UNLEASH YOUR CREATIVITY WITH THE MAGICAL PEN OF LG Q STYLUS+ Bringing you enjoyment with flagship specifications, including the superb 18:9 FHD+ FullVision display and DTS:X sound

Do you miss the tactile feeling of writing up your notes, or being able to draw diagrams that shape the notes in a logical way? Why don’t you choose handwriting input if the typical keyboard is not convenient enough? Featuring an enhanced stylus pen that enhances convenience and functionality, the new LG Q Stylus+ is equipped with the Intelligent Palm Rejection System that promises accuracy even when resting one’s hand on the display while writing. In addition, even with the display off, users can record handwritten notes with Screen Off Memo, ideal for sudden flashes of inspiration. Beyond notes and memos, the stylus pen can also be utilized to personalize images and videos to create animated GIFs, bringing users an entire new and playful way to express abstract concepts.

LG hopes to bring users a more lively and interesting writing experience with its powerful stylus pen. The new Q Stylus+ makes unique sounds according to the pen types users choose to write, such as pencil or highlighter.

Diverse Camera Functions that are Exactly What Users Need

Users are expecting more from their phone camera, LG heard their needs and is here to help. With the Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) the LG Q Stylus+’s camera is 23% faster than conventional auto focus which essentially helps users capture every moment. The new handset is also equipped with an 8MP front camera and 16MP rear camera that are typically featured on flagship smartphones. In addition, its Portrait Mode[1] allows users to take great-looking selfies alone or with a group of friends with beautiful bokeh that are sure to impress.

[1] Only available on the front camera.

Top Amazing DTS:X Surround Sound in a Compact Phone

The LG Q Stylus+ features a 6.2-inch FHD+ FullVision display which delivers incredibly bright and vivid colors for a superb viewing experience. The 18:9 screen ratio, slim metal bezels and 2.5D curved tempered glass all work together to make the phone comfortable to hold and use with just one hand. Users can enjoy the best audio experience brought by the DTS:X surround sound - this popular and well-received feature debuted on the G7+ThinQ is also available on the Q Stylus+, adding yet another impressive feature to the phone.

The LG Q Stylus+ is equipped with three card slots to support dual SIM cards and MicroSD cards, saving the hassle of changing cards for frequent travelers. The IP68 rated phone is both water- and dust-resistant, meets the MIL-STD 810G standard, and it comes with USB Type-C fast charging, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

Price and Launch Date

The new LG Q Stylus+ comes in Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet, and will be available at the end of June. The suggested retail price is HK$3,198.

Key Specification:

Display 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (1080 x 2160) Chipset 1.5GHz Octa-Core Memory 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM (supports Micro SD up to 2TB) Camera Rear: 16MP Front: 8MP Battery 3,300 mAh battery (Li-Ion) Operating System Android™ 8.1.0 (Oreo) Network 4G Network: FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 850(B5) / 2600(B7) / 900(B8) / 700(B28) MHz* TDD: 2600(B38) / 1900(B39) / 2300(B40) / 2600(B41) MHz * 3G Network: WCDMA: 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 1900(B2) / 2100(B1) MHz TD-SCDMA: 1900MHz (B39) / 2000MHz (B34)* 2G Network: 850(B5)/ 900(B8)/ 1800(B3)/ 1900(B2) MHz* Size 160.1 x 77.7 x 8.4mm Weight 172g Colors Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet.