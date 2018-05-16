LG Launches PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier with Smart Invertor Motor and Ionizer Providing 360° purification that effectively filters five common harmful gases

A Combo of 360° Purification and Clean Booster for Filtering Indoor Air Effectively

The living environment in Hong Kong can be suffocating at times because of the heavily polluted air quality. The LG PuriCare™ 360° is here to provide users with good air quality, bringing users to escape from the concrete jungle. Leveraging its cylindrical design, the device can perform 360° purification. Also, with its modern and simple design, the LG PuriCare™ 360° received a lot of international awards, including CES 2017 Innovation Awards, Reddot Award 2017, iF Design Award 2017 and more. Thanks to its powerful Clean Booster, a fan combined with the air purifier located at the top of the PuriCare™ 360°, the air purifier is capable of blowing clean air quickly to enhance air circulation, reducing the dust in the air by up to 74%[1]. The Clean Booster can also be tilted up 55°, and the nozzle also rotates up to 70° between left and right, blowing air up to 7.5 meters away to cover even large rooms while delivering gentler airflow at the base. Furthermore, the inverter motor enables LG PuriCare™ 360° to automatically choose the best modes based on the air quality that’s detected, giving users instant access to clean and fresh air comprehensively.

Ensure Your Family Wellness with a Six-Step Filter in One Piece Design that Effectively Removes Harmful Gases

Renovations or new furniture potentially bring in high densities of formaldehyde and other allergens to homes, threatening the health of the entire family without much notice. These harmful substances are especially bad for children who need healthy development. The filtration system of the LG PuriCare™ 360° effectively filters six types of pollutants and five common harmful gases with its three layers of defense, which is also why the machine is accredited by various international organizations[2]. The filter's first layer of defense removes large dusts thanks to the specialized filters eliminates human and animal hair, cotton wool, etc. The second layer is a HEPA filter, which can remove allergens, dust-storm and ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 µm. This layer can also filter out up to 99% or above of all ultra-fine dust particles[3]. The final filter targets odor-causing agents such as acetaldehyde, ammonia, formaldehyde and toluene which are commonly found in homes, as well as smog and other air pollutants. The sterilizing ionizer of the LG PuriCare™ 360° can also kill bacteria by combining water particles in the air to generate ion beams, transforming harmful substances into water through chemical reactions, and releasing clean air into the home environment.

Smart and Thoughtful Feature Provides Users with Visibility into Indoor Air Quality

LG understands what is needed in your home, the LG PuriCare™ 360° air purifier comes with a PM 1.0 Sensor, which can sense fine particulate of up to 1.0 µm and an Odor Sensor, which is able to detect harmful gases in the air. Users can also easily check the air quality from a distance or at night with Smart Display, which shows air quality levels accurately by four different lighting colors (green, yellow, orange and red) and numerical values, so users can be informed precisely on what the air quality is like at home. What’s more – the smart air purifier also provides status updates and alerts users whenever it is time to replace the filter.

To further enhance user experience, the appliance can be controlled from inside and outside the home via LG SmartThinQ™, just like other LG smart appliances. All users need to do is to simply connect the LG PuriCare™ 360° to the SmartThinQ™ app on their smartphones. They can then remotely control the air purifier and monitor indoor air quality, set timers to activate the appliance, receive push notifications, use the Smart Diagnosis™ function, etc. With the LG PuriCare™ 360°, users are able to check their home air quality and activate the machine anywhere before returning home, saving all the hassle while providing healthier home environments.

Release Date and Price

The latest LG PuriCare™ 360°air purifier with smart invertor motor and ionizer is now available for sale with the suggested retail price of HK$7,480. It also comes with a 10-year warranty for the smart inverter motor and a 2-year free maintenance service.

Key Specifications

Model AS60GDWV0 General Color White Air Quality Detection PM 1.0 & Odor Applicable area 58 M2 CADR 430 M3 Air Volume 8.6 M3 / min Power Input 40 W Noise (Sound Pressure) 49 db Operating mode 3: Booster / Normal / Smart Fan Speed 5: Auto / Low / Mid / High / Turbo Dimensions 360 x 597 x 360 mm Weight 11.5 kg Control Touch Panel Cleanliness Indicator 4 Colors SmartThinQ™ Smart ThinQ® Application iOS / Android Air Quality Monitoring √ Remote Control √ Smart Diagnosis™ √ Feature Ultra-fine Filter √ Total Allergen Collection Care Filter √ Total Harmful Gas Care Filter √ Inverter Motor √ Clean Booster √ 360° Purification √ Plasmater™ Ionizer √ Smart Indicator PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm Off Timer 2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hours Child Lock √ Filter Change Alarm √ Remove Controller √

[1] Test by LG internal lab and KIMM (Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials). Condition: 203m3 (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24. 7°C, products installed in the middle of space. With Clean Booster mode on & off. Checked cumulative dust concentration at 1.5m height from and 7.5 meters away from the product in 15 minutes.

[2] The six-step filter is accredited by different international organizations, including The British Allergy Foundation, Korea Asthma Allergy Foundation and Korea Air Cleaning Association.

[3] Test by KIMM (Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials). Removal rate of the ultra-fine dust particles in air was measured. Test was conducted in laboratory and may be different from actual environment.