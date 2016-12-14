LG’S NEWEST, MOST EXCITING 4K HDR MONITORS COMING TO CES 2017

At CES 2017, LG will also be showcasing the 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide™ Mobile+ Monitor (model 34UM79M). The 34UM79M is the world’s first Chromecast-enabled multimedia monitor, allowing users to seamlessly stream their favorite movies, music, games and more from mobile devices directly to the monitor. And LG’s UltraWide monitor allows owners to simultaneously multitask between the PC and the mobile device using a single screen. Similarly, the Dual Controller Plus feature allows users to control both a PC and a smartphone/tablet via a single keyboard and mouse. What’s more, the LG Mobile+ Monitor application allows for the control of many of the monitor’s settings such as input, volume, aspect ratio, PBP/PIP, etc. remotely and conveniently.