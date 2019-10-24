LG DEBUTS NEW ARTIFICAL INTELLIGENCE “CLOTHING BUTLER” VIVACE SERIES WASHING MACHINE

Photo download: bit.ly/2kG3g80

Revolutionary AI Clothing Identification Technology to recommend Best Washing Mode: Providing Smart Care for your Favorite Clothing

There are always a few pieces of beloved clothes in everyone’s closet that require special care. The VIVACE series washing machines are specially equipped with new AI technology with more than 20,000 sets of intelligent data, which can automatically identify the clothing fabric and suggest the best washing mode, eliminating the trivial troubles of laundry setting. The VIVACE series’ clothing identification technology can also reduce clothing damage by 18% compared to conventional washing machines, making the items more durable and maintain in quality. The VIVACE series will monitor the subtle differences of clothing materials, and adjust the washing mode for each laundry, realizing special care for each piece of laundry item like a careful "clothing butler".

Efficient Sterilizing Steam+ feature: Comprehensive Protect for Family Health

Allergen hidden in clothing such as dust mites and bacteria threaten the health of many families and could cause nasal or serious respiratory problems. The Steam+ function featuring in the VIVACE series can effectively remove mites and allergens from laundry, with a certified sterilization rate of 99.99%. Whether it's baby clothes or underwear, you can always wear them with peace of mind. VIVACE's steam is also powerful in removing odors whether from eating out or sweating, utilizing high temperatures to restore laundry with fresh smell. In addition, the gentle penetration of Steam+ helps maintains the fabric fiber, thus reducing wrinkles and making the fabric smoother and easier to care.

TurboWash 360˚ in just 39 Minutes: Thoroughly Deep Cleanse Every Piece of Laundry*

The VIVACE series is specially upgraded to 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which accelerate the dissolution of laundry detergent. Whereas conventional washing machines only have one single water nozzles which make it difficult to evenly wash every piece of clothing, and the laundry detergent left in the clothes has great chances of causing allergic reactions. The VIVACE series also combines with a special drum design with lifter which enhances the washing effect. Catching to the needs of busy urbanite, the TurboWash 360˚ function effectively shorten the laundry process, from washing, rinsing, to spinning to be done in just 39 minutes. Users no longer need to go through the dreadfully housework and can enjoy an ideal life with ease and reliability.

*The above functions are not available for some models. Please refer to the list of models in the technical specifications.

Precise Mechanical Design Realizing Advanced Features in a Slim Body

The VIVACE series washing machine is equipped with an elegant tempered glass door that is durable and scratch proof. The stainless steel drum and lifter is watermark free, thus solve the drawbacks of mold growth in hidden space. Understanding the living space in Hong Kong is increasingly limited, the VIVACE series is up to 10cm thinner than conventional washing machines; paired with the AI damping system, the diameter of the washing drum is enlarged in the slim body, and the bearing capacity for each laundry is larger. Whether being placed in an outdoor terrace, kitchen or small spaces, the VIVACE series can be easily integrated into any interior setting to suit the different home designs.

Price & Release Date

The new LG VIVACE series washing machine will be available today. Suggested retail price in Hong Kong is starting from HKD $5,790.

Specification

F-14105V2W F-12085V2W F-12085V3V F-12085V4W Suggest Retail Price (HKD) $6,990 $6,390 $6,190 $5,790 General Specifications Washing Machine Type Front Loader Hong Kong Energy Efﬁciency Grade Grade 1 Motor Inverter Direct Drive Washing Capacity (kg) 10.5 8.5 Variable Spin Speeds (rpm) No Spin/ 400/800/1000/1200/1400 No Spin/ 400/600/800/1000/1200 Variable Temperature (℃) Cold/20/30/40/60/95 Dimension WxHxD (mm) 600 × 850 × 560 600 × 850 × 470 Stacking Installation Support^ Not Support Design

Color Pearl White Pearl White Sliver Pearl White Door Tempered Glass Cover Steam+™ Allergy Care √ Features AI DD √ 6 Motion √ TurboWash™ √ √ √ 3D Spray ^ √ √ Stainless Steel Drum √ Stainless Steel Lifter √ Tub Clean √ Favorite √ Pause and Add item √ Child Lock √ Program Cotton √ Cotton+ √ Easy Care √ Mix √ Silent Wash √ Duvet √ Sports Wear √ TurboWash™ 39 ^ √ √ TurboWash™ 59 ^ √ Speed 14 ^ √ √ √ Quick 30 √ Delicate √ Hand / Wool √ Tub Clean √ Rinse + Spin √ Allergy Care √ Download Cycle √ Smart Home Appliance Smart ThinQ® Application √ Remote Control √ Cycle Download √ Monitoring & Push Alert √ Tub Clean Coach √ Smart Diagnosis™ √

^ Only applicable on Specify LG Washing Machine only.