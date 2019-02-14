About Cookies on This Site

Protect Your Garment Whilst Saving Energy and Time With the New LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer Auto Cleaning and Sensor Dry Features Redefines Drying Experience

02/14/2019
Print

Revolutionary Dual Inverter Compressor and Low Temperature Drying Technology are Set to Save Energy & Time While Protecting Your Clothes

High humidity in Hong Kong throughout the year makes drying clothes a nuisance for many Hongkongers, this is even worse on rainy days or in Spring when damp laundry smells musty. The new LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is equipped with a DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ inverter compressor and an inverter motor and has a stellar energy efficiency of A+++-10%  [1] .The inverter compressor supports a range of circulation speed from very fast to slow, greatly enhancing the drying efficiency whilst saving energy and time. The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ also provides Eco HybridTM options, which provides an Energy Mode to conserve energy, or a Time Mode for faster drying times.

 

We all understand how distressing it is to see our favorite clothes shrunk after drying by a heater dryer. The new LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer features the Heat PumpTM technology to allow drying in a low temperature environment, minimizing shrinking of and damage to all kinds of garments, from delicate materials such as silk to heavier items like wool cardigans, users can enjoy the peace of mind when doing their laundry. The dryer also features the Allergy Care Cycle which dissolves 99.9% of bacteria and allergens such as house dust mites and pollen [2] , delivering an exceptionally clean and hygienic drying experience to users.

 

Hassle-free Cleaning and Easy Maintenance with the Auto Cleaning Condenser and 75μm Dual Filter

Lint and dust accumulated in the dryer are always difficult to remove and would affect the drying performance. The 75μm Dual filter of the new LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is designed to filter out lint and dust from clothes for a high drying performance. All users need to do is to rinse the removable filter with water to clean it thoroughly. What’s more - the dryer‘s Auto Cleaning Condenser eliminates the need for manual cleaning and maintenance as it automatically jets out three powerful streams of water to remove lint and dust stuck within, promising a high drying performance at all times.

 

Sensor Dry and SmartThinQ™ Bring Convenient Smart Home Experience

LG is devoted to enhancing smart home experiences. The LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer uses the Sensor Dry technology that detects moisture on clothing and automatically adjusts drying time and temperature to their optimal settings. Compatible with SmartThinQ™ features, users can monitor their LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer and home appliances with SmartThinQ™ app to remote control functions such as time scheduler, cycle download and Smart Diagnosis™, enjoying a time-saving and convenient smart home experience anytime, anywhere.

 

Coupled with the Reversible Door design that enables switching of the door’s opening direction based on user preference for either left or right, the LG Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is perfect for the compact space in a typical Hong Kong home.

 

 

 

Price and Launch Date

The LG WF-DT90TW Dual Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer is available now at authorized retailers, with the suggested retail price of HK$11,980. The product comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor and the motor and two years on the product.

 

 

Key Specifications:

 

 LG WF-DT90TW

 General Specifications

Type

Front Load

Drying Type

Heat Pump

Sensor Dry

Drying Capacity (kg)

9

Water Drawer (liter)

4.9

Dimension WxHxD, (mm)

600 x 850 x 590

Stacking

Yes^

Appearance

Color

White

LED Control Panel

Touch LED

Feature

Load Detect

Temperature and Moisture Sensor

Time Delay (hour)

3 -19 hours

Adjust Dry Time

Eco Hybrid™

Anti Crease

Running Time Indication

Auto Clean Condenser

Lint Filter

Dual

Clean Filter Alert

Empty Water Tank Alert

Favorite

Reversible Door

Yes*

Child Lock

Drum Light

Standby Power Zero

Buzzer

Standard Program

Cotton

Mixed Fabrics

Easy Care

Bulky Item

Towel

Jeans

Special Program

Allergy Care

Sports Wear

Quick 30

Delicate Care

Delicate

Wool

Skin care

Download Cycle

 Time dry Program

Rack Dry

Cool Air

Warm

 Dry Level

Iron

Cupboard

Extra

Smart ThinQ®

Smart ThinQ® Application

Android / iOS

Remote Control

Cycle Download

Monitoring & Push Alert

Smart Diagnosis™

 

^ Only applicable on Specify LG Washing Machine only.

* Advance Notification is Required

 

[1] A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

[2] Received BAF (British Allergy Foundation) Certification with 99.9% allergen removal

