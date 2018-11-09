LG UltraFine™ Monitor Showcases Your Creativity With Impeccable Colors UHD 4K, Nano IPS and Thunderbolt™ 3 boost work efficiency

Showcase Professionalism with Accurate Colors

Any digital content developer, no matter YouTubers, graphic designers or active social media platform content creators, would want their work to be recognized. Statistics show that 400 hours of content is being uploaded to YouTube every minute, and creativity is key to standing out. Featuring UHD 4K Ultra HD resolution, the new LG 32UL950 presents breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD. In addition, the display supports the latest Nano IPS technology, covering up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, which is equivalent to 135% of the sRGB color space. Together with the VESA Display HDRTM technology to intensify and enhance the contrast between light and dark areas in an image or video, the UltraFineTM Display produces more vibrant and richer colors, bringing users truly high-end picture quality to present realistic creative stories and satisfying a creator’s pursuit of perfection.

Building a Comfortable Workstation That Promises Efficiency

Creative professionals often need to work with two or even more monitors simultaneously, and the Thunderbolt™ 3 and Daisy Chain technology of the LG 32UL950 are exactly designed for this purpose. A Thunderbolt™ 3 cable is all that you need to easily connect your computer with the LG 32UL950 and multiple 4K monitors, whilst charging your laptop at the same time. What’s more - this ultimate workstation configuration allows fast data transfer at up to 40Gb per second, which is eight times the speed of USB 3.0. Together with the OnScreen Control, screen split feature and four-side edge borderless design, the LG 32UL950 is here to help you seize every creative moment, your work will just be faster and easier than others.

LG understands users’ need for a clean and comfortable working environment to optimize productivity. Not only does the LG 32UL950 boast an attractive design, it also comes with an adjustable curve stand that takes up less space. Users can also adjust the ergonomically designed stand to the height, angle and direction that suit their needs the best to reduce fatigue.

Price and Launch Date

The latest LG 32UL950 UltraFineTM Display is now available for sale with the suggested retail price at HK$11,990.

Key Specifications: