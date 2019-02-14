Revolutionary Dual Inverter Compressor and Low Temperature Drying Technology are Set to Save Energy & Time While Protecting Your Clothes

High humidity in Hong Kong throughout the year makes drying clothes a nuisance for many Hongkongers, this is even worse on rainy days or in Spring when damp laundry smells musty. The new LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is equipped with a DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ inverter compressor and an inverter motor and has a stellar energy efficiency of A+++-10% [1] .The inverter compressor supports a range of circulation speed from very fast to slow, greatly enhancing the drying efficiency whilst saving energy and time. The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ also provides Eco HybridTM options, which provides an Energy Mode to conserve energy, or a Time Mode for faster drying times.

We all understand how distressing it is to see our favorite clothes shrunk after drying by a heater dryer. The new LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer features the Heat PumpTM technology to allow drying in a low temperature environment, minimizing shrinking of and damage to all kinds of garments, from delicate materials such as silk to heavier items like wool cardigans, users can enjoy the peace of mind when doing their laundry. The dryer also features the Allergy Care Cycle which dissolves 99.9% of bacteria and allergens such as house dust mites and pollen [2] , delivering an exceptionally clean and hygienic drying experience to users.

Hassle-free Cleaning and Easy Maintenance with the Auto Cleaning Condenser and 75μm Dual Filter

Lint and dust accumulated in the dryer are always difficult to remove and would affect the drying performance. The 75μm Dual filter of the new LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is designed to filter out lint and dust from clothes for a high drying performance. All users need to do is to rinse the removable filter with water to clean it thoroughly. What’s more - the dryer‘s Auto Cleaning Condenser eliminates the need for manual cleaning and maintenance as it automatically jets out three powerful streams of water to remove lint and dust stuck within, promising a high drying performance at all times.

Sensor Dry and SmartThinQ™ Bring Convenient Smart Home Experience

LG is devoted to enhancing smart home experiences. The LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer uses the Sensor Dry technology that detects moisture on clothing and automatically adjusts drying time and temperature to their optimal settings. Compatible with SmartThinQ™ features, users can monitor their LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer and home appliances with SmartThinQ™ app to remote control functions such as time scheduler, cycle download and Smart Diagnosis™, enjoying a time-saving and convenient smart home experience anytime, anywhere.

Coupled with the Reversible Door design that enables switching of the door’s opening direction based on user preference for either left or right, the LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is perfect for the compact space in a typical Hong Kong home.

Price and Launch Date

The LG WF-DT90TW Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is available now at authorized retailers, with the suggested retail price of HK$11,980. The product comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and the motor and two years on the product.

Key Specifications:

LG WF-DT90TW General Specifications Type Front Load Drying Type Heat Pump Sensor Dry √ Drying Capacity (kg) 9 Water Drawer (liter) 4.9 Dimension WxHxD, (mm) 600 x 850 x 590 Stacking Yes^ Appearance Color White LED Control Panel Touch LED Feature Load Detect √ Temperature and Moisture Sensor √ Time Delay (hour) 3 -19 hours Adjust Dry Time √ Eco Hybrid™ √ Anti Crease √ Running Time Indication √ Auto Clean Condenser √ Lint Filter Dual Clean Filter Alert √ Empty Water Tank Alert √ Favorite √ Reversible Door Yes* Child Lock √ Drum Light √ Standby Power Zero √ Buzzer √ Standard Program Cotton √ Mixed Fabrics √ Easy Care √ Bulky Item √ Towel √ Jeans √ Special Program Allergy Care √ Sports Wear √ Quick 30 √ Delicate Care √ Delicate √ Wool √ Skin care √ Download Cycle √ Time dry Program Rack Dry √ Cool Air √ Warm √ Dry Level Iron √ Cupboard √ Extra √ Smart ThinQ® Smart ThinQ® Application Android / iOS Remote Control √ Cycle Download √ Monitoring & Push Alert √ Smart Diagnosis™ √

^ Only applicable on Specify LG Washing Machine only.

* Advance Notification is Required

[1] A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

[2] Received BAF (British Allergy Foundation) Certification with 99.9% allergen removal