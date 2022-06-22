GEAR UP FOR NEXT-LEVEL GAMING EXPERIENCES WITH

NEW LG ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITOR 32GQ950-B

UltraGear promises Advanced Gaming Immersion by adding Nano IPS 4K with ATW Polarizer Technology and 260Hz Refresh Rates to Latest Lineup

Simultaneous launch of 27GP95R-B enables players to be ready to take every advantage during gaming

Photo link: https://bit.ly/3NQDIxa

（22nd June, 2022 – Hong Kong） With the UltraGear™ series becoming ever more popular with gamers, LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of its new UltraGear™ gaming monitor 32GQ950-B. In addition to excellent UHD 4K picture quality and ultra-fast refresh rate, the 32GQ950-B is the LG first 4K model to use Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology, which brings players an unrivalled, utterly realistic gaming experience. Combined with high-compatibility HDMI 2.1 and NVIDIA G-SYNC®Compatible technologies, both of which are essential for gaming, the new UltraGear™ 32GQ950-B display is set to become a must-have partner at your side when online gaming sessions are at their most intense.

LG First 32-inch 4K display with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology

Opening up elite visual display performance and ushering in dazzling speed, the flagship UltraGear ™ 32GQ950-B equipped with 4K Nano IPS display featuring realistic color with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology to enhance contrast and color expression over a wide viewing angle. This brings highly detailed, realistic scenes to life, as well as enhancing the gamer’s sense of in-game presence. With a larger 32-inch screen size, the UltraGear™32GQ950-B is also certified by VESA Display HDR™1000, ensuring it’s capable of delivering optimum dynamic contrast on a large Ultra HD 4K screen - allowing players to fully immerse themselves in gaming competitions.

Take the lead with 144Hz/160Hz and x 1ms response time

In addition to a new stylish aesthetic comprising flowing body design, adjustable base, three-sided borderless and hexagonal lighting, 32GQ950-B supports a base refresh rate of 144Hz - and can be overclocked (O/C) up to 160Hz. Combined with a 1ms response time, 32GQ950-B ensures game representations are free of delays, and screen transitions occur quickly for a silky-smooth overall visual display experience. The 32GQ950-B also supports the latest HDMI 2.1 port standard with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and other functionality which conforms to the latest game specifications, making it easy for players to connect to various consoles. [1]

Equipped with four-pole headphone jack: top e-sports teams achieve victory through real-time dialogue

As a premium competitive choice for enthusiastic gamers, UltraGear™ 32GQ950-B is officially tested and certified by NVIDIA to be G-Sync® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology compatible, eliminating screen tearing and afterimage flare, while mitigating any delay in responses. To complete the gaming experience, LG’s latest UltraGear gaming monitors incorporate a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to plug in a gaming headset and chat in real-time as they play. This is a key element to successful team play and ultimate victory in the hotly-contested gaming crucibles of intense competition. The new models offer superior surround sound by DTS Headphone:X®, which reproduces every sound in the game with stunning clarity and a sense of realism.

A professional alternative for e-sports fans: UltraGear™ 27GP950R-B coaxes top performance from players of all abilities

UltraGear™ 27GP950R-B is equipped with a UHD 4K resolution Nano IPS screen, coupled with VESA Display HDR600 color certification, bringing players a higher level of realistic gaming dynamics. Compatible with HDMI 2.1, it supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate (overclocked to 160Hz), so players can quickly develop insights into any battle situation or immerse themselves fully in the spirit of e-sports arenas. Through LG Calibration Studio color corrector, the picture of the 27GP950R-B can be adjusted to deliver the exact same color reproduction as the game developer intended. Its 1-millisecond response time greatly reduces afterimages appearing on the screen, ensuring players can fight and win by banishing any impediment that may stand in their way. Also officially tested and certified by NVIDIA to be compatible with G-Sync® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, 27GP950R-B eliminates screen tearing and minimizes lag, allowing players to enjoy a smoother experience all round.

Launch Date and Retail Price

2022 LG UltraGear™ collection is available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:

Product Code Suggested Retail Price Launch Date 32GQ950-B $12,990 Pre-order Date: 22 –26th June, 2022 27GP950R-B $7,490 Available Now

*Purchase LG UltraGear™ monitor 32GQ950-B during the pre-order period and get a Cherry gaming keyboard, limited to 30 units.

SPECS:

32GQ950-B 27GP950R-B Display Type Nano IPS with ATW Polarizer Nano IPS Screen Size 31.5 inch 27 inch Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98% DCI-P3 98% Refresh Rate 144Hz / 160Hz (O/C) 144Hz / 160Hz (O/C) Response Time 1ms GTG 1ms GTG HDR VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream x 2 H/P out x 1 (DTS HP:X) HDMI 2.1 x 2 Display Port x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 1 Downstream x 2 H/P out x 1 Stand Yes (Pivot / Height / Tilt Adjustable) Yes (Pivot / Height / Tilt Adjustable)

[1] 32GQ950-B supports 144Hz (overclocked to 160Hz). This product will support 4K and 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) only with HDMI 2.1 cables.