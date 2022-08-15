LG TO SHOWCASE ITS CUTTING-EDGE

INNOVATIONS AT IFA 2022

Company to Present Vision of Reimagined Technology, Lifestyles and

Experiences as the Tradeshow Makes Offline Return

SEOUL, Aug. 15, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the globe to experience its latest innovations up-close and in-person at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany (September 2-6). Under the theme of Life, Reimagined – with the booth displaying LG’s vision of reimagined technology, rediscovered lifestyles and redefined experiences – the company will introduce an array of products that break new grounds in technology advancement as well as unique, new solutions and services designed to deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

LG is thrilled to be returning to Berlin for IFA for the first time since 2019. Europe’s premier consumer electronics tradeshow is back on the ground in the German capital after a two-year hiatus and ready to again wow visitors from all over the world.