LG Becomes Exclusive Screen Partner of Digital Art Fair Xperience

First Brand to Present Immersive Artworks on Stunning Transparent OLED Signage in Hong Kong

LG unveils two latest flagship TVs - LG Posé and LG OLED Flex

With Flagship 97-inch OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 and 136-inch All-in-One Smart LED screen





（20th October, 2022 — Hong Kong）As the World's No.1 OLED TV Brand for 9 consecutive years[1], LG is recognized for its ground-breaking OLEDevo screen technology. In recent years, LG has actively pursued breakthroughs in art and ushered in the "LG OLED ART" project, which aims to make life better through the power of art and technology, and show the public the integration of LG's innovative technology and art. After becoming the designated screen provider for Fine Art Asia 2022 earlier this year, LG once again participated in Asia's largest digital art event (Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong) as Exclusive Screen Partner, and also launched a number of exciting products at the same time, including the LG Transparent OLED Signage, 136-inch All-in-one LED Full HD Screen the 97-inch OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2, the two latest flagship TVs LG Posé and LG OLED Flex, which was first revealed at IFA, with unexpected innovations in screen solutions. The solution drives the market trend while taking the top OLED self-lit technology to a new artistic level.

Ms Yuri Han, Managing Director of LG, expressed, "LG is honored to participate in this grand art event as official screen partner. LG has always placed great emphasis on how art and technology can be combined in order to make life better. Therefore, we will showcase our top OLED technology displays to present different works of art in the event, reproducing every brushstroke of the artist with excellent picture quality, which greatly enhances the audience's viewing enjoyment. We also hope to show the outside world how different TV and screen solutions can enhance the level of art appreciation through this platform. We hope to inspire people to understand how the perfect fusion of technology and art can enlighten your home life and bring art to life.”

LG Transparent OLED Signage makes the impossible to be possible, like a floating artwork in dramatic mid-air presentation

The most eye-catching piece of the exhibition is the famous artist Jacky Tsai's "Meta Skull". This artwork is displayed on LG Transparent OLED Signage with a transparency of up to 38%, and the stunning see-through design perfectly integrates the work with the exhibition environment. London-based Chinese artist Jacky Tsai is a pioneer at blending traditional Eastern art techniques and Western pop art elements. After three years of hard work by him and his creative team, this masterpiece has created a metaverse skull truly belonging to the new era. Every detail of the skull is revealed via the strong color contrast of LG OLED technology. LG Transparent OLED Signage can show objects and pictures more clearly and with a greater depth and sense of reality. Audience members do not need to change their viewing angle to best see it; no matter whether they are standing in front of or behind the artwork, the skull image comes alive in front of them, showing a perfect fusion of technology and art.

136-inch LED full HD screen opens the artistic prelude with a giant screen of first-class picture quality

LG unveiled its 136-inch LED Full HD All-in-one Smart Series for the first time at Digital Art Fair Xperience in Hong Kong, an innovative home entertainment solution that delivers top-notch picture quality in a stunning size. The All-in-One Smart has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a brightness of 500nit for fine detail display and impeccable balance. The huge screen size and rich picture perfectly interpret lifelike images, making LG's position in the high-end TV market reach a new height. All-in-One Smart also includes an embedded controller and built-in speaker, eliminating the need to connect a controller or configure a separate module. Installation is also very simple, just like with a more traditionally-sized home TV. It effectively eliminates the impression that installation of large-format LED screens is difficult and complicated, and pays close attention to the needs of users in all aspects of its installation and use.

LG Posé: Recreates the easel-style design, adding an artistic perspective to everyday life

After the launch of the LG EASEL in July which sparked debate among art enthusiasts in the city, LG will launch the second OLED TV in its Objet collection - LG Posé in Hong Kong. The edges of LG Posé are softly curved in a soothing and soft beige color, and the woven fabric grooves on the back of the fuselage can hold magazines, books, etc., enhancing interior taste expressions at different angles, while providing useful storage space. Another standout feature of LG Posé is that it can store cables and set-top boxes, eliminating the challenge of how to store messy cables and creating a simple and elegant home space.

In addition to its simple and unique design, LG Posé also adopts top-tier OLED technology which is developed by LG exclusively. With its Brightness Booster technology, the brightness of the picture can be increased by 20%, and is especially striking when displaying images with prominent areas of blacks and whites. It displays detailed colors in a more nuanced and more layered manner, for excellent clarity, detail, contrast and color, allowing users to experience the best immersive enjoyment when watching movies at home. Besides these features, there is a built-in ‘art gallery’ option, so users can adjust different modes at will, integrate into their art decorations in the home, and turn the home space into an exquisite art gallery.

LG OLED Flex: O ffers up to 900R 20-segment variable curved screen, with an exceptional design and consideration for different usage needs

LG also launches LG OLED Flex which was first shown at IFA earlier in the year, and has attracted the attention of many e-sports fans. Standing out from traditional gaming screens, LG OLED Flex is the world's first[2] freely bendable 42-inch OLED screen, writing a revolutionary page for the TV industry. Users can choose the ideal arc from up to 20 curvature levels according to their own preferences and requirements, and at any time use the remote control or manually adjust the arc to suit their needs up to 100% to obtain a truly personalized viewing experience. In addition, the LG OLED Flex can be tilted up to 10 degrees down or up to 5 degrees, and is equipped with a height-adjustable stand that can be controlled up or down 140mm, providing users with ergonomic comfort, no need to adjust the seat to accommodate the height of the screen, and consider the needs of different users.

In addition to the innovative curved design, its display technology also uses LG's OLEDevo self-lit technology, coupled with an ultra-high-definition display with 4K resolution, which can comprehensively improve the performance of accurate colors and deep black levels, and enhance the contrast ratio of a wide viewing angle and color expressiveness. Compatible with gaming technologies such as Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium as well as VRR, impeccable custom angles and excellent picture quality bring gaming fans an immersive sense of reality, like being truly a part of the game they are experiencing to the fullest.

Digital Art Fair Xperience will be held at G/F & 1/F, Asia Standard Tower, No. 59-65 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong from Saturday 22 October to Sunday 6 November 2022.

[1] Data from Omdia 2013-2021 unit shipments.

[2] Users can quickly adjust the LX3’s curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels.