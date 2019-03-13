About Cookies on This Site

LG Launches New UHD 4K Monitor Series Presents Breathtakingly Vivid and Lifelike Images

IT Product 03/13/2019
UHD 4K Monitor and HDR Technology Promise Exquisite Images and Enhance Gaming Experiences

E-sports has received tremendous recognition from all over the world these few years, and its formal inclusion in the Asian Games proved gaming is being taken seriously. In addition to one’s skills, a top-notch display is key to maximize gamers’ performance. As the name itself suggests, the newly launched UHD 4K monitor series presents images in UHD 4K resolution, boasting pixel density that is four times higher than a Full HD monitor. This means sharper picture quality to amplify users’ competitive edge. In particular, the LG 32UK550 monitor covers up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum and feature Color Calibrated function to ensure images have the most accurate colors.

 

While the LG 27UL850 and 27UL600 IPS monitors both cover up to 99% sRGB color range, providing users with an outstanding rendering capacity and a wider color gamut. What’s more – both of them are VESA Display HDRTM 400 certified, which means they perfectly present realistic content in rich and spectacular colors to bring users authentic visual experiences. On top of that, the LG 27UL850 also features the Hardware Calibration function, ensuring the LG IPS 4K monitors’ consistency over a wide color spectrum with the True Color Pro software. The LG UHD 4K display is capable of enhancing image quality, including SDR content to HDR standards by adjusting tone mapping and luminance.

 

All four new UHD 4K series monitors feature the AMD Radeon FreeSync™ technology, effectively eliminating unwanted screen tearing and image lag resulted from unsynchronized monitor refresh rate and graphics card frame rates. On top of that, the series is equipped with the Black Stabilizer function which autodetects darker display areas and adjusts the screen brightness accordingly, thus helping gamers spot enemies lurking in the dark and strike before their opponents do. Gamers’ way to victory has never been clearer and smoother.

 

Practical and Chic Monitor to Provide an Enjoyable User Experience

LG monitors take care of users’ practical needs in both entertainment and work. The UHD 4K series is compatible to the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, therefore users can play any videos from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra-HD Blu-ray disc players. Apart from that, the LG 27UL850 supports USB Type-CTM display connections from laptops, such as MacBooks, and most mobile devices. With the new LG display, users can say goodbye to annoying cord clutter that makes their desk messy. Instead, enjoy the convenience of display synchronization, data transfer and charging up any compatible devices via just a single cable. Users can finally concentrate at work and gaming thanks to a clean and tidy space.

 

All four monitors come with an ergonomically designed Edge-ArcLine stand. Users can adjust the height and tilt the screen according to their needs depending on the model. The LG 27UL850, 27UL600 and 27UL500 feature a virtually boarder-less design on three sides to enable users to enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience.

 

Release Dates and Prices

The latest LG UHD 4K 32UK550, 27UL850, 27UL600 and 27UL500 are now available for sale. Their suggested retail prices are as follows:

 

Model

Suggested retail price

LG 32UK550

HK $4,990

LG 27UL850

HK $5,790

LG 27UL600

HK $4,790

LG 27UL500

HK $3,090

 

 

 

Key Specifications

LG 32UK550

 

 

LG 32UK550

Basic Specification

Size (inch)

31.5

Dimension (WxDxH, mm)

728.1 x 601.7 x 230.0 (Up)

728.1 x 491.7 x 230.0 (Down)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 95%

Color Contrast (Numbers of colors)

1.07B

HDR

HDR 10

Response Time (GTG)

4ms

Brightness

300 cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

3,000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

Flexiable Stand Design

Tilt/ Height

Special Features

HDCP

Color Calibrated

Flicker Safe

RADEON FreeSync™

Super Resolution+

Black Stabilizer

Smart Energy Saving

Reader Mode

Dual Controller

OnScreen Control

Sound System

Speaker

Input/ Output

HDMI

2

DisplayPort

1

Headphone Output

 

 

 LG 27UL850, 27UL600 and 27UL500

 

 

27UL850

27UL600

27UL500

Basic Specification

Size (inch)

27

27

27

Panel Type

IPS

IPS

IPS

Dimension (WxDxH, mm)

613.1 x 559.5 x 234.2 (Up)

613.1 x 449.5 x 234.2 (Down)

613.1 x 455.2 x 209.4

622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1

Aspect Ratio

16:9

16:9

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

sRGB 99%

sRGB 98%

Color Contrast (Numbers of colors)

1.07B

1.07B

1.07B

HDR

HDR 10

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR 10

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR 10

Brightness

350 cd/m²(Typ.)

350 cd/m²(Typ.)

300 cd/m²(Typ.)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

1000:1

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

5ms

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚

178˚

178˚

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

Anti-Glare 3H

Anti-Glare 3H

Flexiable Stand Design

Tilt/ Height/ Pivot

Tilt

Tilt

Special Features

HDCP

Color Calibrated

HW Calibration

-

-

Flicker Safe

RADEON FreeSync™

Super Resolution+

Black Stabilizer

Smart Energy Saving

Reader Mode

True Color Pro

-

-

Dual Controller

OnScreen Control

Sound Effect

Speaker

-

-

Maxx Audio

-

-

Input/ Output

HDMI

2

2

2

DisplayPort

1

1

1

USB Type-C

1

-

-

USB Downstream Port

2 (ver3.0)

-

-

Headphone Output

