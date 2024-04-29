Revolutionary Breakthrough achieved with Brand-New LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor 32GS95UE as it makes its stunning Dual-Mode Debut

LG’s First 4K OLED Gaming Monitor with Dual-Mode Feature and Pixel Sound Technology

Launching Simultaneously with 34GS95QE, 39GS95QE, 27GS95QE and 45GS95QE to bring a New Dimension to Gaming

Photolink：https://bit.ly/3Wd9kEj

(29th April, 2024 - Hong Kong) － LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) has always been committed to researching and enhancing electronic products, and is a pioneer in the arena of gaming monitor evolution. This has especially been the state of play since the launch of the LG UltraGear™️ series, which has received enthusiastic responses from gamers worldwide. Today, LG officially announces the HK debut of the all-new LG UltraGear™️ OLED gaming monitor series, offering players an exceptional new gaming experience. Among the expanded product lineup, the highly anticipated LG UltraGear™ 32GS95UE 4K gaming monitor stands out with its 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate and astonishing 0.03ms response time (GTG). This monitor is also the first in the LG UltraGear™️ series to feature a new Dual-Mode technology. LG has simultaneously introduced the 34GS95QE, 39GS95QE and 45GS95QE with ultra-wide curved screens, providing gamers with an unprecedented gaming experience on a choice of display sizes to suit their preferences. The 2024 LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor series incorporates advanced Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) Technology, which boosts screen brightness from 200 nits to 275 nits with peak brightness reaching to 1,300 nits, presenting players with a more enthralling level of brightness and perceived depth.

Winner of the CES 2024 Innovation Awards, the First Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor to Offer 4K 240Hz / FHD 480Hz

As the winner of the CES 2024 Innovation Award, the LG UltraGear™ 32GS95UE is the first UltraGear monitor equipped with innovative Dual-Mode technology, allowing users to switch between 240Hz 4K (3,840 x 2,160) and 480Hz FHD (1920×1080) with one simple click. This time-saving innovation allows users to switch between display modes, and can be easily managed via a hotkey or joystick’s directional switch. It lets gamers instantly apply the optimal combination of screen resolution and refresh rate for the genre of game they’re playing; for fast-paced action titles and shooting games, gamers can select FHD 480Hz, while visually rich, story-driven games can be enjoyed at 4K 240Hz.

Groundbreaking Dual-Mode Technology Combined with 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time Creates an Exceptional Advantage for Players

In addition to the Dual-Mode feature, the LG UltraGear™ 32GS95UE also boasts an impressive 0.03ms response time, minimizing motion blur and delivering clearer visuals and a more accurate gaming experience. Furthermore, this display utilizes LG's exclusive self-emissive OLED technology, elevating the visual experience to a whole new level with rich color representation and outstanding contrast. Leveraging the advantages of OLED, colors in games become more vibrant and saturated, details are sharper, and scenes are presented with astonishing realism and vividness. This helps in conjuring each moment to life, and fully bringing players into an all-enveloping gaming world.

Elevating Gaming Immersion Through Pixel Sound Technology

The unique borderless design of the LG UltraGear™ 32GS95UE creates a stunning visual effect. With its nearly-borderless design on all four sides, the display seamlessly showcases rich content, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in games, in streaming content or multimedia. This design not only provides a wider viewing area but also ensures users are focused on the heart of the displayed content, enhancing the realism and absorption of gaming and entertainment experiences.

Furthermore, the LG UltraGear™ 32GS95UE creates an exhilarating, three-dimensional soundscape with Pixel Sound technology and an integrated front-facing sound system featuring two woofers and support for DTS Virtual:X. The speakers are cleverly hidden behind the OLED panel itself, eliminating the need for external speakers, as well as saving on valuable desk space. They are more than capable of producing clean and precise sound quality to provide users with a thrilling, realistic auditory atmosphere.

LG UltraGear™ 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE Innovative Design Leading to New Experiences in Super-wide Cinematic Display Curvature

The 34-inch UltraGear™ 34GS95QE and the 39-inch UltraGear™ 39GS95QE, also a recipient of the CES 2024 Innovation Award, offers gamers a whole new perspective with its 800R curvature and 21:9 ultrawide 4K (3,440 x 1,440) OLED display. Designed to enhance immersion, the 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE feature LG's anti-glare and low-reflection coating, a borderless design on all four sides, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. Its 800R curvature, combined with the cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and LG's OLED display technology, delivers a truly breathtaking experience for gaming and content consumption.

The latest LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors also incorporate the new Unity Hexagonal design rear cover, seamlessly integrating sleek aesthetics with efficient cable management. The slim ‘L’ Stand, introduced this year, offers ergonomic benefits, stability and space-efficiency. Along with tilt-, height-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustability, the stand has a smaller footprint than 2023’s V-shaped stand, helping to free up space and increase desk usability. The stylish and functional stand also provides installation flexibility and contributes to the monitors’ unapologetically futuristic look.

Simultaneously Launching 27-inch and 45-inch Gaming Monitors, More Models to Meet Gamers’ Diverse Demands

Along with the new 32-incher, plus the 34- and 39-inch curved models, LG’s 2024 UltraGear OLED gaming monitor lineup also includes the 27-inch 27GS95QE and the 45-inch 45GS95QE. These upgraded versions further boost the UltraGear lineup, offering exceptional refresh rates, fast response times, and outstanding image quality to meet the expectations of different players. Additionally, all five models are certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, providing high-brightness screens capable of displaying deep blacks and enhancing depth and details in darker gaming environments.

Launch Date and Suggested Retail Price

The launch date and suggested retail prices of 2024 LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor series are as follows:

Product Code Suggested Retail Price (HK$) Launch Date 32GS95UE HKD 13,190 Mid-May 27GS95QE HKD 8,290 1 May 2024 34GS95QE HKD 10,990 39GS95QE HKD 13,590 45GS95QE HKD 14,990

Specification：

32GS95UE 34GS95QE Display Type OLED OLED Screen Size (inch) 32 34 Resolution 32” 4K UHD（3,840 × 2,160）OLED 34” WQHD（3,440 x 1,440）OLED Brightness 275 nits (Typ.) Peak Brightness: 1,300 nits (Max.) 275 nits (Typ.) Peak Brightness: 1,300 nits (Max.) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.) 240Hz 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG Curvature - 800R HDR VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 Display Port 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 3 (Upstream x 1 Downstream x 2) 4-pole H/P out x 1 (DTS HP:X) HDMI 2.1 x 2 Display Port 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 3 (Upstream x 1 Downstream x 2) 4-pole H/P out x 1 (DTS HP:X) Stand Support (Tilt/ Height/ Swivel/ Pivot) Support (Tilt/ Height/ Swivel) 27GS95QE 45GS95QE Display Type OLED OLED Screen Size (inch) 26.5 44.5 Resolution 27” QHD (2,560 x 1,440) OLED 45” WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) OLED Brightness 275 nits (Typ.) Peak Brightness: 1,300 nits (Max.) 275 nits (Typ.) Peak Brightness: 1,300 nits (Max.) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate (Max.) 240Hz 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG Curvature - 800R HDR VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Adaptive Sync NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro NVIDIA® G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 Display Port 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 3 (Upstream x 1 Downstream x 2) 4-pole H/P out x 1 (DTS HP:X) HDMI 2.1 x 2 Display Port 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 3 (Upstream x 1 Downstream x 2) 4-pole H/P out x 1 (DTS HP:X) Stand Support (Tilt/ Height/ Swivel/ Pivot) Support (Tilt/ Height/ Swivel)