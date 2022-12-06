About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

The newly launched
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 heating and cooling air purifying fan
Introducing the new color series LG Styler too; tailor-make your own stylish wardrobe and warm home environment

Home Appliances 12/06/2022
Print

Immediate Release

The newly launched 
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 heating and cooling air purifying fan 

Introducing the new color series LG Styler too;tailor-make your own stylish wardrobe and warm home environment

Photolink：https://bit.ly/3XRIT5P

 

（6th December, 2022 – Hong Kong）LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of the fully upgraded LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan - Heating (LG AeroTower 3in1) in Hong Kong. LG is also jointly launching the new color series of the popular clothing care machine, LG Styler, helping consumers redefine their fashionable and healthy life, wellness and home environment. LG has always paid close attention to the needs of customers, and especially now with the onset of winter it is helping customers take great care of their clothing and home, enabling everyone to achieve comfortable and personalized clean living.

 

Newly upgraded heating mode, increases rooms by 5 degrees in 9 minutes, creating tailor-made warm and comfortable spaces

Following the introduction of its ingenious combination of air purification and fan in the first-generation LG AeroTower, LG has added warm air functionality, integrating air purification, fan and heating all in one. The new LG AeroTower 3in1 is not only equipped with three air supply modes - direct, wide and diffusion mode - but also provides a heating mode in response to different needs of seasonal changes, so users can feel comfortably warm and cared-for in the colder winter months.

 

LG AeroTower 3in1 can increase the indoor temperature by 5 degrees in just 9 minutes[1] after it is activated. For example, the moment you step out of the bathroom after taking a shower, users can avoid the sensation of cold and biting air and enjoy the exclusive new warmth provided quickly at home. Users can also benefit from the LG ThinQ™ smart home app on their smartphones to remotely control it anytime, anywhere, and enjoy a truly convenient all-round air purification and heating solution.

 

18 kinds of security mechanisms to protect children and pets

In addition to the built-in intelligent sensing system, LG AeroTower 3in1 can effectively detect the PM1.0 ultra fine dust, odor, temperature and humidity in the indoor environment, and then accurately understand the air quality of the space through the intelligent LCD screen, while also building in 18 kinds of security mechanisms. Taking into account the safety concerns of children or pets at home, LG thoughtfully integrates a protective outer layer and has added a safety guard to avoid high temperature burns when children or pets approach. Its built-in lock mode and high temperature sensor, once detecting excessive indoor temperature, will automatically shut down, bringing a safe, considerate device which meets the needs of users from a humanized design standpoint.

 

Triple filtration system to create a high-quality healthy life

LG’s latest air care solution employs a 3-step Filtration System, which comprises the Pre-Filter, 360-degree HEPA Filter and Deodorization Filter, as well as a variety of other advanced features to improve air quality in the home. The Pre-Filter traps large dust particles, while the 360-degree HEPA filter captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns in size[2]. The Deodorization Filter removes odors and airborne chemicals[3] for easier breathing and a more pleasant indoor environment. For an added layer of protection and reliably clean airflow, the AeroTower uses LG UVnano™ technology to remove 99.9%[4] of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.

 

Masterpiece that implements LG Objet design aesthetics and breaks through natural limitations via innovative technology

LG AeroTower 3in1 is available in three body color options (including Calming Beige, Nature Green and Nature Clay Brown). First seen on the company’s groundbreaking PuriCare 360° air purifier, the cylindrical shape of the AeroTower’s base enables the product to draw in air from all directions. The upper part of the device features LG’s nature-inspired Air Valley technology, which produces an effect similar to that of wind flowing between a canyon’s walls, resulting in powerful airflow yet with a low-volume performance as quiet as a whisper, at just 23 dB.[5] Moreover, the sleek, modern aesthetic of AeroTower elevates the user’s living space, and so matches well with any type of décor.

 

LG Objet's Styler adds new colors to perfectly fit into various interior designs

Since LG's launch of the revolutionary Styler series, an innovative product that breaks the inherent concept of home laundry, it has been leading the market and bringing customers new choices in at-home steam care. LG Styler uses TrueSteam® steam technology combined with innovative hardware design, and today adds new color - Nature Green, so users can choose colors according to personal preferences or interior decoration & design, creating a stylish home space.

 

Realizing "Dry Cleaning, Sterilization and Care" ALL-in-ONE to provide a more convenient lifestyle

The TrueSteam® function has been certified by the Allergy UK Seal of Approval™, the Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI), the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), and the Verband der Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik (VDE) to effectively eliminate up to 99.9% of allergens, including stubborn bacteria and dust mites[6]. Without needing any detergent or chemicals, LG Styler series brings comprehensive protection for the family wardrobe.

 

LG Styler is perfect for clothes that need special care. It meets the needs of various clothing care requirements, including a swing hanger that shakes away dust at 200 swings per minute by waving clothes with simulated hands, an anti-wrinkle trouser hanger on the cabinet door, and a variety of other functions. With the multi-functional shelf, fragrance can be added into the body to add fresh fragrances to clothes. Whether used for suits, school uniforms, leather coats, plush dolls, towels, pillows or underwear, it embodies the design concept of "fresh sterilization and maintenance" in one step. Clothing care is now more time-saving and more convenient, meeting the unprecedented needs of every demanding family.

 

For more details, please visit

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1: https://www.lg.com/hk/aerotower

LG Styler: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/styler

Pre-sale Date and Retail Price

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 and LG Styler are now available for pre-sale at authorized dealers. The pre-sale date and suggested retail price are as follows:

Product

Suggested Retail Price

Pre-sale date

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1

$7,180

26th November -

11th December 2022

LG Styler
(Nature Green)

$16,980

January 2023

 

SPECS:

LG AeroTower

Nature Clay Brown

 Calming Beige

Nature Green

General

Noise Level

53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep)

53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep)

53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep))

Oscillation

45° / 60° / 90° / 140°

45° / 60° / 90° / 140°

45° / 60° / 90° / 140°

Operating mode

Wide / Direct / Diffusion

Wide / Direct / Diffusion

Wide / Direct / Diffusion

Fan Speed

Auto /  1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo

Auto /  1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo

Auto /  1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo

Design

Control

Touch Panel

Touch Panel

Touch Panel

Cleanliness Indicator

Yes

Yes

Yes

Smart Home Appliance

ThinQ® Application

iOS / Android

iOS / Android

iOS / Android

Air Quality Monitoring

Yes

Yes

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Yes

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Yes

Yes

3in1 High Efficiency Filter

Filter Grade

HEPA

HEPA

HEPA

Pre Filter

Yes

Yes

Yes

Total Harmful Gas Care Filter

Yes

Yes

Yes

Feature

UVnano

Yes

Yes

Yes

Smart Indicator

PM 10 / 2.5 /  1.0, µm

PM 10 / 2.5 /  1.0, µm

PM 10 / 2.5 /  1.0, µm

Off Timer

1-12 hrs

1-12 hrs

1-12 hrs

Filter Change Alarm

Yes

Yes

Yes

Remove Controller

Yes

Yes

Yes

Dimensions and Weight

Dimensions (WxHxD)

265 x 1120 x 265 mm

265 x 1120 x 265 mm

265 x 1120 x 265 mm

Weight

11.5 Kg

11.5 Kg

11.5 Kg

 

General

LG Styler

Mirror Black/Nature Green (NEW)

LED Control Panel

Touch Panel

Dimensions (CM)

44.5 x 185 x 58.5 CM

Weight

83 KG

Capacity

Clothes x3 Pants x1

Reversible Door

Yes (Charged Services)

 

Features

TrueSteam®

Yes

Heat-Pump Technology

Yes

Moving Hanger

Yes

LED Light

Yes

Dehumidify

Yes

Smart Home Appliance

Smart ThinQ® Application

iOS / Android

Download Extra Care Mode

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Feature

Refresh

Light, Normal, Heavy

Special Care

Wool/Linen, Suits/Coats, Sportswear

Sanitary

Normal, Bedding, Fine Dust, Heavy Duty

Gentle Dry

Normal, Rain, Dehumidify

Accessories

Hangers

2 Pcs

Pants Hanger

1 Pcs

Shelf

1 Pcs

Warranty

Whole Unit

2 Years Warranty

Compressor

10 Years Warranty

 

 

[1] Based on LGE's internal test. Tested between September 27th and November 16th, 2021, by running the model FS061PSSA within an area with a size of 3.7m(W) * 5.2m(D) * 2.4m(H), about 19.2㎡ based on floor area /46.2㎥ based on space volume in heat mode (wind strength: 1st stage) for 9 minutes. Resulted raising the temperature from 20˚C to 25˚C. Results may be different depending on the environment (There may be a difference in the performance of warm air in an environment with a high ceiling or not insulated.)

[2] Tested by KCL, Test Date: ‘22. 9. 1 ~ 9. 2., Test Method: Reference test standard KS B 6141 : 2000

- Test Institution: KCL(Korea Conformity Laboratories, Test Particle : KCl (potassium chloride)

- Test Result: More than 99.97% of micro dust size of 0.3 removal

[3] [Deodorization efficiency] Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA, Test Date:  21.03.20~4.23, Test Method:  SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier, Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation, Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria The KACA logo

[4] Tested by TUV and KTR *Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR,

Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), 

Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal The TUV Rheinland & KTR logo Tested by Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation 

[5] [Low Noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 2022.02.11, Test Agency: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep Mode Noise 23dB

[6] Tested by Intertek, Verified to sterilize 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

  Certified by AAFA, Tested about reduction of allergens included dust mites, S.epidermidis and mold..

BACK TO LIST