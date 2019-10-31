About Cookies on This Site

LG LAUNCHES DUALUP MONITOR
DOUBLE THE SCREEN IN A COMPACT SPACE
New format 16:18 SDQHD monitor vertically supports two monitors giving a doubling of the 16:9 screen format

IT Product 10/31/2019
Print

LG LAUNCHES DUALUP MONITOR

DOUBLE THE SCREEN IN A COMPACT SPACE

New format 16:18 SDQHD monitor vertically supports two monitors giving a doubling of the 16:9 screen format

 


Photo link: https://bit.ly/3AGKqSE

 

(29th August, 2022 – Hong Kong) LG Electronics (LG) is committed to creating new products through the pursuit of innovative ideas, and strives to constantly surprise while enabling consumers to enjoy a better life. As multi-tasking is now common practice in workplaces and home workspaces alike, LG has announced the launch of its new DualUp Monitor, which is especially designed for users who value work efficiency and space utilisation. Its cutting-edge 16:18 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) high-definition display occupies the compact footprint of one monitor but vertically supports two monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio each, enhancing work efficiency and space-saving at the same time.

 

A new style of display with 16:18 ratio, suitable for creating, developing and multi-tasking

The DualUp SDQHD monitor offers a new style of display at 16:18 ratio, enabling the user to reference, compare and work from twin screens equal to two full-size monitors, each with a 16:9 ratio, and thereby catering to the needs of many different occupations. When coding, for example, a programmer can see more of the code (or text) on the double-size screen without having to vertically mouse-scroll. While streaming via the DualUp Monitor, the creator/streamer can read incoming chat comments while casting in real-time. For designers, the DualUp Monitor provides a highly-usable widescreen for editing many layers at a glance while taking up less physical surface area for a comfortable, wider working environment. Meanwhile, for office workers the DualUp Monitor help anyone process work efficiently by checking multiple datasets or spreadsheets on the vertically-extended screen – just a few of the many possible use cases which can empower workflows and dramatically enhance productivity.

 

SDQHD Nano IPS Display offers stunning image quality while protecting users’ eyes

The 27.6-inch SDQHD Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum at 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10. Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect the user’s eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments, all the while maintaining its vivid color quality. Equipped with an ambient light sensor, the monitor can relieve eye strain with auto brightness control adjustment.

 

Easy Control and Connectivity enables flexibility for handling multiple tasks

USB Type-C™ allows for everything from data transfer to connected device charging (up to 90W), neatly enabling users to avoid complicated setup procedures. Built-in PBP (Picture by Picture) and KVM (Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse) features together help the user manage their content/displays from two computers with a single keyboard and mouse. With the one-source PBP feature, the user can connect two cables straight out of the HDMI, DisplayPort and USB Type-C, to control the two-screen setup easily without using additional software or setting up shortcut keys.

 

C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make installation easy

DualUp Monitor enables the user to enjoy a dual monitor set-up while occupying the compact space of one monitor, freeing up essential desk space for a tidy work environment. With the provided C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount, DualUp Monitor can be installed easily without other equipment, allowing users to upgrade their work environment cleanly and effortlessly.

 

Ergonomic stand allows for various positioning options, for the ideal display position

The Ergo stand offers a sophisticated, ergonomic range of movement, enabling setups which allow for a comfortable eye rotation range. With adjustment options for extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt, the Ergo stand provides enhanced flexibility for the user to adjust the monitor to the most comfortable position, as well as to more easily facilitate team collaboration.

 

Launch Date and Retail Price

DualUp Monitor is available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:

 

Product Code

Suggested Retail Price

Launch Date

28MQ780-B

$6,490

Available Now

 

 

SPECS:

28MQ780-B

Display


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

 

 

 

 

 

Size (inch)

27.6

Size（cm）

70.1

Resolution

2560 x 2880

Panel Type

Nano IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:18

Pixel Pitch

0.18195 x 0.18195 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

HDR


 

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Color & Calibration


 

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Features

 

Auto Brightness

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

Connectivity


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 2880@60Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 2880@60Hz

USB-C

Yes(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 2880@60Hz

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

Yes

USB-C  (Data Transmission)

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone Out

Yes

Mechanical


 

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/

Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Dimension/


Weight


 


 


 


 

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)      

481.5 x 843.3 x 461.3 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

745 x 557 x 240 mm

Weight with Stand(kg)

9kg

Weight without Stand(kg)

4.3kg

Weight in Shipping(kg)

13.2kg

 

 

 

