LG Unveils Latest OLED Objet Collection – LG EASEL

Easel-style Design and Elegant Woven Fabric Removable Panel

To Create Artistic Home Lifestyle

LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 Launches Simultaneously with

Embedded Wall-mounted Gallery Design to integrate Art into Life









（29th July, 2022 — Hong Kong）With more time being spent at home in recent years, people are increasingly seeking expressive, inspiring home living environments which meet their needs for seeking comfortable spaces that also fire the imagination. LG is the pioneer on this frontier of the market, pursuing technological breakthroughs that improve quality of life, and which also meld with the user’s exacting tastes and appetite for design-led products. LG Objet series is a culmination of this endeavor. Following the launch of LG StanbyME and AeroTower in Hong Kong, LG Electronics (LG) announces today the launch of its keenly-awaited Objet series OLED TV, LG EASEL, which combines an elegant easel-style design with a textured art canvas-like sliding cover. This unique form enables users to turn their TV into a piece of art whilst adding a further touch of elegance to home living spaces. In order to express the bold, stylish statement of the LG Objet series, LG is partnering with premier Italian luxury-sports car brand Maserati to host its launch event for the LG EASEL; it will also showcase LG StanbyME, AeroTower and the LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 in the new Maserati Experience Centre in Causeway Bay – an inspired and ideal showcase environment for LG’s latest innovations.

A piece of art - easel-like design brings artistic aesthetics together with the work of leading Danish textile brand Kvadrat

As the first OLED TV in the Objet series, LG EASEL, as its name suggests, employs a unique easel-style design to allow users to appreciate its display like an exquisite artwork, just as if in a gallery, coupled with an ingenious metal frame and design that can be tilted against the wall. The “interstitial installation” creates a purposefully intervening space for the effect of presentation, and yet stands upright on the floor to remain space-efficient, forming an easel on which displayed works of art are “hung”. LG attaches great importance to every detail of product design, and has collaborated with Kvadrat, a luxury textile brand from Denmark, to carefully select elegant fabrics for the removable panel of LG EASEL. It therefore combines beauty, durability and exceptional sound penetration, while also exuding a sophisticated artistic impression.

Elegant Woven Fabric Removable Panel adds a new perspective to life

Functional from the TV’s remote control, the LG EASEL panel slides up and down to create a landscape display mode (Line View) or full screen (Full View) mode at will, according to the user's mood and needs. When set to Full View, the entire cover is lowered downwards, and users can experience the detailed and highly-dynamic images brought by OLEDevo self-illumination technology. When set to Line View mode, the cover rises, reducing the visible area of the screen to offer only useful functions and modes, such as date and clock, and access to the audio player. The TV can be adjusted to one of several built-in ‘artistic themes’, creating subtle aesthetic differences that can be blended into any home art décor.

LG OLEDevo technology and 80W 4.2-channel sound : a masterful grasp of all entertainment as art

In addition to its artistic design form, LG's proprietary OLEDevo technology offers the perfect combination of powerful performance and expressive aesthetics. Brightness Booster technology gives the option to increase display brightness by 20%, and is especially striking when displaying images with prominent areas of blacks and whites. It displays detailed colors in a more nuanced and more layered manner, for excellent clarity, detail, contrast and color. Users can experience a true sense of “being there” when watching movies at home, thanks to integrated 4.2-channel sound with 80W output, for all-round audio performance and rich, powerful multi-channel sound effects. Together, LG OLEDevo technology and 80W 4.2-channel sound put on a dazzling show, and conjure up a sense of being on the front row of a private arthouse cinema showcase.

LG also launches LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2, continuing an extraordinary journey of artistically-inspired display technology

Following the inaugural launch of the G1 series equipped with OLEDevo technology last year, LG announces the simultaneous launch of LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2, building further on OLEDevo’s established acclaim. It adopts an embedded wall-mounted gallery design, ensuring it hangs perfectly against a wall like an oil painting, and adding its own sense of artistic beauty to a living space.

