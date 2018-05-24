LG New G7+ThinQ Arrives in Hong Kong and its AI Features are Exactly What Users Need

AI Camera Features Capture the Best Moment

LG understands users will never settle for a mediocre camera. The new LG G7+ThinQ sports a dual 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, enabling users to shoot the best photos at both standard and super wide modes. Leveraging the new AI CAM, the G7+ThinQ offers up to 19 shooting objects[1] and three filter choices so users can capture more intelligence-optimized shots. No matter if it’s your pets, gourmet meals, plants or group of people, the intelligent AI CAM can automatically detect the objects and recommends the best shooting mode accordingly. The AI CAM will automatically suggest using the wide-angle camera lens if more than five people are detected taking a group photo, delivering hassle-free shooting experiences and ensuring high photo quality.

The newly added Portrait Mode of the LG G7+ThinQ addresses users’ pain points and differentiates itself from traditional smartphones which fail to focus if placed too close to the object. With this feature users can easily take professional photos with slight depth of field (DOF). What’s more – low light photography on the LG G7+ThinQ is taken to a whole new level with the new Super Bright Camera with images that are up to four times brighter than typical of photos shot in dim light.

Your Personal Assistant using Advanced AI Technologies

People in Hong Kong love travelling, however, language barriers often bring them inconveniences during their visit to other countries. As one of the smartphones that debuts the latest Google Lens, users of the LG G7+ThinQ only need to tap the screen through the camera, and the handset will immediately search for and scan the relevant photos, or translate the information detected. This feature also lets users copy the text that appears on the screen of the phone, such as Wi-Fi password and address, thus avoiding typos easily. When staying in other countries, users can search for photos and scan QR codes using the LG G7+ThinQ to quickly view the Wikipedia descriptions of buildings, landmarks and art pieces during their travel. The feature will also show information about the surroundings and the relevant history, making users’ trips more enjoyable.

With the Super Far Field Voice Recognition, the LG G7+ThinQ is able to recognize voice commands from up to five meters away even in noisy environments. Together with the AI button and Google Assistant, the G7+ThinQ is here to make users’ lives easier by doing more with voice commands. The smartphone is like your personal assistant who is always on stand-by. This is especially handy when you need to yell at your phone to take the wide group shot from beyond arm’s reach.

Boombox Speaker and DTS:X for the Best Audio Experience

LG G7+ThinQ is the first phone in the world equipped with DTS:X for delivering 3D virtual surround sound that blows your mind. The Boombox Speaker will use a resonance chamber within the phone, which has 17 times the resonance space found in traditional smartphones[2], saving the trouble of connecting it to an external speaker. Additionally, with LG’s signature Hi-Fi Quad DAC and noise cancelling earphones, users can enjoy unprecedented audio experiences no matter if they are hosting a party at home or bathing on the beach.

19.5:9 Super Bright Display Breaks the Visual Boundaries

Not being able to view the smartphone screen under bright sunlight is a common pain point for all of us. Powered by LG’s new LCD technology, Super Bright Display, the LG G7+ThinQ can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight with brightness up to an industry-leading 1,000 nit. The new technology can also increase color accuracy and lower the power consumption at the same time.

The 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision® display[3] is in an innovative aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and this larger display does not necessarily mean a bulkier phone. LG successfully fits the larger display in the compact G7+ThinQ, and the bezel at the bottom of the handset is only half the size of the LG G6’s.

On top on the many useful features, the LG G7+ThinQ also comes with some really nice specifications, it features the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Both the front and back of the G7+ThinQ sport Gorilla Glass 5, further enhancing its durability and allowing it to meet MIL-STD 810G military standards. Together with the IP68 certification and HDR10 display, how can you not be attracted to the LG G7+ThinQ?

Price and launch date

The LG G7ThinQ and LG G7+ThinQ are now available for pre-order at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue and Raspberry Rose. The devices will be available in early June, at the prices below:

Model Suggested Retail Price LG G7ThinQ HK$5,998 LG G7+ThinQ HK$6,798

Customers who pre-order an LG G7ThinQ or G7+ThinQ from participating merchants from May 24, 2018 until the on-shelf date can redeem one Boombox speaker (limited edition). In addition, customers who purchase an LG G7ThinQ or G7+ThinQ from a participating merchant, complete their registration and trade in their used phone of one of the specific models between May 24, 2018 and June 30, 2018 can redeem up to HK$1,000 worth of supermarket vouchers. Customers who purchase an LG G7ThinQ or G7+ThinQ from participating merchants from May 24, 2018 to July 31, 2018 are eligible for extra 1-year local warranty, total 2 years official warranty[4]. Promotion details will be announced in due course.

Key Specifications

Model LG G7ThinQ (LMG710EMW) LG G7+ThinQ (LMG710EAW) General 2G Network 850(B5)/ 900(B8)/ 1800(B3)/ 1900(B2) MHz 3G Network WCDMA 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz TD-SCDMA 1900MHz (B39) / 2000MHz (B34) 4G Network - FDD 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 850(B5) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) / 700(B28) MHz 4G Network - TDD 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-By) Operation System Android 8.0 (Oreo) Processor 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform Size Dimensions 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 162g Display Main Screen* 6.1" QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440 / 564ppi) Memory RAM 4GB 6GB ROM 64GB 128GB External Memory MicroSD (Up to 2TB) Data Connection 4G Network DL 800 Mbps / UL 75 Mbps 3G Network HSDPA 42Mbps / HSUPA 5.76 Mbps GPRS Class 33 EDGE Class 33 WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth v5.0 BLE USB v2.0 HS (USB Type-C v3.1 compatible) NFC √ Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering √ Camera Primary Rear 16 MP (F1.6 Normal 71°) with OIS 2.0 & Crystal Clear Lens Wide Angle Rear 16 MP (F1.9 Wide 107°) Front 8MP (F1.9 80°) Focus Laser Focus, Phase Detection Flash LED Shot mode Manual Video, Manual Photo, Auto, Cine Video, Food, Slo-mo, Panorama, Flash Jump-Cut, AI CAM, Portrait, Google Lens Geo-Tagging √ Video Video Record Up to UHD (3840 x 2160) Video Playback format H263, H.264(BP/MP/HP), H.265, MPEG4(SP/ASP), XviD, VP8, VP9 Audio Bluetooth A2DP (Playback) √ Music Playback format AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, Vorbis(OGG), PCM/ADPCM, WMA, AC3, DSD, ALAC, OPUS 3.5mm ear jack √ Features FM Radio √ Color New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue / Raspberry Rose GPS GPS, A-GPS and GLONASS Google Package™ YouTube™ / Gmail ™ / Chrome™ / Duo™ / Google Map™ Play Store™ / Google Search™ / Google Drive™ / Google Photos™ / Play Music / Play Movies/ Google Lens™ etc. Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Digital Compass, Gyroscope, Finger Print Sensor Certificate Water & Dust Resistance (IP68), Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0™, MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test Wireless Charging Works with Qi-certified chargers# Battery Capacity 3000 mAh (Li-Ion) Stand-by 100 hrs (2G) / 100 hrs (3G) / 100 hrs (4G) Talk time 1200 mins (2G) / 1200 mins (3G) / 900 mins (4G)

Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.

The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.

*Diagonal length: 6.09’’ (in full rectangle), 5.94” (excluding notch region)

#Compatible Qi-certified wireless chargers sold separately..

[1] Person, flower, pet, food, sunset, sunrise, landscape, city, baby, animal, beverage, fruit, sky, beach, snow, low light, night sky, basic and text

[2] Compared to the LG V30+.

[3] Diagonal length: 6.09-inch (in full rectangle), 5.94-inch (excluding second screen).

[4] Customers have to register at the following website http://lgpromo.com.hk/grrs/newReg.html?language=E on or before August 14, 2018. Customers who have successfully registered and verified by LGEHK can continue to enjoy an extra 1-year local warranty. Terms & conditions apply.