The Stylish LG K11+ Arrives in Hong Kong Available in Two Colors, Sporting IPS HD Display and DTS:X Best-in-class audiovisual and camera features promise high performance at a light cost

September 10, 2018, Hong Kong – LG Electronics (LG) has been offering a wide range of handsets to cater to the needs of different users. Today, the company introduces the K11+[1], available in Moroccan Blue and Terra Gold, to Hong Kong. As a new member of the K series that was launched at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) earlier this year, users can now enjoy flagship-level audiovisual experiences with a handset that boasts a high performance to cost ratio.

Embark on an immersive journey with the IPS HD display and DTS:X

The new LG K11+ is equipped with a 5.3-inch IPS HD display that presents delicate and realistic images. With its Comfort View feature that reduces blue light emissions and helps relieve eye strain, the new handset is most suited for mobile gamers and drama fans. Committed in bringing the ultimate multimedia experience to users, LG also added its unique DTS: X feature to bring the mind-blowing 3D virtual surround sound to the K11+. No matter listening to songs, watching films or playing mobile games, users can enjoy the impressive and lifelike audio effect[2] on-the-go as if surrounded by seven speakers.

Innovative and practical camera features provide extraordinary shooting experience

Want to stand out from the sea of social media content to attract more “Likes”? A smartphone equipped with multiple shooting features is what users need to win the social media war. The new Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) makes the camera on the LG K11+ 23% faster than the conventional auto focus, capturing every splendid moment that fleets quickly with just a touch of a button. This new feature makes the shooting experience easier and faster than ever. Users only need to quickly press the volume down button twice to turn on the camera even in standby mode. To conveniently take selfies, users can place their finger on the fingerprint sensor, or simply raise an open hand in front of the camera lens and then clench it into a fist for three seconds. What’s more, closing one’s hand twice automatically turns on the Gesture Interval Shot mode where four consecutive photos will be taken in just two seconds.

The LG K11+ comes with the latest Portrait Mode, together with Flash for Selfie and automatic face detection, which means that taking professional photos with slight depth of field (DOF) is now easier than ever. In addition, the Beauty Mode is designed to soften users’ complexion and brightens their skin to give a more glamorous look. The premium 8MP front camera and 13MP auto focus rear camera of the K11+ also guarantees high-quality photos. Active social media users can also show their creativity with the help of the new Flash Jump Shot. This innovative feature allows users to create interesting GIFs to share with family and friends on multiple social media platforms.

A first-class mobile experience with stylish metal design and thoughtful features

Thanks to its metallic and curved body with 2.5D Arc Glass design and a smooth back cover, the LG K11+ is both comfortable to hold and aesthetically pleasing to look at. The handset is equipped with three card slots to support dual SIM cards and MicroSD cards. In addition, the handset has passed eight MIL-STD tests designed by the United States military to evaluate the performance of equipment in harsh environments, which includes high temperatures, low temperatures, shock, drop and humidity. The K11+’s extraordinary durability allows users to safely enjoy the premium smartphone experience while users continue on with the everyday challenges in their busy lives.

Price and Launch Date

The new LG K11+ comes in Moroccan Blue and Terra Gold. They will be available from September 12. The suggested retail price is HK$1,598.

Key Specifications:

Display 5.3-inch In-cell Touch LCD Display (720 x 1280) Processor Octa-core 1.5GHz Memory 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM (Support 32GB Micro SDHC / 2TB Micro SDXC Memory Card) Camera Rear: 13MP Front: 8 MP Battery Embedded, 3,000 mAh (Li-Ion) Operation System Android™ 7.1.2 (Nougat) Data Connection 4G Network: FDD: 2100(B1) / 1800(B3) / 2600(B7) / 850(B5) / 900(B8) / 700(B28) MHz* TDD: 2300(B40) / 2600 (B38) MHz * 3G Network: WCDMA: 850/900/2100 MHz * 2G Network: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz * Dimension 148.7 x 75.29 x 8.68 mm Weight 163g Color Moroccan Blue, Terra Gold

Actual performance may vary based on environmental conditions and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Product details are to prevail in kind.

*The support of the network and services are required for browsing the Internet.

[1] The same product introduced at MWC 2018 is named the LG K10+.

[2] Has to be connected to 3.5mm earphones or Bluetooth earphones.