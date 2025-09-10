LG’s Transparent and Massive Digital Signage Headlines New Tokyo Commercial District

SEOUL, Sep. 10, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is redefining the future of retail and urban experience marketing by bringing its most advanced display technologies to one of Japan’s most anticipated commercial destinations. With its latest Transparent OLED Signage and ultra-premium Micro LED display, LG is reinforcing its global leadership in high-value retail and transportation hub displays – delivering immersive digital experiences that seamlessly blend into the world’s most iconic venues.

LG has supplied its Transparent OLED Signage and ultra-high-definition Micro LED signage, LG MAGNIT, to NEWoMan TAKANAWA, a flagship complex opening near TAKANAWA Gateway Station in Tokyo.

NEWoMan TAKANAWA is the centerpiece of the TAKANAWA Gateway Station area’s urban regeneration initiative, conducted by LUMINE, a subsidiary of the East Japan Railway Company. As a comprehensive shopping center with a total floor area of approximately 60,000 square meters and around 180 stores, its grand opening is set for September 12, following a partial pre-opening in March.

Transparent OLED Signage: Blending Digital and Physical Worlds

In the event hall on the third floor of the North Building, LG has installed a massive 380-inch Transparent OLED display to offer visitors an innovative spatial experience that creates a unique fusion of real and virtual environments. To achieve this impressive scale while maintaining a sense of openness rather than confinement, sixteen 55-inch Transparent OLED Signage units have been arranged in an eight-by-two configuration.

LG’s Transparent OLED Signage brings a new level of design freedom with its see-through display that blends effortlessly into any setting. Thanks to its modular design, panels can be seamlessly connected on all sides, enabling the creation of transparent video walls in of virtually any size.

LG MAGNIT: Ultra-Premium Micro LED Displays

LG MAGNIT displays have been installed at the second-floor entrances of the North and South buildings. Using Micro LEDs smaller than the width of a human hair (under 100 micrometers), LG MAGNIT delivers self-emissive light and color with clear picture quality, high color reproduction accuracy and precise image processing.

In the North Building, a vertical 2.4-meter-wide by 7.45-meter-high LG MAGNIT captivates visitors with its vivid imagery, while in the South Building, a horizontal 9-meter-wide by 2.02-meter-high display follows the customer pathway, enhancing spatial immersion.

Strengthening Presence in Japan’s Competitive Market

In Japan – often considered a challenging market for foreign brands – LG is making significant inroads with its premium signage and its OLED TVS, which boast superior picture quality defined by perfect color and perfect black. The company is solidifying its leadership in the premium segment, maintaining the top position in the ultra-large OLED TV market (70 inches and above) since last year.

Proven Performance in Iconic Venues Worldwide

LG’s premium signage serves as a display solution that enhances the value of the space at major global landmarks. At Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 55-inch Transparent OLED Signage units provide visitors with detailed plant information while blending seamlessly into the lush natural surroundings.

“We will strengthen our leadership in the global retail display market with ultra-premium solutions that deliver not only superior visual quality but also transformative customer experiences,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Our Transparent OLED and Micro LED technologies are enabling retailers and developers to reimagine their spaces with displays that inform, inspire and captivate.”

* Credit for featured image: Michiyo Yaegashi ©HERALBONY Co., Ltd.