TV & Home Entertainment 12/06/2022
Immediate Release

 

LG’s latest LG TONE Free T90/T60/TF7Q and XBOOM 360 XO3Q Launch in Hong Kong 

Advanced Audio Technologies Revolutionize the experience of Music Appreciation 

Modern aesthetic designs introduce users to the latest tech, as well as inspired holiday gift options; the perfect combination of multisensory visuals & supreme audio quality

 

Photo link： http://bit.ly/3XZnJT0 

 

(6th December, 2022 – Hong Kong) LG Electronics (LG) is committed to the development of innovative technologies that optimize personal entertainment experiences. Today, LG announces the debut of LG TONE Free T90, T60, TF7Q(Fit) and XBOOM 360 in Hong Kong, connecting users to superior sound quality, active noise cancellation performance, 360° immersive sound, and bringing the most aesthetically-stunning designs to life. LG TONE Free T90, T60, TF7Q noise-cancelling earbuds continue to deliver an immersive audio experience with exceptional sound that can be enjoyed in all use environments, achieved through greatly improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) sophistication; meanwhile, XBOOM 360 XO3Q delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio experience with powerful sound and gorgeous design, making for portable Bluetooth speaker with full-feeling 360-degree sound. This Christmas season - and especially during the holiday run-up in December – LG TONE Free T90, T60, TF7Q and XBOOM 360 XO3Q are set to be popular festive gift choices for friends and family members looking to make the most of their entertainment experiences.

 

The latest T90 TONE Free and TONE FREE Fit present outstanding Dolby Atmos listening experiences

LG T90 TONE Free is the world's first Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds to enhance listening experiences with Dolby Head Tracking™. Dolby Head Tracking™ automatically recalibrates the sound whenever the users move their head, providing greater flexibility and mobility for a more natural and comfortable listening experience. Whether users are listening to music, watching movies or playing games, LG T90 TONE Free earbuds ensure incredible and consistently immersive audio experiences. The use of graphene, a premium lightweight material that reduces vibration, creates a better-fitting design, while boosting audio quality and enabling the earbuds to produce dynamic, balanced and crisp sound.

 

The LG Tone Free Fit TF7 is designed for people with an active lifestyle. LG TONE Free Fit series have a unique design that incorporates SwivelGrip technology, which helps to keep the earbud firmly but comfortably in the ear during warm ups, even with intense physical activity like working out at the gyms – and offer a lightweight design that promotes better air circulation. IP67 rated, the TF7 are resistant to rain, splashes, sweat and dust to make it easy to cope with any and all circumstances[1].

 

LG T90 TONE Free and TONE Free Fit earbuds integrate the performance-enhancing capabilities of Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from LG’s long-standing partner in delivering superior sound, Meridian Audio. With HSP, TONE Free earbuds present a full, natural and engaging soundstage with clear center imaging creating the impression of listening to a full-size premium Meridian audio system.

 

LG’s new TONE Free series ships with the UVnano charging case, which uses ultraviolet light to help keep the earbuds hygienically clean. The latest UVnano technology provides deeper coverage, sterilizing all parts of the ear gels, and is tested to reduce bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh by 99.9 percent[2]. Additionally, TONE Free earbuds adopts medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to reduce the risk of skin irritation in the ear canal.

 

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker: eye-catching appearance and multi-sensory experience

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q shows off a modern, outstanding vase design, encased in a smooth premium melange fabric, and so looks and fits right at home in modern expressive room environments. LG’s patented[3] 360° sound technology, an optimal reflector structure, allows sound to disperse evenly and equally in every direction, so music tracks and movie soundtracks come to life and appear to breathe.

 

The XBOOM 360 XO3Q provides authentic 360° sound driven by the energy of LG’s omnidirectional 360° sound technology. It spreads music to every corner of the room, surrounding users and captivating friends with wonderfully immersive sound effects. LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q’s premium 3-way design features an up-firing silk dome tweeter which reproduces accurate and detailed audio. A glass-fibre driver provides better clarity, especially where vocals are concerned, and neodymium magnets create a powerfully-controlled dynamic performance.

 

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q also has a built-in lighting feature that can produce different effects in sync with the music, enabling users to change moods instantly for a true multisensory experience. Offering nine unique lighting modes (including Ambient mode, Nature mode and Party mode) to choose from, users can even make their own customized lighting effects via the LG XBOOM app. Users can connect the speaker with up to 3 LG devices such as speakers and TVs; so no matter whether it’s a party, yoga session or meditation experience, easy settings create encompassing effects for users wherever they enjoy their LG XBOOM to enhance emotional enjoyment.

 

Pre-sale Date and Retail Price

LG T90 TONE Free, LG TONE Free Fit and LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q will be available for sale at authorized dealers. The launch date and suggested retail price are as follows:

 

Product

Suggested Retail Price

Pre-sale Date

LG T90 TONE Free

$1,799

Mid December 2022

LG T60 TONE Free

$1,399

Mid December 2022

LG TONE Free Fit

$1,599

Mid January 2023

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

$2,499

Late  December 2022

 

Specifications:

 

LG TONE Free T90

LG TONE Free T60

LG TONE Free Fit  TF7

 

 

 

 

Dolby Atmos (Head tracking)

Yes

 

ANC

Adaptive ANC

Hybrid ANC

Hybrid ANC

Ambient Mode

Yes

Yes

Yes

Microphone

4

3

3

 

 

 

 

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

Yes

Yes

Meridian EQ

Yes

Yes

Yes

 

 

 

 

Bluetooth Version

5.3

5.3

5.3

Codec

apt-X Adaptive, SBC & AAC

SBC, AAC

SBC, AAC

 

 

 

 

Fast Charging

Yes

Yes

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

 

TONE Free App

Android/iOS

Android/iOS

Android/iOS

Water Resistant

IPX4

IPX4

IP67

Hygiene Management

Yes

Yes

Yes

Mood Lighting

Yes

Yes

Yes

Wear Sensor

Yes

Yes

Yes

Touch

Yes

Yes

Yes

Talk Thru

Yes

Yes

Yes

 

 

 

 

Battery Type

Lithium + ion

Lithium + ion

Lithium + ion

Battery Charging time

within 1 hours

within 1 hours

within 1 hours

Playing Time (hours)

5 hours(with ANC)
9 hours(without ANC)

5 hours (with ANC)
9 hours(without ANC)

6 hours (with ANC)
10 hours(without ANC)

Battery Fast Charging & Play Time

5min / approx. 1hr

5min / approx. 1hr

5min / approx. 1hr

Earbuds Box Charging time

within 2 hours

within 2 hours

within 2 hours

Playing Time with Earbuds Box (hours)

16 hours(with ANC)
29 hours(without ANC)

16 hours(with ANC)
29 hours(without ANC)

18 hours(with ANC)
30 hours(without ANC)

 

 

 

 

Size (W x H x D) mm

21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9

21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9

24.8 x 23.5 x 26.7

Weight (g)

5.3

5.1

6

Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm

54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6

54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6

65.5 x 51.9 x 32.7

Charging Case Net Weight (g)

39.3

35.9

43

 

General

 XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Size (W x H x D, mm)

165 x 327 x165

Weight (Kg)

3.2

Connectivity

3.5mm Aux in

Power

USB Type-C

Display

LED indicator

Battery Type

lithium ion

Battery Capacity

3900mAh

Battery Charging time (hr)

5

Sound

 

Channels

1.1ch (3Way)

Output Power

25W(woofer) + 25W(Mid)

Sound Boost

Yes

Audio Format

SBC, AAC

Custom EQ

App

Convenience

 

Multipoint

Yes (2 units)

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes (10 units)

Bluetooth App

Android / iOS

Lighting

Yes

Splashproof

IP54

Bluetooth

5.1

 

 

[1] The IP67 rating is a combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X stands for dustproof, and it can completely prevent contact with dust. IPX7 protects against submersion in water, tested at 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Not recommended for beach or swimming pool use.

[2] 7 April 2022, Independent testing shows UVnano charging case eliminates 99.9 percent of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on earbuds within five minutes during charging. UV LED function works only during charging and the FP9 case must be connected to external power source.

[3] Patent pending : PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440,2021-0093216

