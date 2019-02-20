LG Launches its First 21:9 UltraWide™5K Nano IPS Monitor UltraWide screen and powerful color performance deliver unprecedented experiences for designer

21:9 Ultra-Wide Screen Makes Large Amount of Editing Possible, Boosting Work Efficiency

The demand for 4K and HDR content keeps surging, to help creative professionals stand out, LG introduces the two new UltraWide™ Nano IPS to help increase users’ work efficiently. Both monitors are VESA DisplayHDR™ certified to enable dramatic visual immersion when viewing HDR content. The 34-inch LG 34WK95U UltraWide™ 5K Nano IPS monitor boasts a resolution of 5,120 x 2,160, which allows greater capacity for 3D work and 2D artwork to be performed, or even video and sounding mixing and editing simultaneously on just one single screen. Compared to traditional 16:9 UHD 4K monitors, the 34WK95U offers 33% more display space, together with the OnScreen Control function, users can split the screen to suit their needs and multitask by browsing and editing large amount of multimedia files at the same time.

Boosts Productivity in Every Aspect with the Agility and Fast Data Transmission Offered

With the Thunderbolt™ 3 feature, the LG 34WK95U provides a speedy and convenient file transmission method - all users need is a Thunderbolt™ 3 cable to connect their laptop to the 34WK95U for file transfer at a speed up to 40Gb/s, which is essentially two times faster than that of Thunderbolt™ 2, and eight times faster than USB 3. When connected to a MacBook, the laptop can be charged at 85W. No matter working at home or in the office, or presenting creative ideas to clients, the LG 34WK95U completes the ideal workstation anywhere, anytime.

The 34-inch LG UltraWide™ Nano IPS 34WK95C curved monitor is 2.4 times wider than a traditional 16:9 FHD monitor, providing an immersive viewing experience with clear and accurate color expression without image distortion regardless of the viewing angle.

Wide Color Spectrum Sets New Standard for Color Performance

The two new UltraWide™ Nano IPS monitors cover a wide color spectrum that is equivalent to 135% of sRGB, featuring richer brightness and bigger contrast. The 4-Side Borderless Screen and ArcLine Stand that is ergonomically designed for users to easily change the height and tilt the screen so that the rich and delicate image color can be viewed at any angles, enabling highly immersive experience for creative professionals for work and consuming UHD HDR content.

Release Dates and Price

The latest LG 34WK95U UltraWide™ 5K Nano IPS and LG 34WK95C UltraWide™ Nano IPS are now available for sale with the suggested retail price listed below:

Model Suggested Retail Price LG 34WK95U HK$12,990 LG 34WK95C HK$9,990

Key Specifications