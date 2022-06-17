LG PuriCare™ AeroTower

delivers customized purifying comfort and cleaner air at home

Clever Combination of Air Purifier and Fan, the inspired-by-nature LG PuriCare AeroTower offers Personalized Air Purification and soothing airflow











Photo link: https://bit.ly/3Qgj2Am

（17th June, 2022 – Hong Kong）— LG Electronics (LG) announces the launch of the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower in Hong Kong, combining an air purifier and a fan integrated into an innovative new form factor. LG AeroTower delivers personalized comfort anywhere in the home, with a rejuvenating adjustable airflow that feels just like a fresh, natural breeze.

Three Airflow Modes to tailor-make your own comfortable living space

LG PuriCare AeroTower provides customized comfort with 3-Way Airflow, delivering specialized modes to suit individual preferences or unique living environments and situations. Direct Mode[1] is ideal for those who prefer strong, direct airflow – or for targeting a specific part of the room – while Wide Mode is perfect for those times when room-wide coverage is needed for a ‘fresh around the home’ feel. For all-day purification that makes the air cleaner, users can simply set the AeroTower to Diffused Mode and breathe in the difference.

Triple filtration system to create a fresh and clean home environment

LG’s latest air care solution employs a 3-step Filtration System, which comprises the Pre-Filter, 360-degree HEPA Filter and Deodorization Filter, as well as a variety of other advanced features to improve air quality in the home. The Pre-Filter traps large dust particles, while the 360-degree HEPA filter captures 99.97 percent of particulates as small as 0.3 microns in size[2]. The Deodorization Filter removes odors and airborne chemicals[3] for easier breathing and a more pleasant indoor environment. For an added layer of protection and reliably clean airflow, the AeroTower uses LG UVnano™ technology to reduce 99.9%[4] of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria on the fan blades.

Intelligent Induction System and LCD display panel: clear air quality at a glance

The AeroTower Air Purification Fan is equipped with a built-in intelligent sensor system[5], which can effectively sense the PM1.0 suspended particle index, odor, temperature and humidity within your own unique indoor environment. Users can accurately understand indoor air quality and deploy a tailor-made air cleaning solution through the unit’s intelligent LCD screen. Users can also remotely control the AeroTower air purification fan anytime, anywhere through LG ThinQ™ smart home app on their smartphones. This unsurpassed interconnectivity means users can now enjoy benefitting from a truly convenient all-round air purification solution.

An aesthetic of craftsmanship: where nature and innovative technology meet

Functional and stylish, the aerodynamic design of LG’s air purifying fan helps provide a quiet, soothing breeze and a chic, pleasantly comfortable indoor environment. LG PuriCare AeroTower is available in three body color options (including Calming Beige, Nature Green and New Metal Shine). First seen on the company’s groundbreaking PuriCare 360° air purifier, the cylindrical shape of the AeroTower’s base enables the product to draw in air from all directions. The upper part of the device features LG’s nature-inspired Air Valley technology, which produces an effect similar to that of wind flowing between a canyon’s walls, resulting in powerful airflow yet with a low-volume performance as quiet as a whisper, at just 23 dB.[6] Moreover, the sleek, modern aesthetic of AeroTower elevates the user’s living space, and so matches well with any type of décor.

For more details, please visit

Product Information: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/aerotower-air-purifying-fan

Product Introduction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFaPtT6-jtQ

Pre-sale Date and Retail Price

The LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan is now available for pre-sale at authorized dealers. The pre-sale date and suggested retail price are as follows:

Product Suggested Retail Price Pre-sale date LG PuriCare™ AeroTower $6,580 June 17th– 30th

*Purchase LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan during the pre-sale period and get LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (valued at HK$1,480), limited to 100 units.

Model FS15GPSF0 New Metal Shine FS15GPBF0 Calming Beige FS15GPGF0 Nature Green General Noise Level 53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep) 53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep) 53dB (Turbo) / 23dB (Sleep)) Oscillation 45° / 60° / 90° / 140° 45° / 60° / 90° / 140° 45° / 60° / 90° / 140° Operating mode Wide / Direct / Diffusion Wide / Direct / Diffusion Wide / Direct / Diffusion Fan Speed Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo Auto / 1~10 steps / Sleep / Turbo Design Control Touch Panel Touch Panel Touch Panel Cleanliness Indicator Yes Yes Yes Smart Home Appliance ThinQ® Application iOS / Android iOS / Android iOS / Android Air Quality Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Remote Control Yes Yes Yes Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes 3-in-1 High Efficiency Filter Filter Grade HEPA H13 HEPA H13 HEPA H13 Pre Filter Yes Yes Yes Total Harmful Gas Care Filter Yes Yes Yes Feature UVnano Yes Yes Yes Smart Indicator PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm Off Timer 1-12 hrs 1-12 hrs 1-12 hrs Filter Change Alarm Yes Yes Yes Remove Controller Yes Yes Yes Dimensions and Weight Dimensions (WxHxD) 265 x 1120 x 265 mm 265 x 1120 x 265 mm 265 x 1120 x 265 mm Weight 12.5 Kg 12.5 Kg 12.5 Kg

[1] Maximum airflow-reach measured at 10m in Direct Mode.

[2] Tested by SGS IBR Laboratories in November, 2021 with DOE radial-pleat filter element using test method in compliance with IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

[3] Tested by Korea Air Cleaning Association in April, 2021 using test model FS061PWHA, test method in compliance with SPS-KACA 002-0132 indoor air purifier. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

[4] Tested by TÜV Rheinland using test model FS061PWHA measuring a bacteria solution (Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae) on the blower fan blade at speed Level 1 for an hour exposed to LG UVnano UV-C LED test method in compliance with ISO22196:2011. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

[5] Tested by Korea Air Cleaning Association in Septemberl, 2021 using test model FS061PSSA, test method in compliance with SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24 indoor air purifier. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

[6] **[Low Noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 2022.02.11, Test Agency: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep Mode Noise 23dB













