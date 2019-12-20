“K BEAUTY CONSULTANT” LG PRA.L NEW SKIN CARE SERIES GRAND DEBUT LG Leverages Advanced Technologies in 4 New Products for All-Round Beauty

Photo download：http://bit.ly/2P79cDU

[Hong Kong – December 20, 2019] The “K-Beauty” trend has continued to remain popular across the region in recent years, inspired partly by emerging skincare technologies from Korea. LG Electronics (LG), one of the world’s leading pioneers behind this new wave of appetite for advanced Korean beauty technology products, will launch the new LG Pra.L series in Hong Kong. The latest line-up includes: Derma LED Mask, Total Lift-Up Care, Galvanic Ion Booster and Ultrasonic Cleanser. The upgraded version of LG Pra.L series products continues to employ new technology, providing users a way to administer leading-edge skin care at home without the need for expensive and time-consuming clinic visits. LG Pra.L products provide convenient and quick cleansing, activating the elasticity of the muscle base and preventing the loss of collagen. Now it’s easy for people of all ages to enjoy the benefits of having young, firm and perfectly radiant skin at home. Welcome to LG Pra.L, your expert skincare clinician solution for your use at home or whilst travelling

Ultrasonic Cleanser: Deep cleansing and whitening

To be effective, a skin care regimen requires that cleansing steps must not be missed. The dirt which accumulates at the bottom of the skin not only causes pore problems such as acne and pimples, but also can affect the absorption of subsequent skin care products. This summer, LG launched the LG Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleanser to address these issues. The LG Pra.L ultrasonic microwave system delivers rejuvenating power into the skin deeply at 370,000 vibrations per second. It features two different lengths and thicknesses of strong silicone bristles that penetrate well into the skin, removing remaining makeup, sun care residues, dust particles, aging keratin and dead skin. It provides truly deep cleansing, whilst tightening pores and resulting in glowing, smooth skin.

Galvanic Ion Booster: Makes your skin supple and moist

LG Pra.L Galvanic Ion Booster combines three kinds of complex energy; ion, ultrasonic and thermal energy. The iontophoresis technology can clean the skin and penetrate ingredients such as essence and lotion into deep skin. The triangular head design enhances absorption of ingredients in all facial areas and effectively handles different contours. It helps to effectively tighten pores by heating massage, and uses ultrasonic waves to form small gaps in the stratum corneum before the penetration of the ingredients of skin care products, to relieve facial tension and improve skin absorption. Using it for just three minutes a day can easily create a vibrant and supple skin structure and make the most effective use of your favorite skincare and rejuvenation products.

Derma LED Mask: Get firmer and brighter skin

Hong Kong people contend with a fast pace of life generally, handling long working hours and often with a diet that is irregular, as well as limited time for good skin care. The most eagerly awaited product locally in the Pra.L series is the LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask, which was designed to be the premium solution for users seeking to maintain youthful-looking skin care amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The new LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask features 160 LEDs (80 red and 80 infrared) which generate longwave and shortwave light that penetrates the skin at different depths. Wear for just 9 minutes a day to bring out your skin’s inner brightness and achieve radiant skin. The 160 LEDs are placed to ensure complete coverage and maximum effectiveness. Derma LED Mask takes care of the shape and the optimal light source distribution for each part, so that the two light sources complement each other and closely penetrate different skin layers. It is targeted to improve the nasolabial folds, providing deep skin care, whitening and moisturizing all at the same time.

Total Lift-Up Care: Makes your skin firmer

As you get older, your skin loses its elasticity, and looseness of the skin and the problem of fine lines gradually emerge. LG Pra.L Total Lift-Up Care helps to achieve plump, youthful skin with dual firming and lifting care. Total Lift Up Care tightens and lifts the skin using high-frequency thermal therapy, red LED lights and micro-currents. It helps tighten enlarged pores, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulate collagen and elastin production for firmer and younger-looking skin. Lifting Mode leverages micro-currents to stimulate skin tissue and facial muscles for a lifted appearance. Invest just 6 minutes each day over 2 weeks to improve skin elasticity and experience a noticeably slimmer facial profile.

Strong battery life and convenient voice guidance provide skin care anywhere

The upgraded versions of LG Pra.L series products are equipped with voice guidance which assists users to learn and follow skin care steps easily. With excellent battery life whether used during daily use or for travelling, there is no need to worry about the limitations of time and use environment affecting great skincare results. Simply use the LG Pra.L series for 30 minutes each application on average, and you can significantly improve pores, oil secretion, and tighten and deepen the skin. LG Pra.L series will become the go-to “K-Beauty Consultant” for a new generation, building on LG’s considerable experience of developing its proprietary technology over recent years and further boosting the series’ ensuing popularity with users of all ages.

Price & Release Date

The new LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask, Total Lift-Up Care, Galvanic Ion Booster and Ultrasonic Cleanser are now available for sale. The suggested price as follows:

Product Price Release Date Derma LED Mask $6,080 20th December Total Lift-Up Care $3,680 20th December Galvanic Ion Booster $2,080 20th December Ultrasonic Cleanser $1,290 Now available

Specifications

Product Derma LED Mask Total Lift-Up Care Galvanic Ion Booster Ultrasonic Cleanser Function Brighten skin and improve elasticity Firms skin and improves elasticity Improve the absorption of skin care products Improve pores and keratin Technology Red and infrared LED Thermal therapy, red LED lights and micro-currents Ion, ultrasonic, warm function Ultrasonic Charging USB Type-C / Dedicated charging stand USB Type-C / Dedicated charging stand USB Type-C / Dedicated charging stand Dedicated charging stand Using Time Single use： 9 mins Continuous use after charging around 70 mins Single use： Each part 6 mins Continuous use after charging around 120 mins Single use： 6 mins（Cleansing mode and boost mode each 3 mins） Continuous use after charging around 90 mins Single use： 70-120 sec (Cleansing face） Fully charged for up to 6 months FDA Certification FDA Class II - - FDA Class I Other Function Voice guidance Voice guidance Voice guidance Voice guidance

Disclaimer

Total Lift Up Care equipped with a warming function. The operating time can be adjusted according to the condition of the skin. If you feel uncomfortable during use, stop using it immediately. All skin is different, and the effect varies from person to person.