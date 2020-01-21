LG Presents #You’reHomeFree Series Create an All-Around Allergan-Free Clean Home Environment With Clothing Care, Air Purification and Household Cleaning

Photo Download：bit.ly/2RpeUkh

[Hong Kong – January 21, 2020] As the spring season approaches, humid weather and severe urban air pollution activate bacteria and allergens in the home, causing allergic symptoms including respiratory ailments and skin discomfort. LG Electronics (LG) is proud to present the most comprehensive purifying household product lineup ever, including LG TWINWash™ Washer, Vivace Series AI Washing Machine, Styler Clothing Care Series, PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier, PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier, and the CordZero™ A9 Wireless Vacuum. This new range comprehensively eliminates allergen invasions in the home, providing a clean and pleasant living environment while protecting the health of family and loved ones.

Professional Clothing Care: Sterilizing Steam Technology to Remove 99.9% of Germs and Mites for Worry-Free Laundry Washing

Allergens such as mites and mold are swift to accumulate in knitwear and coats, and can be picked up on the streets, after which they multiply rapidly in the wardrobe, provoking intolerable skin irritations such as itching, rash, eczema, and Urticaria. LG TWINWash™ Washer and Vivace Series AI Washing Machine use TrueSteam™ and Steam+™ technologies respectively, which are certified for eliminating allergens by up to 99.9%. Users can effectively sterilize items during their daily laundry process without any chemical detergents, removing odors and reducing wrinkles in clothes.

For garments that require special care or need to worn frequently such as suits, coats and school uniforms, LG Styler can be used to dry-clean, sterilize and remove wrinkles in just 20 minutes via the precise TrueSteam™ technology. The full-function LG Styler can eliminate 99.9% of allergens including stubborn bacteria and mites, reinstating items to their best quality and safeguarding the health of family members.

Efficient Air Purification – Filtering Every Corner of the Indoor Environment to Create an Allergen-Free Space

Pollen, dust and mites are ubiquitous during spring, and an allergen attack is hard to avoid even whilst at home, thus causing nasal allergies or even serious respiratory diseases. PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier’s high-quality HEPA filter is certified to effectively block allergens including dust, sand and pollution particles and micro-dust by more than 99%, purifying the air to 0.02µm. With AI 360° purification, clean booster features and real-time air quality detection, pollutants in every corner of the home can be effectively banished.

Humid weather and volatile chemicals in furniture can also produce harmful gases and allergens, such as formaldehyde and ammonia. The sterilizing ionizer of LG PuriCare™ 360° can kill bacteria by transforming harmful substances into water with ion beams through chemical reactions, delivering uninterrupted purification of air for family and children, thus creating a clean and allergy-free indoor environment.

The LG PuriCareTM series also comes in a portable version - PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier, which is perfect for busy office workers and parents who can deploy the technology conveniently at any time, even in small indoor spaces. Equipped with a PM1.0 dust sensor and total allergy HEPA filter, it is capable of cleaning the air in only 10 minutes[1], allowing users to enjoy clean air without the fear of being affected by air pollution, even in a crowed office, whilst driving in a vehicle or taking your children and babies to a vacation.

Powerful Dust Removal and Mopping simultaneously - Eliminate Secondary Pollution and Clean with Ease

Vacuuming and mopping are routine tasks that keep the home environment clean, but if the suction and filtering function of the vacuum cleaner is not up to standard, bacteria and allergens can be scattered in the air, endangering the family’s health. LG CordZero™ is a wireless vacuum with a motor that is equipped with Aerospace-grade suction power. With 5 layers of advanced filtration, it can effectively remove 99.9% of PM2.5 suspended particles and allergens and lock them in the dust box to prevent secondary pollution, which make cleaning more effective and easier than ever.

LG also understands the importance of efficiency. The CordZero™ A9 is designed with an additional ‘power drive mop’ which can mop the floor while vacuuming, bringing a double-cleaning effect that saves on housework hours. Coupled with the replaceable dual battery and wireless design, it excels at meeting long-term cleaning needs whilst making it more convenient to vacuum.

LG products have obtained multiple international authoritative certifications including from the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), assuring customers they can best protect the health of your family.

Price & Release Date

The LG "You’re Home Free" series is now available through major retail channels.

Product Model Suggested retail price LG TWINWash™ Washer HKD $ 21,980 LG Vivace Series AI Washing Machine From HKD $5,790 LG Styler Clothing Care Series From HKD$ 14,880 LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier HKD $6,350 LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier HKD $1,980 LG CordZero™ A9 Wireless Vacuum HKD $6,290 LG CordZero™ A9 Wireless Vacuum (Single battery) HKD $4,490 LG Power Drive Mop HKD $1,400

For more details of the "You’re Home Free" series, please refer to LG's official website:

https://www.lg.com/hk/homefreewithLG

[1] LG internal test conducted in a vehicle of 3m2 (internal size of an average sedan) with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 13m2/hr. Reduces 50 percent of air pollution concentration in 10 minutes.