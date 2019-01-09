We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Packed with Flagship Features, the High Value for Money LG G7 Fit Arrives in Hong Kong
Super Bright Display Offers Ultimate Picture Quality
Powered by Super Bright Display technology, the LG G7 Fit can be viewed easily even under direct sunlight with brightness up to an industry-leading 1,000 nit. The 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision® display sports an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Leveraging its state-of-the-art technology, LG has successfully fit the larger display in a compact G7 Fit, bringing users unmatched comfortability in the hand and enabling them to enjoy their favorite shows anywhere, anytime.
AI Camera Features Optimize Photo-shooting Experience
LG understands users will never settle for a mediocre camera. The new LG G7 Fit sports a 16MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera. It features AI CAM which offers up to 8 shooting mode choices for capturing intelligence-optimized shots. Whether it’s your pets or gourmet meals, the intelligent AI CAM can automatically detect objects and recommend the best shooting mode accordingly. Users can also retouch their photos by manually applying various filters and effects. With Chinese New Year approaching, users can easily take professional photos to seize those precious moments with family and loved ones by using the LG G7 Fit.
Boombox Speaker and DTS:X for the Best Audio Experience
Designed to deliver LG’s most advanced audio capabilities, the LG G7 Fit is equipped with DTS:X 3D surround sound just like the LG G7+ThinQ. The Boombox Speaker uses a resonance chamber within the phone, which has 17 times the resonance space found in traditional smartphones[1], saving the trouble of connecting it to an external speaker. Additionally, with the 7.1 channel 3D Surround Sound and LG’s signature Hi-Fi Quad DAC, users can enjoy easily unprecedented audio experiences on-the-go.
Water/Dust Resistance and MIL-STD 810G Compliance Features Offer Extra Durability
What’s more, the LG G7 Fit is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, offering smooth gaming and streaming experiences. The remarkably durable handset sports a premium Gorilla Glass, a polished metal rim and a IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD 810G military standards, giving users peace of mind without fear of damaging the phone.
Price and Launch Date
The LG G7 Fit will be available at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue and Carmine Red on January 11, 2019. The suggested retail price of the device is HK$2,998.
Key Specifications
Model
LG G7 Fit
General
Operation System
Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 821 Mobile Platform
Size
Dimensions
153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
Weight
158g
Display
Main Screen*
6.1" QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display
(3120 x 1440)
Memory
RAM
4GB
ROM
64GB
External Memory
MicroSD (up to 2TB)
Data Connection
Network
LTE/3G/2G
WLAN
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth
V4.2 BLE
USB
v2.0 HS (USB Type-C 3.1 compatible)
NFC
√
Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering
√
Camera
Rear
16MP Standard Angle (F2.2 / 76°)
Front
8MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 80°)
Features
Color
New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue / Carmine Red
FM Radio
√
New Second Screen
√
AI CAM
√
Boombox Speaker
√
Google Lens
√
32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
√
DTS:X 3D Surround Sound
√
Certificate
Water & Dust Resistance (IP68), Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0™, MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test
HDR
√
Face Recognition
√
Fingerprint Sensor
√
Battery
Capacity
3000 mAh (Li-Ion)
Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.
The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.
*Diagonal length: 6.09’’ (in full rectangle), 5.94” (excluding notch region)
[1] Compared to the LG V30+.
