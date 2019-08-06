LG ROLLS OUT APPLE AIRPLAY 2 ON 2019 THINQ AI TVS, FIRST GLOBAL TV MANUFACTURER TO SUPPORT HOMEKIT

With AirPlay 2, 2019 LG ThinQ AI owners can effortlessly stream content -- including Dolby Vision titles – from iPhone, iPad and Mac straight to their TV sets. Users can stream their favorite movies and television shows from the Apple TV app and other video apps as well as view photos directly on their LG ThinQ AI TVs. Users can also play Apple Podcasts, Apple Music and music from their library or other streaming services through their LG AI TV and other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers in their home at the same time – all in sync.

HomeKit enables users to conveniently control their smart home with the Home app or via Siri on their Apple devices. LG ThinQ AI TVs can be easily added to the Home app, from which users can access basic TV functions such as power and source.

“LG remains at the forefront of TV technological innovation because of our never-ending quest to deliver the best home viewing experience,” said Mr. Andy Kim, Director of Home Entertainment Product Management Team. “With Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, we are demonstrating our commitment to offering consumer benefits that go beyond just best-in-class picture quality.”

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will begin rolling out to owners of 2019 LG ThinQ AI UHD 4K TVs in Hong Kong starting this week.