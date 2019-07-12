LG DEBUTS SMALL YET POWERFUL PORTABLE AIR PURIFIER FOR CLEAN AIR ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

Protecting the Health of Children and Families

Parents in Hong Kong put great effort into providing a pollution-free living environment for their children. The PuriCare Mini air purifier uses LG’s 4-Step Air Filtration System to thoroughly cleanse the air of harmful substances, with real-time PM1.0 tracking via the integrated sensor. The cleaning power and operating efficiency of the two systems combined with the Dust Collection Filter has been independently tested and verified by respected health organizations, including the British Allergy Foundation (BAF). The unit is capable of cleaning the air in only 10 minutes,[1] helping parents to deliver safe, clean air with even air distribution wherever they go; in the car, in the library or even at a café, the air surrounding those most important to us is kept as safe, pure and refreshed.

Thanks to LG PuriCare Mini’s Dual Invertor Motors, parents can ensure fresh air anywhere, anytime, by bringing the LG PuriCare Mini long for almost any journey, bringing ultimate peace of mind and convenience on the go, especially when summer vacation is on its way!

Tailor-Made, High Quality Air Environments available to All

Reflecting the company’s user-oriented philosophy, LG PuriCare Mini can be used entirely remotely for up to 8 hours. The air purifier boasts a powerful performance yet produces only a 30dB hum whilst in operation; it’s silent enough to run in a stroller or in the car without waking a sleeping baby. The purifier also makes an excellent choice for libraries and other enclosed public spaces in which optimal quiet is necessary.

Lightweight with Bluetooth Connectivity: Create a Healthy Working Environment

A healthy lifestyle is the ideal of a majority of people in Hong Kong. However, densely populated office environments filled with pollution together with long working hours can result in a weakened immune system, and further raising the threat level posed by invisible particulates. Therefore, a high efficiency air purifier in the office is a considerably valuable investment. LG PuriCare Mini is a convenient, effective solution for combating the dangers of all types of in-office air pollution. Similar in dimensions and weighing about the same as a 500-milliliter bottle of water, this wireless air purifier is the ideal item for freshening up the working environment, making good use of workspace and increasing team productivity.

LG also provides a companion app (free to download for Android and iOS devices) which connects users to the PuriCare Mini via Bluetooth, enabling them to control and monitor the device from their smartphone. Users can check on the battery status, see when the filter needs replacing and track air purification progress. The purifier can even be switched on by the app instantly, bringing total convenience to every environment, and especially to car cabin interiors before we get into the vehicle.

*Depends on the range of Bluetooth

Price & Release Date

The new LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier is available in two colors, black and white, (AP151MBA1.AHK and AP151MWA1.AHK), and is to be released on July 12. Suggested retail price in Hong Kong is HKD $1,980.

Specification

Standard Air Quality Detection PM 1.0 Ultra Fine Dust Sensor Applicable Area 1.67M² CADR 13M³ Filter Pre-Filter, Total Allergy Filter Motor Inverter Motor Operation Noise (dB) 48(Turbo) / 43(High) / 30(Low) Purifying Mode 4: Auto / Low / High / Turbo Design Color White / Black Control Button Cleanliness Indicator Yes Smart PuriCare Mini Application Bluetooth (iOS / Android) Air Quality Monitoring Yes Remote Control Yes Filter Lifespan Check Yes Power Battery Built-in 3,600mAh Recharge Time Approx. 4 Hours Usage Time (Fully charged) Max. 8 Hours Dimensions and Weight Product Dimension (W x H x D)(mm) 69 x 64 x 200 Product Weight (kg) 0.53

[1] LG internal test conducted in a vehicle of 3m2 (internal size of an average sedan) with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 13m2/hr. Reduces 50 percent of air pollution concentration in 10 minutes.