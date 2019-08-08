LG PRA.L ULTRASONIC CLEANSER DEBUTS TO BRING DOUBLE DEEP CLEANSING POWER

Having received a warm welcome in global markets, the new member of the LG Pra.L product family, Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser, is about to launch to fulfil its role as the Personal Beauty Consultant that strengthens the core elasticity of your skin. With its anti-allergic silicone brush and ultrasonic vibration-based technology, the cleanser delicately cleanses contaminants from the skin surface and greatly improves skin tone and texture, even when used for only two minutes a day. The Pra.L delivers a double-deep skin cleanse which significantly minimizes aesthetic issues and functional obstructions of skin pores. With its lightweight compact design, water-proof format and quick-drying feature, Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser is the perfect cleansing partner, offering smooth skin appearance day after day, for fresher, younger looking skin that radiates vibrant health.

Hypoallergenic deep cleansing by ultrasonic microwaves at 370,000 vibrations/sec

Inheriting LG’s user-oriented brand philosophy, the Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser enables users of varying skin types to enjoy a safe and easy-to-administer skin care experience. The silicone brush is fully tested and is registered through the Medical Device Biocompatibility Testing (ISO 10993) products assurance, as well as by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). LG Pra.L was designed to provide a softer touch whilst thoroughly cleansing skin, while also minimizing skin irritation and allergies. The power spin brush is made up of silicone bristles of two different lengths and thicknesses in the inner and outer spirals. The ultrasonic microwave system penetrates rejuvenating power into the skin deeply at 370,000 vibrations per second, reducing pores and dead skin and bringing users a deeply cleansed, smooth and utterly refreshed skin appearance. Instant improvement to the skin’s layers as well as better skin moisture absorption typically can be observed by using LG Pra.L for only 70 seconds a day[1]. Skin tone and texture can also be significantly improved when using the Ultrasonic Cleanser regularly, resulting in translucent and flawless skin.

Lightweight with IPX 7 Waterproofing: Clear Skin, Anywhere, Anytime

Long working hours lead to suboptimal skincare habits in Hong Kong, and so a portable skin cleanser is often recommended as an important innovation for anyone leading a busy life on the go. The Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser has a compact design for users to carry it easily. It can be used for approximately 6 months[2] on a single full charge, making it the ideal must-have care and aesthetics technology for daily use, during vacations and while on business trips. The Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser has been verified by IPX 7 Waterproof Certification, and it can be used in the shower and cleaned after use simply by holding it under running water. The design of the silicone brush also allows the cleanser to dry off quickly after use for fast, easy maintenance, ensuring stable performance of the device over a long service life.

Tailor-Made Cleansing Modes and Voice Guidance from Your Personal Skincare Mentor

LG Pra.L series cares for all skin types and can be used to treat, combat or optimize for a range of different skin conditions. The Ultrasonic Cleanser provides a variety of cleansing modes along with voice guidance, allowing users to find their ideal cleansing mode optimized for their particular skin condition. By operating just the power button, users can easily turn on or off of the device as well as change between 3 levels of cleansing vibration speed: 1) For sensitive skin or light cleansing, 2) For removing makeup as well as daily cleansing, 3) For oily skin, or for the use when the skin is regularly exposed to fine dust pollution. In all, LG Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser features 3 levels of cleansing vibration speed and 2 cleansing times, with 3-language voice guidance (Cantonese, English and Mandarin) to assist users to learn how best to utilize the device. This puts the power of exceptional skincare and skin rejuvenation into the hands of everybody, even for first-time users. Now everyone can enjoy and benefit from an all-round, Double-Deep great skincare experience.

Suggested Application

To cleanse, follow the instructions by voice guidance, and gently move the cleanser in a small circular pattern along the left and right cheek.

Turn on the voice guidance and then start to cleanse from the left cheek to the right. Make circular movements around the nose area and between the eyebrows with the edge of the silicone brush head. Gently move the device in small circular patterns along the chin. Rinse the face with lukewarm water after finishing all of the cleansing steps.

Specification

Model Name BCK1A Voice Guidance Beep / Voice (Cantonese, English, Mandarin) Cleansing Operation Mode 2 Selectable Vibration Speed 3 Water Proof IPX 7 Battery Li-ion 1200mAh Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm) 217.5 x 214 x 81.5 Product Weight (g) 180

Price & Release Date

The new LG Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser is to be released on August 8. Suggested retail price is HK$1,290.

[1] LG carried out an internal experiment on Dec 27-31, 2018, inviting 21 adult women to use the device based on Level 3 cleansing on 70-sec mode. Skin tone and texture improved by 2.8% and 11.1% respectively in the experimental period. Remarks: The effect of the application may vary depending on different skin condition or the skin care product used by the individual.

[2] Based on once a day use on 70-sec mode.