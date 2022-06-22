We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GEAR UP FOR NEXT-LEVEL GAMING EXPERIENCES WITH
NEW LG ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITOR 32GQ950-B
UltraGear promises Advanced Gaming Immersion by adding Nano IPS 4K with ATW Polarizer Technology and 260Hz Refresh Rates to Latest Lineup
Simultaneous launch of 27GP95R-B enables players to be ready to take every advantage during gaming
Photo link: https://bit.ly/3NQDIxa
（22nd June, 2022 – Hong Kong） With the UltraGear™ series becoming ever more popular with gamers, LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of its new UltraGear™ gaming monitor 32GQ950-B. In addition to excellent UHD 4K picture quality and ultra-fast refresh rate, the 32GQ950-B is the LG first 4K model to use Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology, which brings players an unrivalled, utterly realistic gaming experience. Combined with high-compatibility HDMI 2.1 and NVIDIA G-SYNC®Compatible technologies, both of which are essential for gaming, the new UltraGear™ 32GQ950-B display is set to become a must-have partner at your side when online gaming sessions are at their most intense.
LG First 32-inch 4K display with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology
Opening up elite visual display performance and ushering in dazzling speed, the flagship UltraGear ™ 32GQ950-B equipped with 4K Nano IPS display featuring realistic color with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology to enhance contrast and color expression over a wide viewing angle. This brings highly detailed, realistic scenes to life, as well as enhancing the gamer’s sense of in-game presence. With a larger 32-inch screen size, the UltraGear™32GQ950-B is also certified by VESA Display HDR™1000, ensuring it’s capable of delivering optimum dynamic contrast on a large Ultra HD 4K screen - allowing players to fully immerse themselves in gaming competitions.
Take the lead with 144Hz/160Hz and x 1ms response time
In addition to a new stylish aesthetic comprising flowing body design, adjustable base, three-sided borderless and hexagonal lighting, 32GQ950-B supports a base refresh rate of 144Hz - and can be overclocked (O/C) up to 160Hz. Combined with a 1ms response time, 32GQ950-B ensures game representations are free of delays, and screen transitions occur quickly for a silky-smooth overall visual display experience. The 32GQ950-B also supports the latest HDMI 2.1 port standard with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and other functionality which conforms to the latest game specifications, making it easy for players to connect to various consoles. [1]
Equipped with four-pole headphone jack: top e-sports teams achieve victory through real-time dialogue
As a premium competitive choice for enthusiastic gamers, UltraGear™ 32GQ950-B is officially tested and certified by NVIDIA to be G-Sync® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology compatible, eliminating screen tearing and afterimage flare, while mitigating any delay in responses. To complete the gaming experience, LG’s latest UltraGear gaming monitors incorporate a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to plug in a gaming headset and chat in real-time as they play. This is a key element to successful team play and ultimate victory in the hotly-contested gaming crucibles of intense competition. The new models offer superior surround sound by DTS Headphone:X®, which reproduces every sound in the game with stunning clarity and a sense of realism.
A professional alternative for e-sports fans: UltraGear™ 27GP950R-B coaxes top performance from players of all abilities
UltraGear™ 27GP950R-B is equipped with a UHD 4K resolution Nano IPS screen, coupled with VESA Display HDR600 color certification, bringing players a higher level of realistic gaming dynamics. Compatible with HDMI 2.1, it supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate (overclocked to 160Hz), so players can quickly develop insights into any battle situation or immerse themselves fully in the spirit of e-sports arenas. Through LG Calibration Studio color corrector, the picture of the 27GP950R-B can be adjusted to deliver the exact same color reproduction as the game developer intended. Its 1-millisecond response time greatly reduces afterimages appearing on the screen, ensuring players can fight and win by banishing any impediment that may stand in their way. Also officially tested and certified by NVIDIA to be compatible with G-Sync® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, 27GP950R-B eliminates screen tearing and minimizes lag, allowing players to enjoy a smoother experience all round.
Launch Date and Retail Price
2022 LG UltraGear™ collection is available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:
Product Code
Suggested Retail Price
Launch Date
32GQ950-B
$12,990
Pre-order Date:
22 –26th June, 2022
27GP950R-B
$7,490
Available Now
*Purchase LG UltraGear™ monitor 32GQ950-B during the pre-order period and get a Cherry gaming keyboard, limited to 30 units.
SPECS:
32GQ950-B
27GP950R-B
Display Type
Nano IPS
with ATW Polarizer
Nano IPS
Screen Size
31.5 inch
27 inch
Resolution
4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 98%
DCI-P3 98%
Refresh Rate
144Hz / 160Hz (O/C)
144Hz / 160Hz (O/C)
Response Time
1ms GTG
1ms GTG
HDR
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
Adaptive Sync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible
NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1 x 2
Display Port x 1
USB 3.0 x 1
Upstream x 2
Downstream x 2
H/P out x 1 (DTS HP:X)
HDMI 2.1 x 2
Display Port x 1
USB 3.0 x 1
Upstream x 1
Downstream x 2
H/P out x 1
Stand
Yes
(Pivot / Height / Tilt Adjustable)
Yes
(Pivot / Height / Tilt Adjustable)
[1] 32GQ950-B supports 144Hz (overclocked to 160Hz). This product will support 4K and 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) only with HDMI 2.1 cables.
