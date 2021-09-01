Immediate Release



LG Launches upgraded version of PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

Wear Your Clean Air, Wear Your Confidence: New Ocean Black colour option melds easily with work/casual wardrobe attire

VoiceON™ technology a convenient innovation for easy daily communication

[Hong Kong – September 1, 2021] LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) today announces the official launch of a newly-upgraded version of the LG PuriCare™ wearable air purifier. With the addition of an "Ocean Black" colour option and personalized accessories, PuriCare™ ensures optimal protection of health and breathing comfort while making it easy for users to match the mask with their favourite work attire or casual clothing. LG has also added VoiceON™ technology to its upgraded range to facilitate simple and clear communication between PuriCare™ users.

Breakthrough VoiceON™ technology, medical-grade filtration: an essential partner in daily life

The upgraded PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier uses a H13 HEPA filter, certified to effectively filter 0.3ⴗm suspended particles in the air at up to 99.97%¹ efficiency. Its built-in LG Dual Fans and respiratory sensor detect air pressure generated by the wearer's breathing cycle, and adjust fan speed accordingly to make breathing more comfortable. This feature also effectively reduces fogging caused by wearing glasses. Additionally, breakthrough VoiceON™ technology, consisting of a built-in microphone and speaker combination, make communication fuss-free and unhindered, so users can express themselves clearly and hear what is being said easily.

Light and Seamless: Two medical-grade silicone Face Guard sizes, optimized design, lighter body

The upgraded LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier’s built-in air purification and fan technology solves the problem of inconsistent quality standards between traditional masks. LG has listened to customer feedback and has sought to meet expectations for new and enhanced product features, providing a solution which supports daily ease-of-use and convenience, as well as introducing an upgraded, lighter version, is now lighter in both materials and overall design - a small body weighs only 94 grams², so users feel comfort, even during extended wear times. Now everyone can work, study, relax or exercise, enjoying comfortable, refreshing and clean air. Available in two sizes (medium and large) the medical-grade silicone Face Guard³ enables adjustment of ear straps and extenders to better fit the shape of the face during wearing.

Replaceable Parts for Consistently Clean Air, Plus Bluetooth connection App

The upgraded LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier adopts an interchangeable design, so is convenient for users to clean or replace accessories. This ensures the product is safe and durable in use, achieves high levels of sanitation, whilst also ensuring better environmental protection through its simple reusability and rechargeable power. Wearers can take advantage of LG’s Bluetooth connection app⁴ to check their Wearable Air Purifier's usage records, filter life and air purification values, thereby unlocking a useful record of the impeccable health protection provided.

Breathe easy, breathe simply, and enjoy ultimate convenience in daily use, with the upgraded LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier.



1. Tested by South Korea KCL (CT21-063277E), its particle filtration efficiency reaches 99.97% (tested in June 2021)

2. Compared with AP300AWFA, the weight is reduced from 126g to 94g

3. Large size of face guard is included, medium size must be purchased separately

4. The app is expected to be launched in late October 2021





Launch Date and Retail Price

The upgraded LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier is now available for sale at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Product Model SRP The Upgraded LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Creamy White AP551AWFA $1,480 The Upgraded LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Ocean Black AP551ABFA $1,480 H13 HEPA Filter PFDSHC02 $98 Inner Cover PFPSYC30 $98

S pecifications:





LG (Wearable Air Purifier) DIMENSION (MM) 142 x 109 x 52 AIR PURIFIER FILTER H13 Grade HEPA Filter USGAE TIME 8 hrs WARRANTY 1 Year Product Type Wearable Air Purifier Air Volume(LPM)

*Liter Per Min 10~55(Max) Operation Noise (dB) 35dB(Min) ~ 52dB(Max) Usage time (Fully charged) 8 hrs (Max) Recharge Time approx. 2 Hours Fan Speed Auto Battery Source Built-in Li on Rechargeable(1000mAh) / USB C Type Bluetooth Yes (5.0) Voice On Yes Color Creamy White / Ocean Black Air purifier Filter H13 Grade HEPA Filter Fan Dual Inverter Fan Sensor Respiratory Sensor Exhaust Valve Support Size(WxHxD), mm Product 142 x 109 x 52 Box 180 x 148 x 143 Weight (Net) 94 g Origin Korea

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only, and product details are subject to the actual product release.