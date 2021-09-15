Immediate release

The new LG QNED MINI LED TV series has officially landed in Hong Kong!

Adopting exclusive Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology to present the most authentic colors and exquisite visual experience

Showcasing the new version of the highly acclaimed wearable air purifiers, TONE Free earphones and pure-black-stylish appliances at the ingenious and stylish LG Experience Museum to offer experience on the fascinating charm of LG's smart home appliances in all directions

[Hong Kong – September 15, 2021] LG Electronics (LG) is committed to the research and development of market-leading screen technology and smart home appliances to bring users a better daily living and entertainment experience. To enable customers to revel in the display performance of its screens and discover a wide range of LG appliances, a time-limited product showcase exhibition, themed the "LG Experience Museum," will be specially launched in Hong Kong from 17th to the 21st of September. LG will showcase its stylish and fashionable lifestyle appliances integrating artistic elements and inspired visual design ideas, including the featured new LG QNED Mini LED TV series, a highlight LCD TV series which debuts at the LG Experience Museum. The new TVs, available in both 8K and 4K resolution options, integrate LG’s most advanced quantum dot NanoCell color technology, and are the first models to use LG’s latest generation Mini LED backlight technologies. Compared to existing LCD[1] TVs, the new models deliver a stunning viewing experience with deeper blacks, more accurate color reproduction with greater contrast and brightness[1], bringing breathtaking visuals and an immersive experience to users.

LG will display a range of LG2021 new technology products at the exhibition, including the much-anticipated "Ocean Black" Puricare™ Wearable Air Purifier, a new generation of stylish and practical TONE Free FP8 and FP9 wireless earbuds, together with the LG Vivace Washing Machine and InstaView™ Refrigerator. These appliances were highly acclaimed at CES 2021, with a pure black artistic style which immediately marks the series out as being exquisite appointments for users seeking stylish solutions for the home.

Mini LED technology brings perfect images, creating a precedent for upgraded LCD TV technology

Featuring the company's proprietary Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, LG QNED Mini LED ushers in a new era in LCD TV picture quality, with rich and accurate colors making for captivating viewing. Certified by international product testing agency Intertek to provide ‘100 percent color volume and color consistency’, LG QNED Mini LED TVs also eliminate color distortion across a wide viewing angle, ensuring everyone in the room can enjoy the ultimate in LCD picture quality[2].

LG QNED Mini LED TV is backlit by approximately 30,000 LED lights arranged to create around 2,500 local dimming zones[3] delivering 10 times better contrast ratio than conventional LCD TVs by increasing brightness and dimming zones. At the same time, deeper blacks and greater details within dark areas create a heightened sense of depth that makes images appear more realistic, and laying the foundation for LG's future-oriented direction in pioneering user-centric technology in the high-end TV market.

A combination of breakthrough technology and environmental protection: "Innovation For a Better Tomorrow"

LG’s commitment to a “Better Tomorrow” is evident in its newest raft of technological developments. LG QNED Mini LED TVs have received Eco-Product certification from SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA of Switzerland. This certification is only awarded to products that fulfill SGS requirements to meet exacting standards that include low environmental impact or recyclability[4].

"LG QNED Mini LED TV represents an evolutionary leap forward, leveraging LG's unique color reproduction technology and mini LED backlighting to achieve the pinnacle of LCD picture quality," said Mr. Andy Kim, Product Director of LG Electronics Home Entertainment. "Our newest lineup is testament to LG's technological leadership in the premium TV market, which is made possible by continuously improving and refining our innovative OLED and QNED Mini LED TVs."

The new TONE Free earbuds - ideal combination of technology and fashion, trendy colors and stylish accessories to match any outfit

The highly anticipated new generation of LG TONE Free wireless earbuds will make their first public appearance at the "LG Experience Museum". A brand new and luxurious pure gold color option is now available for the upgraded TONE Free FP8 and FP9 models, together with pure black and youthful white color options, allowing users to embellish their daily #OOTD while enjoying flawless music performance on the go.

At the same time, the two new LG TONE Free models feature a number of enhanced features, including improved ergonomic design of the earbuds to provide a more comfortable in-ear wearing experience. They also feature advanced Meridian sound adjustment technology, and more effective active noise reduction functions. FP9 and FP8 wireless Bluetooth earbuds have been fully upgraded are especially suitable for highly active users. The newly integrated Whispering Mode shatters limitations of previous generation wireless earphones to bring stable and clear reception in many environments encountered daily. Together, this suite of features sets a new standard for the premium Bluetooth wearables sector, providing users with effortless wearing, easy calling and unhindered listening at all times.

The Charm of Pure Black – a black stage showcasing the LG wearable air purifier and smart home appliances

The first-generation LG PuriCare wearable air purifier received a positive public response upon launch, and went on to become a stylish and coveted ‘in-vogue’ accessory, in addition to the high levels of user protection it offers. Now, the second-generation debuts with an “Ocean Black” color option. The lighter and more comfortable design fits daily requirements of a majority of users, and effectively filters the air to a very high standard. In addition to optimal filtering performance, new LG PuriCare enriches the user's ability to match the look with constantly changing daily selections of outfits and work attire. Additionally, breakthrough VoiceON™ technology, consisting of a built-in microphone and speaker combination, makes communication fuss-free and effortless, so users can express themselves clearly and hear what is being said easily.

LG has also chosen to represent its stylish new pure black colorway in the elegant stage dedicated to LG's smart home appliances featured in an artistic exhibition at the "LG Experience Museum". A variety of pure black artistic style home appliances, as well as a range of smart solutions that offer extraordinary high-tech and design, are now available to visitors at the exhibition. They include the stylish smart Vivace washing machine; the highly intelligent InstaView™ refrigerator, as well as the ever-popular Styler clothing care solution and CordZero A9 wireless vacuum cleaner. Users will be able to experience the expressive visual forms as well as LG’s renowned product performance first-hand, creating a great environment in which smart and convenient home appliances meet LG’s pure black styling.

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG QNED Mini LED series are available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price 86QNED99CPB (8K) $169,980 75QNED99CPB (8K) $119,980 65QNED99CPB (8K) $48,980 75QNED91CPA (4K) $69,980 65QNED91CPA (4K) $34,080

LG TONE Free FP8, FP9 are available for sale from mid of October 2021 at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price Tone Free FP8 $1,590 Tone Free FP9 $1,690

LG Puricare™ Wearable Air Purifiers are available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price AP551AWFA Ocean Black $1,480 AP551ABFA Creamy White $1,480

LG washers are available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price WT-80SNSM Top Load Washer $3,890 F-C12085V2B Vivace AI Combo $7,690

LG InstaView™ refrigerator is available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price F521MC78 $17,980

LG Styler is available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price S3MFC Mirror Black $15,880

LG CordZero ThinQ A9 K is available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price A9KULTRA Matt Black $6,690

Functionality varies depending on environmental and usage situation

Above specification is for reference only. Subject to actual product specifics.

[1] Measured against LG UHD TVs which do not employ NanoCell technology.

[2] Certified by Intertek, LG's QNED Mini LED TVs deliver a high color consistency recorded as 100 percent by CIE DE2000 across 18 color patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. Certified by Intertek, LG's QNED Mini LED TVs can express 100 percent of the DCI -P3 spectrum across a 3D color space that covers the TVs' full luminance range.

[3] Take LG 86" 8K ONED Mini LED TV model 86QNED99UPA as an example

[4] QNED Mini LED TVs are recognized as Eco-Products according to SGS Eco-Product certification ECO/21/CEBEC/00016 and ECO/21/CEBEC/00017.