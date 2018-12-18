LG Launches CordZero™ A9 Cordless Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner Features Extremely Outstanding Suction Power and Thoughtful Design

Powerful Suction: 3-in-1 Design with Built-in Motor for Vacuuming, Mopping and Removing Dust Mites

Chores have to be done quickly in this fast-paced city and Hong Kongers need devices that can help them conveniently and effortlessly finish all the housework. The new LG CordZeroTM A9 features AEROSCIENCE™ technology, which is the result of over 10 years of independent hydromechanics research. The CordZeroTM A9’s Smart Inverter Motor™ utilizes powerful mini whirlwinds of air to separate out dust particles and rotates at high speeds to create rapid air flow inside the device’s cyclone chambers, offering top class vacuuming experiences to users. The LG CordZeroTM A9 comes with as many as seven nozzles, each with unique features that best suit different users’ needs.

1.Power Drive Floor Nozzle

The short brush hair on the nozzle allows the device to get closer to the surface of the floor when vacuuming to pick up particles more effectively. The short and fine hair at both sides and bottom of the nozzle can also prevent dust from flying out. Coupling with the Anti-Tangle technology[1] that effectively prevents hair from getting tangled on the brush, the CordZeroTM A9 is definitely the go-to cleaner for women.

2.Bedding Power Punch

This nozzle vibrates up to 4,000 times per minute to effectively remove harmful dust mites that are invisible to the naked eye. Different from ordinary brushes, this nozzle does not feature any brush hair, therefore it will not damage the bedding materials or furniture, giving users peace of mind when using it on mattresses, pillows, cushions, sofas, etc. The trench of the nozzle can also form air motions to prevent it from sucking onto bedding materials.

3.Power Drive Mop[2]

This accessory is what makes the LG CordZeroTM A9 is able to vacuum and mop at the same time. To use the 360-degree rotatable mop, users can first wet the mop, then press the button to remove the water tank to refill it and control the amount of water used via the “Water control” button. With the CordZeroTM A9, users can easily enjoy more powerful cleaning compared to the traditional mop, as well as experience the convenience when vacuuming and mopping are combined. Gone are the days when cleaning your home is time-consuming and tiring!

Other nozzles include crevice tool, combination tool (2-in-1), mattress tool and hard dust tool. With the help of all the nozzles, no matter it is dust on floor, carpet, upper deck of shelves or keyboard, all dirt will be cleaned without a trace with the powerful CordZeroTM A9.

5-Step Filtration System Filters 99.9% of PM 2.5 Dust Particles

Winter is in full swing. When digging out clothes from the closet, dust is bound to fly around and we know it’s a nightmare for both users with or without allergies. This is how the LG CordZeroTM A9 could help, apart from the HEPA filter, the 5-step filtration system of the cleaner helps filter 99.9% of PM 2.5 dust particles by separating suctioned dust in the dust bin, then filtering the remaining fine dust.

LG is committed to enhancing users’ quality of life, apart from powerful suction, the CordZeroTM A9 also brings convenient cleaning procedures to users. To clean the filter and whole cyclone system, users only have to press a button to open the dust tank and remove the cyclone system with the help of the crevice tool to avoid direct contact with the dirt. And just like that, users can easily clean the filter thoroughly without hassle!

Ergonomic Design with Powerful Battery That Offers Comfortable Cleaning Experience

Ordinary cordless vacuum cleaners usually do not come with large capacity batteries, preventing users to finish cleaning in one-go. The LG CordZeroTM A9 features dual-battery design and the interchangeable and rechargeable batteries are easy to swap. All users need to do is simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or out.

To making cleaning more enjoyable, the CordZeroTM A9 is certified by the US Ergonomics. It comes with a telescopic pipe that is adjustable to different lengths for added versatility and the handle has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.

Last but not least, the LG CordZeroTM A9 can be stored and charged by three different ways, namely wall-mount mode, self-standing mode and compact mode. Users can choose the one they prefer to best suit their home environment.

Price and launch date

The LG CordZeroTM A9 cordless handheld stick vacuum cleaner will be open for pre-order at YATA, Broadway, Fortress and Suning starting from December 19, 2018. Users can get a free Hedgren luggage that is worth HK$1,399 when purchasing the LG CordZeroTM A978VA (Vintage Wine). Those who buy the LG CordZeroTM A958SA (Iron Grey) or A958IA (Fantasy Silver) can also receive the luggage when buying the Power Drive Mop on top of the cleaner. The above is only applicable while stocks last.

The products come with a 10-year warranty on the direct drive motor and two years on the product. The products will be generally available at authorized retailers at the suggested retail price of:

LG CordZero TM A978VA (Vintage Wine) - HK$7,290

A978VA (Vintage Wine) - HK$7,290 LG CordZeroTM A958SA (Iron Grey) and A958IA (Fantasy Silver) - HK$6,290

LG CordZeroTM A958SA (Iron Grey) and A958IA (Fantasy Silver) LG CordZeroTM A978VA (Vintage Wine) General Specifications Motor Smart Inverter Motor™ Smart Inverter Motor™ Cyclone System Multi Turbo Cyclone Multi Turbo Cyclone Suction Power 140W 140W Charging Time 3.5Hr 3.5Hr Noise Level Min. 75db Min. 75db Dust Tank Capacity (L) 0.4 0.4 Indicator 3 LED 3 LED Dimension (W x H x D) (mm) 105 x 215 x 295 105 x 215 x 295 Packing Dimension (W x H x D) (mm) 720 x 295 x 240 720 x 295 x 240 Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle) (kg) 2.7 2.7 Design & Convenience Handling Opti-balanced handle™ Opti-balanced handle™ Telescopic Extension Pipe 4-Step telescopic pipe 4-step telescopic pipe Dust Bin Hassle-Free Dust Bin Hassle-Free Dust Bin Washable Filter HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter Charging Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation Suction Normal Mode 40 min* 40 min* Power Mode 9 min 9 min Turbo Mode 6 min 6 min 5-Steps Filtration System Filtration 99.97% PM0.3 Filtering 99.97% PM0.3 Filtering Accessory Charging Station Yes Yes Battery 2 x Lithium-ion 2 x Lithium-ion Power Drive Floor Nozzle Yes Yes Bedding Power Punch Yes Yes Power Drive Mop - Yes Crevice Tool Yes Yes Combination Tool (2in1) Yes Yes Mattress Tool Yes Yes Hard dust Tool Yes Yes Pre Filter 2 pcs 2 pcs

General Specifications of the Power Drive Mop Dimension (W x H x D) (mm) 270 x 80 x 290 Packing Dimension (W x H x D) (mm) 280 x 300 x 175

*When operating without Power Drive Nozzle & Bedding Power Punch.

Key Specifications:

[1] Tested by INTERTEK (170400020SEL-001), results may vary depending on different environments.

[2] Only comes with the A978VA model, users have to buy separately if purchased other models.