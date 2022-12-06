Immediate Release





The newly launched

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 heating and cooling air purifying fan

Introducing the new color series LG Styler too;tailor-make your own stylish wardrobe and warm home environment

（6th December, 2022 – Hong Kong）LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of the fully upgraded LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan - Heating (LG AeroTower 3in1) in Hong Kong. LG is also jointly launching the new color series of the popular clothing care machine, LG Styler, helping consumers redefine their fashionable and healthy life, wellness and home environment. LG has always paid close attention to the needs of customers, and especially now with the onset of winter it is helping customers take great care of their clothing and home, enabling everyone to achieve comfortable and personalized clean living.

Newly upgraded heating mode, increases rooms by 5 degrees in 9 minutes, creating tailor-made warm and comfortable spaces

Following the introduction of its ingenious combination of air purification and fan in the first-generation LG AeroTower, LG has added warm air functionality, integrating air purification, fan and heating all in one. The new LG AeroTower 3in1 is not only equipped with three air supply modes - direct, wide and diffusion mode - but also provides a heating mode in response to different needs of seasonal changes, so users can feel comfortably warm and cared-for in the colder winter months.

LG AeroTower 3in1 can increase the indoor temperature by 5 degrees in just 9 minutes[1] after it is activated. For example, the moment you step out of the bathroom after taking a shower, users can avoid the sensation of cold and biting air and enjoy the exclusive new warmth provided quickly at home. Users can also benefit from the LG ThinQ™ smart home app on their smartphones to remotely control it anytime, anywhere, and enjoy a truly convenient all-round air purification and heating solution.

18 kinds of security mechanisms to protect children and pets

In addition to the built-in intelligent sensing system, LG AeroTower 3in1 can effectively detect the PM1.0 ultra fine dust, odor, temperature and humidity in the indoor environment, and then accurately understand the air quality of the space through the intelligent LCD screen, while also building in 18 kinds of security mechanisms. Taking into account the safety concerns of children or pets at home, LG thoughtfully integrates a protective outer layer and has added a safety guard to avoid high temperature burns when children or pets approach. Its built-in lock mode and high temperature sensor, once detecting excessive indoor temperature, will automatically shut down, bringing a safe, considerate device which meets the needs of users from a humanized design standpoint.

Triple filtration system to create a high-quality healthy life

LG’s latest air care solution employs a 3-step Filtration System, which comprises the Pre-Filter, 360-degree HEPA Filter and Deodorization Filter, as well as a variety of other advanced features to improve air quality in the home. The Pre-Filter traps large dust particles, while the 360-degree HEPA filter captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns in size[2]. The Deodorization Filter removes odors and airborne chemicals[3] for easier breathing and a more pleasant indoor environment. For an added layer of protection and reliably clean airflow, the AeroTower uses LG UVnano™ technology to remove 99.9%[4] of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.

Masterpiece that implements LG Objet design aesthetics and breaks through natural limitations via innovative technology

LG AeroTower 3in1 is available in three body color options (including Calming Beige, Nature Green and Nature Clay Brown). First seen on the company’s groundbreaking PuriCare 360° air purifier, the cylindrical shape of the AeroTower’s base enables the product to draw in air from all directions. The upper part of the device features LG’s nature-inspired Air Valley technology, which produces an effect similar to that of wind flowing between a canyon’s walls, resulting in powerful airflow yet with a low-volume performance as quiet as a whisper, at just 23 dB.[5] Moreover, the sleek, modern aesthetic of AeroTower elevates the user’s living space, and so matches well with any type of décor.

LG Objet's Styler adds new colors to perfectly fit into various interior designs

Since LG's launch of the revolutionary Styler series, an innovative product that breaks the inherent concept of home laundry, it has been leading the market and bringing customers new choices in at-home steam care. LG Styler uses TrueSteam® steam technology combined with innovative hardware design, and today adds new color - Nature Green, so users can choose colors according to personal preferences or interior decoration & design, creating a stylish home space.

Realizing "Dry Cleaning, Sterilization and Care" ALL-in-ONE to provide a more convenient lifestyle

The TrueSteam® function has been certified by the Allergy UK Seal of Approval™, the Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI), the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), and the Verband der Elektrotechnik Elektronik Informationstechnik (VDE) to effectively eliminate up to 99.9% of allergens, including stubborn bacteria and dust mites[6]. Without needing any detergent or chemicals, LG Styler series brings comprehensive protection for the family wardrobe.

