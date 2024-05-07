LG DEBUTS PRA.L LINEUP OF PERSONAL BEAUTY CARE SOLUTIONS IN HONG KONG

Company Targets Global Home Beauty Market with Premium Devices Providing

Skin Lifting, Improved Firmness and Deep Cleansing

Photo download Link: https://bit.ly/4b4FKpk

HONG KONG, MAY 7, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is commencing the global rollout of the LG Pra.L home beauty care lineup in Hong Kong this month. Previously available only in South Korea, the Pra.L lineup features three innovative products – the Dermathera facial-lifting care device, the Intensive Multicare all-in-one facial care device, and the WashPop ultrasound facial cleanser. LG’s range of sophisticated solutions meets the growing demand for personal beauty care, presenting customers with a convenient and more affordable alternative to visiting professional skincare clinics. To celebrate the launch of Pra.L in Hong Kong, the company is hosting a special event at K11 Art Mall in Tsmi Sha Tsui. Embark on an exclusive journey of discovery at the LG Pra.L Pop Up Store, where you'll not only gain access to firsthand information about our cutting-edge Pra.L products but also indulge in a limited-time experience service. By simply registering online, you'll unlock the opportunity to enjoy personalized LG Pra.L beauty device experiences and experience the precision of Korean-style skin analysis.

The LG Pra.L Dermathera delivers effective facial lifting, targeting areas particularly prone to sagging, including the forehead, jawline, neckline, and around the eyes and cheeks.1 Employing High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology, the device sends precisely controlled ultrasound waves to the elastic core layer of the skin to enhance overall elasticity. The LG Pra.L Dermathera promotes collagen-production at a depth of 3.0mm in the skin to keep skin looking healthy and supple without causing any derma sensitivity.

Additionally, a built-in Gyroscope Sensor2 detects the angle at which the device is being held, causing the LG Pra.L Dermathera to automatically stop emitting ultrasound waves if its head deviates from the correct usage angle. At the same time, voice instructions are provided to help the user make the appropriate angle correction. To maintain the high level of hygiene necessary for a product that comes into direct contact with the skin, the Dermathera comes with a UV-LED sterilization and charging cradle that removes over 99.99 percent of bacteria3 from the device’s head. For safety, LG Pra.L Dermathera also passed SGS and K-Mark Certification.

With its ergonomic design, the LG Pra.L Dermathera is comfortable to hold and operate one-handed by its light weight and cooperative design development with Pohang University of Science and Technology. The replaceable cartridges utilized by the innovative skincare solution deliver up to 30,000 shots (450,000 energy dots) of 7MHz ultrasound,4 which translates to approximately two years of use based on the recommended guidance of 300 shots per week.

For those seeking a single device offering comprehensive facial care, LG presents the LG Pra.L Intensive Multicare. The all-in-one solution supports skin elasticity, provides a soothing effect on the derma, and maximizes the absorption of skincare products.

The Intensive Multicare boosts skin elasticity through 5 different LG patented mechanisms, including Volumizing RF Therapy, Microcurrent Boosting, Sono Therapy, Iontophoresis and LED light. Radio frequency stimulates collagen production while micro-currents improve inner and outer skin elasticity and LED light rejuvenates damaged skin, LG’s all-in-one also takes advantage of sonophoresis to enhance the delivery of topical skincare cosmetics (via the emission of low-frequency ultrasound waves) and uses Iontophoresis to aid in skincare nutrition absorption. Additionally, the Intensive Multicare provides cooling to reduce pore-size and immediately soothe the skin,5 which is especially helpful in Hong Kong’s hot and humid weather.

The ergonomic Y-shaped design of the product features an ‘intensive care head’ for skin elasticity and cosmetic absorption, and a ‘cooling care head’ for soothing the skin. The ‘eye care head,’ situated on top of the intensive care head, is designed for the gentle care of delicate skin around the eyes and mouth.

Rounding out LG’s premium, at-home beauty solution lineup is the LG Pra.L WashPop ultrasound facial cleanser. The unique device leverages ultrasound waves to generate micro air bubbles, which facilitate a gentle cleansing while also assisting with exfoliation. Emitting pulses at a frequency of 355,000 vibrations per second, the Pra.L WashPop helps remove impurities to leave the skin feeling fresh, smooth and revitalized.

What’s more, the silicone brush of the WashPop vibrates around 4,200 times per second to remove fine dust, sunscreen residue, and dead cells from the skin’s surface. Designed in the shape of a water droplet, the device is highly effective in targeting areas prone to excessive sebum, such as around the nose and mouth; eliminating blackheads and tackling hard-to-reach spots with ease.

Hong Kong was selected to kick off the global rollout of Pra.L due to its citizens’ growing demand for and interest in Korean beauty care solutions. To maximize consumer awareness of the lineup’s launch, LG is hosting a special pop-up event from May 8-20 at K11 Art Mall, a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists offering a wide range of urban contemporary, designer, and lifestyle brands. Visitors can discover and learn about the company’s innovative Pra.L products, and enjoy trying them out at the dedicated experience space. Moreover, professional beauty consultants will be available to answer questions about the products and share their insights on the latest skincare trends.

“We are excited to introduce our Pra.L beauty care solutions in Hong Kong,” said Yuri Han, Managing Director of LG Electronics Hong Kong Limited. “Equipped with a variety of cutting-edge technologies, the premium LG Pra.L lineup offers a differentiated facial care experience, allowing customers to pamper their skin in the comfort of their own homes.”

1 In a 4-week study, LG Pra.L Dermathera demonstrated significant improvements: 29.8% in forehead elasticity, 10.2% in sagging cheeks, 34.8% in jawline tightening, and 15.4% in neckline tightening. Results, based on a human body application test, highlight its effectiveness in addressing facial sagging and lines. Conducted with 25 adult women, the study emphasizes individual variations based on skin characteristics and cosmetics used concurrently.

2 The term refers to the 6-axis sensor and gyroscope in Dermathera, detecting handpiece tilt for voice guidance. Derived from quality experiments, it meets operational standards at ±50˚ for shots and dots, under controlled conditions of 25± 5℃, 60± 10% humidity.

3 The UVC function within the cradle sterilizes 99.99% of major bacteria: E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida. Testing conducted by Korea Chemical Convergence Testing Research Institute from July 26 to August 22, 2022, measured live bacterial counts before and after UV sterilization.

4 The cartridge, which is equipped inside the Dermathera, provides a total of 30,000 shots. Following the recommended usage of 300 shots per week, the cartridge can last for approximately 2 years.

5 In an eight-week study by the Global Medical Research Center involving 21 adult women, the product resulted in 2.2 times improved skin elasticity, 2.5 times increased skin volume compared to manual management, over 20 percent improvement in fat under the eyes and in the nasolabial area, and a 48 percent reduction in pores.