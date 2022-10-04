LG participates in Fine Art Asia 2022 as the Preferred Screen Partner

Bringing Traditional Art & Craftsmanship to the audience through LG’s Premier OLED Screen Technology



● Hong Kong Debut of the New 97-inch OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2, Perfectly Reproduces the Details of Every Part of Artworks via OLEDevo Self-lit Technology

● Bringing Traditional Art into the Metaverse with the World's First Antique-based Gaming Experience Exhibition Area in Cooperation with The Sandbox

（4th October, 2022 — Hong Kong）As the leader in global OLED TV sales for 9 consecutive years[1], LG for the first time is participating in Fine Art Asia 2022 as the Preferred Screen Partner. LG’s OLED self-luminous technology restores every detail of the artwork exhibit in the fair. LG will also be showcasing the new 97-inch OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 for the first time in Hong Kong, achieving a higher level of art appreciation through its display technology. Visitors will also witness the world's first antique-based gaming experience exhibition area in cooperation with The Sandbox: “Fine Art Asia x Sandbox: Art in the Metaverse,” and at Fine Art Asia 2022, exhibition-goers can experience this innovative Metaverse adventure game on LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors. In addition, LG will showcase a range of different TVs and home appliances at the fair to enhance the overall art appreciation atmosphere, heightening the audience’s artistic sense and appreciation of fine art on display.









Managing Director of LG, Ms. Yuri Han, said, “LG is proud to be the major fair sponsor of Fine Art Asia 2022. We have always been committed to providing customers with a variety of high-quality products, in addition to creating a comfortable home living atmosphere, pursuing breakthroughs in art and electronics that enhance our customers’ quality of life. We hope to present every detail of the artworks through our outstanding OLED TVs, and bring the most stunning and eye-catching screen performance to visitors.”

At the fair, LG will be showcasing Hong Kong’s largest OLED TV – the 97-inch OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 for the first time. The LG OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 adopts an embedded wall-mounted gallery design, ensuring it hangs perfectly against a wall like an oil painting. LG's OLED technology improves the brightness of the screen by changing the wavelength of light, enhancing contrast and sharpness of the picture, and is certified by the international testing agency Intertek for offering "100% color reproduction"[2]; its 100% color display performance can cover the three-dimensional color space across the TV's full brightness range[3]. Alongside the Brightness Booster Max technology, it is able to increase brightness of the picture by 30%, to more delicately depict every detail and texture, making the picture more vivid and powerful, and display artwork in hyper-realistic textures and colors.

The world's first antique-based gaming experience exhibition area in cooperation with The Sandbox: “Fine Art Asia x Sandbox: Art in the Metaverse”, offers players the chance to be able to experience an adventure game featuring five Sandbox game characters created with reference to centuries-old antiques, ranging from Western Han Dynasty (202 BC- 220 AD) to the 1920s: AN OIL LAMP IN THE SHAPE OF A PHOENIX from Western Han, A LAMP BASE IN BEAR SHAPE from the Qing Dynasty, SMOOTH SAILING painted circa 1920s, A WHITE JADE ANTELOPE from the Song Dynasty and A FAMILLE-ROSE “FLOWER AND BUTTERFLY” BOWL from the Daoguang Period. The adventure game is set in the virtual Fine Art Asia art fair, and exhibits come to life and ‘escape’ into their respective magical lands. In the game, the player will learn about art history and the artistic background of the antiques, while at the same time enjoying combat, parkour and mystery-solving elements. With LG's highly-functional LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors, players can enjoy the stunning UHD 4K hi-resolution and hi-speed refresh rate, as well as FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. They can also experience seamless, fluid movement and lifelike scenes in this Metaverse antique-based adventure game.

LG will also join hands with BoConcept – a Danish retail furniture chain, in the Public Art Area and booth F8 – “Experience: Living with Art”, displaying BoConcept's simple and elegant home furnishings and LG's OLED series of home appliances and technology products combining technology and design, including the LG AeroTower, LG EASEL, LG StanbyME and LG Styler. This partnership enables visitors to explore home-centered art decorations, allowing everyone to enjoy a variety of European and American-style furniture and antique art in a space full of elegance and artistic atmosphere.

Fine Art Asia 2022 will be held at Hall 3C, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Wednesday 5 October to Saturday 8 October 2022.

[1] Data from Omdia 2013-2021 unit shipments.

[2] 125 color samples measured with CIE DE2000 to achieve 100% color fidelity.

[3] Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.