LG LAUNCHES DUALUP MONITOR
DOUBLE THE SCREEN IN A COMPACT SPACE
New format 16:18 SDQHD monitor vertically supports two monitors giving a doubling of the 16:9 screen format
Photo link: https://bit.ly/3AGKqSE
(29th August, 2022 – Hong Kong) LG Electronics (LG) is committed to creating new products through the pursuit of innovative ideas, and strives to constantly surprise while enabling consumers to enjoy a better life. As multi-tasking is now common practice in workplaces and home workspaces alike, LG has announced the launch of its new DualUp Monitor, which is especially designed for users who value work efficiency and space utilisation. Its cutting-edge 16:18 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) high-definition display occupies the compact footprint of one monitor but vertically supports two monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio each, enhancing work efficiency and space-saving at the same time.
A new style of display with 16:18 ratio, suitable for creating, developing and multi-tasking
The DualUp SDQHD monitor offers a new style of display at 16:18 ratio, enabling the user to reference, compare and work from twin screens equal to two full-size monitors, each with a 16:9 ratio, and thereby catering to the needs of many different occupations. When coding, for example, a programmer can see more of the code (or text) on the double-size screen without having to vertically mouse-scroll. While streaming via the DualUp Monitor, the creator/streamer can read incoming chat comments while casting in real-time. For designers, the DualUp Monitor provides a highly-usable widescreen for editing many layers at a glance while taking up less physical surface area for a comfortable, wider working environment. Meanwhile, for office workers the DualUp Monitor help anyone process work efficiently by checking multiple datasets or spreadsheets on the vertically-extended screen – just a few of the many possible use cases which can empower workflows and dramatically enhance productivity.
SDQHD Nano IPS Display offers stunning image quality while protecting users’ eyes
The 27.6-inch SDQHD Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum at 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10. Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect the user’s eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments, all the while maintaining its vivid color quality. Equipped with an ambient light sensor, the monitor can relieve eye strain with auto brightness control adjustment.
Easy Control and Connectivity enables flexibility for handling multiple tasks
USB Type-C™ allows for everything from data transfer to connected device charging (up to 90W), neatly enabling users to avoid complicated setup procedures. Built-in PBP (Picture by Picture) and KVM (Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse) features together help the user manage their content/displays from two computers with a single keyboard and mouse. With the one-source PBP feature, the user can connect two cables straight out of the HDMI, DisplayPort and USB Type-C, to control the two-screen setup easily without using additional software or setting up shortcut keys.
C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make installation easy
DualUp Monitor enables the user to enjoy a dual monitor set-up while occupying the compact space of one monitor, freeing up essential desk space for a tidy work environment. With the provided C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount, DualUp Monitor can be installed easily without other equipment, allowing users to upgrade their work environment cleanly and effortlessly.
Ergonomic stand allows for various positioning options, for the ideal display position
The Ergo stand offers a sophisticated, ergonomic range of movement, enabling setups which allow for a comfortable eye rotation range. With adjustment options for extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt, the Ergo stand provides enhanced flexibility for the user to adjust the monitor to the most comfortable position, as well as to more easily facilitate team collaboration.
Launch Date and Retail Price
DualUp Monitor is available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:
Product Code
Suggested Retail Price
Launch Date
28MQ780-B
$6,490
Available Now
SPECS:
28MQ780-B
Display
Size (inch)
27.6
Size（cm）
70.1
Resolution
2560 x 2880
Panel Type
Nano IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:18
Pixel Pitch
0.18195 x 0.18195 mm
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Min)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
HDR
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Color & Calibration
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
Color Calibrated
Yes
Features
Auto Brightness
Yes
Flicker safe
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
Dual Controller
Yes
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
Connectivity
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 2880@60Hz
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 2880@60Hz
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 2880@60Hz
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
USB-C (Data Transmission)
Yes
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
Headphone Out
Yes
Mechanical
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/
Extend/Retract
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
Dimension/
Weight
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
481.5 x 843.3 x 461.3 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
745 x 557 x 240 mm
Weight with Stand(kg)
9kg
Weight without Stand(kg)
4.3kg
Weight in Shipping(kg)
13.2kg