LG Styler is perfect for clothes that need special care. It meets the needs of various clothing care requirements, including a swing hanger that shakes away dust at 200 swings per minute by waving clothes with simulated hands, an anti-wrinkle trouser hanger on the cabinet door, and a variety of other functions. With the multi-functional shelf, fragrance can be added into the body to add fresh fragrances to clothes. Whether used for suits, school uniforms, leather coats, plush dolls, towels, pillows or underwear, it embodies the design concept of "fresh sterilization and maintenance" in one step. Clothing care is now more time-saving and more convenient, meeting the unprecedented needs of every demanding family.

Pre-sale Date and Retail Price

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 and LG Styler are now available for pre-sale at authorized dealers. The pre-sale date and suggested retail price are as follows:

Product Suggested Retail Price Pre-sale date LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 $7,180 26th November - 11th December 2022 LG Styler

(Nature Green) $16,980 January 2023

LG AeroTower Nature Clay Brown Calming Beige Nature Green General Noise Level 53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep) 53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep) 53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep)) Oscillation 45° / 60° / 90° / 140° 45° / 60° / 90° / 140° 45° / 60° / 90° / 140° Operating mode Wide / Direct / Diffusion Wide / Direct / Diffusion Wide / Direct / Diffusion Fan Speed Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo Design Control Touch Panel Touch Panel Touch Panel Cleanliness Indicator Yes Yes Yes Smart Home Appliance ThinQ® Application iOS / Android iOS / Android iOS / Android Air Quality Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Remote Control Yes Yes Yes Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes 3in1 High Efficiency Filter Filter Grade HEPA HEPA HEPA Pre Filter Yes Yes Yes Total Harmful Gas Care Filter Yes Yes Yes Feature UVnano Yes Yes Yes Smart Indicator PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm Off Timer 1-12 hrs 1-12 hrs 1-12 hrs Filter Change Alarm Yes Yes Yes Remove Controller Yes Yes Yes Dimensions and Weight Dimensions (WxHxD) 265 x 1120 x 265 mm 265 x 1120 x 265 mm 265 x 1120 x 265 mm Weight 11.5 Kg 11.5 Kg 11.5 Kg

General LG Styler Mirror Black/Nature Green (NEW) LED Control Panel Touch Panel Dimensions (CM) 44.5 x 185 x 58.5 CM Weight 83 KG Capacity Clothes x3 Pants x1 Reversible Door Yes (Charged Services)

Features TrueSteam® Yes Heat-Pump Technology Yes Moving Hanger Yes LED Light Yes Dehumidify Yes Smart Home Appliance Smart ThinQ® Application iOS / Android Download Extra Care Mode Yes Remote Control Yes Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Feature Refresh Light, Normal, Heavy Special Care Wool/Linen, Suits/Coats, Sportswear Sanitary Normal, Bedding, Fine Dust, Heavy Duty Gentle Dry Normal, Rain, Dehumidify Accessories Hangers 2 Pcs Pants Hanger 1 Pcs Shelf 1 Pcs Warranty Whole Unit 2 Years Warranty Compressor 10 Years Warranty

[1] Based on LGE's internal test. Tested between September 27th and November 16th, 2021, by running the model FS061PSSA within an area with a size of 3.7m(W) * 5.2m(D) * 2.4m(H), about 19.2㎡ based on floor area /46.2㎥ based on space volume in heat mode (wind strength: 1st stage) for 9 minutes. Resulted raising the temperature from 20˚C to 25˚C. Results may be different depending on the environment (There may be a difference in the performance of warm air in an environment with a high ceiling or not insulated.)

[2] Tested by KCL, Test Date: ‘22. 9. 1 ~ 9. 2., Test Method: Reference test standard KS B 6141 : 2000

- Test Institution: KCL(Korea Conformity Laboratories, Test Particle : KCl (potassium chloride)

- Test Result: More than 99.97% of micro dust size of 0.3㎛ removal

[3] [Deodorization efficiency] Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA, Test Date: 21.03.20~4.23, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier, Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation, Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria The KACA logo

[4] Tested by TUV and KTR *Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR,

Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352),

Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal The TUV Rheinland & KTR logo Tested by Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation

[5] [Low Noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 2022.02.11, Test Agency: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep Mode Noise 23dB

[6] Tested by Intertek, Verified to sterilize 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

Certified by AAFA, Tested about reduction of allergens included dust mites, S.epidermidis and mold..