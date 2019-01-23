Capture the Moment With Five Cameras

The LG V40 ThinQ features a rear camera module comprising a super wide-angle lens, a standard lens and a telephoto lens. Whether it is a wide-shot or a close-up, users can frame different shots without moving by using the V40 ThinQ, making it the perfect companion for Hong Kongers who love taking pictures without photography gear when travelling.

Posting amazing photos on social media while hiking becomes a trend in Hong Kong. Imagine the disappointment when you reach the summit of Kowloon Peak but could not capture the spectacular view due to the limitations of your phone camera. With the LG V40 ThinQ, users can capture the perfect close-ups of the sunrise or sunset at Kowloon Peak and other magnificent views with ease thanks to its 107-degree super wide-angle lens and its telephoto lens which offers 2x optical zoom (total 16x zoom from super wide-angle to telephoto zoom). The pixel size of the main rear camera sensor has been increased to 1.4μm, with a large aperture of F1.5, enabling users to capture the breathtaking scenery even in low light conditions. The new Triple Shot feature combines the images captured with each of the three lenses into a short video file for easy sharing. The Triple Preview feature allows users to get a live preview of all three rear cameras, telephoto, standard and super wide-angle on the display, and instantly compare to select the best lens for the scene. The front camera module features a wide-angle lens and a standard lens, allowing users to choose the best lens according to the situation, and get the perfect bokeh effect even on the simplest of selfies.

Leveraging innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the LG V40 ThinQ‘s new AI CAM 3.0 offers users the best photography recommendations and post-production capabilities. The new AI Composition feature taps into the phone’s intelligence to frame, capture and recommend an alternative shot to the one taken by the user, allowing users to easily take the masterpiece with high image quality and perfect composition. AI Auto White Balance automatically adjusts the color temperature across different lighting situations while AI Shutter selects the right shutter speed, especially useful when trying to capture fast-moving subjects. Other playful modes include Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, Macro Mode, Makeup Pro, Custom Backdrop, Portrait Mode, My Avatar and AR Emoji. Whether it's indoors or out; portrait or landscape; dynamic or calm, the LG V40 ThinQ‘s enhanced photography capabilities help users take the best shots.

Audio Tuned by Meridian and QHD+ OLED FullVision Display for the Ultimate Audiovisual Experience

LG has always prioritized high fidelity audio in its smartphones, and it partnered with premium audio brand Meridian for the first time, to introduce Audio Tuned by Meridian technology to the V40 ThinQ. Together with LG’s signature 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, users can enjoy detailed sounds that come extremely close to the quality of an original recording. The V40 ThinQ also supports DTS: X 7.1 channel delivering immersive 3D virtual surround sound; the Boombox speaker, which utilizes the internal space of the device as a resonance chamber to further amplify the bass sound.

The LG V40 ThinQ sports a new and improved 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a bottom bezel that is 1.6mm thinner than the LG V30+, bringing remarkable visual experiences to users while maintaining a comfortable grip. With the new LG V40 ThinQ, users can enjoy easily unprecedented audiovisual experiences on-the-go.

Stylish Design with Extra Durability

Leveraging LG’s proprietary Silky BlastTM technology, the glass back of the V40 ThinQ has a smoother matte finish which is resistant to fingerprints and stains and feels extremely comfortable to hold. Weighing only 169g and measuring 7.8mm in thickness, the V40 ThinQ also has a sleek and stylish design.

The LG V40 ThinQ is powered by a Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 845 processor and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It also meets MIL-STD-810G military standards and is IP68 waterproof and dustproof for enhanced durability.

Price and Launch Date

The LG V40 ThinQ will be available at authorized mobile carriers and retailers in New Platinum Gray, Moroccan Blue and Carmine Red on January 25, 2019. The suggested retail price of the device is HK$5,998.

Key Specifications

Model LG V40 ThinQ General Operation System Android 8.1 (Oreo) Processor 2.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform Size Dimensions 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.8mm Weight 169g Display Main Screen 6.4" 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision Display (3120 x 1440 / 538ppi) Memory RAM 6GB ROM 128GB External Memory MicroSD (up to 2TB) Data Connection Network LTE-A 5 Band CA WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0 BLE USB USB Type-C 2.0 (USB Type-C 3.1 compatible) NFC √ Wi-Fi Hotspot Tethering √ Camera Rear 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107°) / 12MP Standard Angle (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78°) / 12MP Telephoto Zoom (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45°) Front 8MP Standard Angle (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80°) / 5MP Wide-Angle (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 90°) Shot Mode Cine Shot / Triple Preview / Triple Shot / AI CAM / Cine Video / AI Composition Features Color New Platinum Gray, Moroccan Blue and Carmine Red New Second Screen √ AI CAM √ Boombox Speaker √ Google Lens √ 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC √ DTS:X 3D Surround Sound √ Certificate Water & Dust Resistance (IP68), Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 (Qualcomm® Quick ChargeTM 4 compatible), MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop Test, Qi Wireless Charging (Works with Qi-certified chargers)* HDR 10 √ Face Recognition √ Fingerprint Sensor √ Battery Capacity 3,300 mAh (Li-Ion)

*Compatible Qi-certified wireless and Qualcomm® Quick ChargeTM 4 chargers sold separately.

Actual performance depends on the environment and the use of these functions.

The above specifications are for reference only; details will be subject to the actual products at the time of purchase.