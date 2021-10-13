Second Gen LG Ergo Monitors Designed for Customized Workstations, Maximum Comfort

SEOUL, Oct. 14, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) continues to push the boundaries of productivity, user-comfort and workspace flexibility in the modern era with its newest LG Ergo series of monitors. Perfect for home or office and anything in between, the LG Ergo Dual (model 27QP88D) and LG Ergo Single (model 32QP880) boast maximum adjustability, easy installation and exceptional IPS picture quality with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440).

First unveiled a year ago, the LG Ergo series is designed to deliver a superior display experience with greater ergonomic comfort. The second generation models offer consumers even more value and versatility with improved height and swivel adjustability, making sharing the screen with others and working while standing easier than ever. Both new models continue to offer the same effortless ability as before to be set close to or far away from the user without having to adjust the mounting point. What’s more, the Ergo Dual offers a height-adjustable range of 150 millimeters while the Ergo Single travels 130 millimeters, with both able to rotate 335 degrees.

With a wider range of movement, these monitors can better meet the individual preferences of every user. With a pair of 27-inch displays, the LG Ergo Dual can be set up in a variety of useful configurations including side-by-side in landscape orientation, one display in portrait and the other landscape, both stacked vertically or even facing opposite directions. The 32-inch display offered in the LG Ergo Single is ideal for users who prefer a large, seamless workspace.

Both the dual and single models are now easier to install with articulated arms that attach securely without screws to desks and tabletops up to a maximum thickness of 75 millimeters. Requiring very little desktop space for a clean, uncluttered workspace, LG’s patent pending C-Clamp employs a slim, robust grommet allowing users to easily secure the stand on the edge of a desk or cable hole to get working (or playing) in no time. What’s more, both LG Ergo monitors can charge a laptop via the USB-C One Cable Solution while the Ergo Dual also allows displays to daisy chain via DisplayPort.*

“The 2021 LG Ergo models are advanced workstation solutions designed to provide the ultimate in flexibility with all the display capabilities today’s advanced users demand,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Both the Ergo Dual and Ergo Single offer next-level user convenience, premium IPS picture quality and an array of useful features consumers have come to expect from premium LG monitors.”

The new LG Ergo series will begin rolling out in key markets worldwide beginning this month.

Specifications:

27QP88D 32QP880 Size/Ratio Screen Size 27-inch x 2 31.5-inch Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Yes Yes Graphics Color Gamut sRGB 99 percent (Typ.) sRGB 99 percent (Typ.) Brightness (Typ.) 350 nits 350 nits HDR HDR10 HDR10 Color Calibrated Yes Yes Response Time 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) AMD FreeSync™ Technology AMD FreeSync™ AMD FreeSync™ Screen 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design Design Stand Ergo Dual Stand Ergo Single Stand Extend / Retract 210mm

Height 150mm Extend / Retract 210mm

Height 130mm Swivel ±335° / Tilt -30° to +35° /

Pivot / Tilt Adjustable /

C-Clamp + Grommet



Swivel ±335°/ Tilt ±25°/

Pivot / Tilt Adjustable /

C-Clamp + Grommet Interface USB Type-C™ DP Alt. + Power Delivery

65W + Data DP Alt. + Power Delivery

96W + Data HDMI x1 x2 Display Port In x1 / Out x1 x1 USB 3.0 x2 Downstream x2 Downstream Power Adapter Adapter Sound Speaker – Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (5Wx2) SW On Screen Control Yes Yes

* Not compatible with Apple M1 devices.