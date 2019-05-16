LG Launches Breathtaking 49-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor

Upgraded Specifications and Innovative Aspect Ratio to Provide Flexible Multitasking Space

It is common for professionals in the fields of Finance, IT, Architecture and Design to use multiple monitors to display a large amount of the latest information and edit various multimedia files at the same time. The new LG 49WL95C 32:9 monitor has 70% more pixels compared to traditional 32:9 FHD displays. OnScreen Control allows users to easily split the screen to suit their needs for various programs and applications, saving users the trouble of switching from window to window. Flexible multitasking makes work easier than ever – all users need is just one monitor to make dreadful tasks such as editing wordy graphs or long duration audiovisual content easier than ever.

The 49WL95C comes with USB Type-C ports so that users can connect it with smartphones and other mobile devices to sync the screens, transfer data and charge devices with 85W of power using just one cable. To make the most of the incredibly expansive screen real estate, the LG 49WL95C features a Picture-by-Picture mode to view content from multiple sources side-by-side and work with multiple applications simultaneously. The Dual Controller 2.0 application is also incredibly handy, allowing users to control up to four computers that are connected to one screen at the same time with just one set of keyboard and mouse, thus maximizing work efficiency and agility.

Exquisite Picture Quality Delivers Extraordinary Entertainment Experiences

Need a break from work? The LG 49WL95C delivers the greatest entertainment experiences with its perfect picture quality and stunningly accurate colors, perfect for both watching movies and playing video games. The Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) display is equivalent to two 27-inch UHD displays lined up side-by-side, and is capable of displaying more dramatic colors. The LG 49WL95C is pre-calibrated and covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space with its IPS display, reproducing true-to-life colors while offering an ultra-wide viewing angle. The Ambient Light Sensor monitors the light level nearby and automatically adjusts the display’s brightness to a level that suits users the best, together with its curved display design and the two built-in Rich Bass speakers, users can enjoy a more immersive audiovisual experience.

Despite the large 49-inch screen and 32:9 aspect ratio, the one-click ergonomically designed ArcLine stand of the 49-inch LG 49WL95C UltraWide™ display supports an easy set up. Despite taking up less space, users can easily adjust the stand to change the height and tilt the screen to the angle that best suit them. The new wide screen is ideal for users to present all content to clients at once, winning more business with the smoother pitching process brought by the 49WL95C.

Release Dates and Price

The latest LG 49WL95C is now available for sale at the suggested retail price of HK$13,990.

Key Specifications: