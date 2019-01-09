Packed with Flagship Features, the High Value for Money LG G7 Fit Arrives in Hong Kong

Super Bright Display Offers Ultimate Picture Quality

Powered by Super Bright Display technology, the LG G7 Fit can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight with brightness up to an industry-leading 1,000 nit. The 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision® display sports an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Leveraging its state-of-the-art technology, LG has successfully fit the larger display in a compact G7 Fit, bringing users unmatched comfortability in the hand and enabling them to enjoy their favorite shows anywhere, anytime.

AI Camera Features Optimize Photo-shooting Experience

LG understands users will never settle for a mediocre camera. The new LG G7 Fit sports a 16MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera. It features AI CAM which offers up to 8 shooting mode choices for capturing intelligence-optimized shots. Whether it’s your pets or gourmet meals, the intelligent AI CAM can automatically detect objects and recommend the best shooting mode accordingly. Users can also retouch their photos by manually applying various filters and effects. With Chinese New Year approaching, users can easily take professional photos to seize those precious moments with family and loved ones by using the LG G7 Fit.

Boombox Speaker and DTS:X for the Best Audio Experience

Designed to deliver LG’s most advanced audio capabilities, the LG G7 Fit is equipped with DTS:X 3D surround sound just like the LG G7+ThinQ. The Boombox Speaker uses a resonance chamber within the phone, which has 17 times the resonance space found in traditional smartphones[1], saving the trouble of connecting it to an external speaker. Additionally, with the 7.1 channel 3D Surround Sound and LG’s signature Hi-Fi Quad DAC, users can enjoy easily unprecedented audio experiences on-the-go.

Water/Dust Resistance and MIL-STD 810G Compliance Features Offer Extra Durability

What’s more, the LG G7 Fit is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, offering smooth gaming and streaming experiences. The remarkably durable handset sports a premium Gorilla Glass, a polished metal rim and a IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810G military standards, giving users peace of mind without fear of damaging the phone.

Price and Launch Date

The LG G7 Fit will be available at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue and Carmine Red on January 11, 2019. The suggested retail price of the device is HK$2,998.

Key Specifications

Model LG G7 Fit General Operation System Android 8.1 (Oreo) Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 Mobile Platform Size Dimensions 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 158g Display Main Screen* 6.1" QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120 x 1440) Memory RAM 4GB ROM 64GB External Memory MicroSD (up to 2TB) Data Connection Network LTE/3G/2G WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth V4.2 BLE USB v2.0 HS (USB Type-C 3.1 compatible) NFC √ Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering √ Camera Rear 16MP Standard Angle (F2.2 / 76°) Front 8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°) Features Color New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue / Carmine Red FM Radio √ New Second Screen √ AI CAM √ Boombox Speaker √ Google Lens √ 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC √ DTS:X 3D Surround Sound √ Certificate Water & Dust Resistance (IP68), Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0™, MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test HDR √ Face Recognition √ Fingerprint Sensor √ Battery Capacity 3000 mAh (Li-Ion)

Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.

The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.

*Diagonal length: 6.09’’ (in full rectangle), 5.94” (excluding notch region)

[1] Compared to the LG V30+.