In addition to extraordinary seamless wall-mounted design, LG's OLED technology is able to improve the brightness of the screen by changing the wavelength of light, enhancing contrast and sharpness of the picture. LG, as the world's sales leader in OLED TVs for 9 consecutive years[1], has won accreditation by international institutions TÜV Rheinland Germany and the United States, indicating low bluelight content, flicker-free performance, and effective reduction in eliminating unpleasant glare. Combined with fifth-generation α9 artificial intelligence image processor and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, LG displays precisely control 5,184 units on the screen to independently analyze and process light, darkness and color performance.

LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 is certified by the international testing agency Intertek for offering "100% color reproduction"[2], and LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 can restore natural color of images to more than a 70% to 80%[3] improvement over traditional LCDs. Its 100% color display performance can cover the three-dimensional color space across the TV's full brightness range; meanwhile, Brightness Booster Max technology increases brightness of the picture by 30%, to more delicately depict every detail and texture. In addition, LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, making the overall viewing effect more moving and more lifelike.

LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 also enables users to unleash a hitherto-unlimited potential in the exciting arena of gaming. Certified for its High Gaming Performance Gold[4] by TÜV Rheinland in Germany, LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 offers both top-level color reproduction and HDR support, and has been awarded for its Qualified Gaming Performance by Intertek in the UK. Its 120Hz Dolby Vision Gaming 4K, 0.1ms response time, and compatibility with Nvidia® G-Sync® and AMD FreeSync Premium, in addition to VRR and ALLM to match frame rate changes and reduce tearing, deliver smoother and more realistic in-game performance.

Launch Date and Retail Price

The launch date and suggested retail prices of LG EASEL and LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 are as follows：

Product Code Suggested Retail Price Launch Date 65ART90 $59,980 29th July, 2022 OLED55G2PCA $30,980 Available Now OLED65G2PCA $51,980 Available Now OLED77G2PCA $124,980 Available Now

SPECS:

LG OLED | Objet Collection Easel LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 Screen Size 65 77 / 65 / 55 Resolution 4K OLEDevo 4K OLEDevo Display 4K 120hz OLEDevo．Brightness Booster．Perfect Color．Perfect Black．Low Blue Light Certified Panel 4K 120hz OLEDevo．Brightness Booster Max．Perfect Color．Perfect Black．Low Blue Light Certified Panel Visual α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K．AI Picture Pro．AI Upscaling．AI Brightness Control．Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K．AI Picture Pro．AI Upscaling．AI Brightness Control．Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Audio Dolby ATMOS 4.2 ch．80W (Woofer: 40W)． AI Sound Pro Dolby ATMOS 4.2 ch．60W (Woofer: 20W)． AI Sound Pro Cinematic HDR Dolby Vision IQ．HDR10pro．HLG．Filmmaker Mode Dolby Vision IQ．HDR10pro．HLG．Filmmaker Mode Gaming experience Game Optimizer, VRR, ALLM & HGiG Game Optimizer, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, ALLM & HGiG AI TV webOS．LG ThinQ webOS．LG ThinQ Connection HDMI 2.1 x 4．eARC．USB x 3．LAN．Antenna．SPDIF HDMI 2.1 x 4．eARC．USB x 3．LAN．Antenna．SPDIF Wireless 802.11ac．Bluetooth 5.0．Apple AirPlay 2 & Homekit．Room to Room Sharing 802.11ax(Wi-Fi 6)．Bluetooth 5.0．Apple AirPlay 2 & Homekit．Room to Room Sharing With Stand (W x H x D)(mm) [65] 1462 x 1568 x 54.8 mm [77] 1712 x 1039 x 321 mm [65] 1441 x 878 x 245 mm [55] 1222 x 757 x 245 mm

[1] Data from Omdia 2013-2021 unit shipments

[2] 125 color samples measured with CIE DE2000 to achieve 100% color fidelity.

[3] 125 color samples measured with CIE DE2000 compared to LG LCD TVs.

[4] All LG OLED 2022 TV series except LG OLED A series are certified as High Gaming Performance Gold (TÜV).