to 24bit / 96kHz audio, allowing users to enjoy studio-level audio quality. The latest earbuds also offer added versatility with Dolby Atmos Optimizer, with optimized surround sound based on three adjustable levels that cater to users’ preferences.

LG continues to present superior sound in partnership with Meridian Audio, featuring Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology that delivers a clear center image, making listeners feel like they’re listening to a stereo sound system. In addition to natural, distortion-free sound, Meridian’s Perfect Balance technology allows T90S users to experience a consistent tonal balance despite the volume.

Along with an elevated listening experience, LG TONE Free earbuds ensure hygiene is at the forefront with LG’s exclusive UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to effectively eliminate 99.9% of bacteria on the ear gels of the earbuds within just 10 minutes of the powered charging cycle.* T90S earbuds adopt medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels that absorb dust and prevent dirt from accumulating, effectively reducing skin irritations.

Prioritizing user convenience with enhanced connectivity abilities, the LG T90S model enhances the versatile Plug & Wireless feature, a trait reserved only for LG TONE Free earbuds. With USB-C to AUX and USB-C to USB C cables included, the T90S charging case can be used a transmitter, enabling seamless Bluetooth connectivity between the earbuds and non-Bluetooth devices like in-flight entertainment systems, gym treadmills, hotel TVs and more.

In addition to supporting Bluetooth codecs AAC and SBC for seamless connection with Apple and Android devices, the T90S is also compatible with the aptX Adaptive codec. With the LG TONE Free app, users can sync up to five external devices, eliminating the hassle of manually reconnecting when switching between devices. Moreover, the T90S supports multi-pairing, enabling users to connect to two source devices simultaneously.

For flawless listening and call experiences no matter what is happening around the user, LG’s newest earbuds ensure optimal noise reduction with the company’s Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, adapting the T90S earbuds to surrounding noise levels in real time. What’s more, new ergonomically designed ear tips are designed to create a tighter seal and block more noise, while ensuring a stable fit which enables ANC to perform more effectively.

The T90S earbuds deliver crystal-clear call quality, making it feel as if the caller is speaking right beside the user. LG has integrated a built-in three-microphone system and Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) to monitor background noise, pick up users’ voices and track jaw movements. T90S earbuds feature a new High Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) microphone which further reduces ambient noise, while the earbuds leverage a new algorithm that isolates speech from background noise to optimize dialogue quality and reduce noise.

LG has always been devoted to delivering a comfortable fit without compromising performance. In collaboration with South Korea’s POSTECH Ergonomic Design Technology Lab, the latest earbuds have been designed with ergonomic precision and consistent comfort. Extensive research on the human ear has been conducted to determine how to fit the earbuds securely while applying the least amount of pressure, enabling use in various situations such as at work or during an intense workout.

LG’s newest TONE Free wireless earbuds T90S will be rolled out in major markets worldwide from May.

# # #

* UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Independent testing shows UVnano charging case eliminates 99.9 percent of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on earbuds within ten minutes of charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable.