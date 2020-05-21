LG OLED TV Flagship ZX Series debuts to show off the expressive power and ultimate image quality of "Real 8K"

Immediate release



[Hong Kong – May 18, 2020] – LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) announces the launch of its new TV range for 2020, including the flagship 8K OLED TV series - Signature OLED TV ZX. By combining LG’s unique Self-Lit Pixel technology and Real 8K resolution, it expresses colors and representations of perfectly pure black to achieve the most flawless picture quality imaginable. Meanwhile, LG is launching the first ever 48-inch OLED TV with pre-sale taking place between 1 June 2020 to 10 June 2020. LG also brings the long-awaited Nano95 model into its best-selling LG NanoCell ™ TV series this year. It is the first Nano IPS screen with full array dimming technology combined with LG's NanoCell innovation to give Real 8K resolution at a wide viewing angle. In addition to utilizing high-quality imaging hardware throughout, LG has also upgraded functionality via the operational interface of ThinQ AI Smart TV, including the addition of Smart hands-free voice operation. "Hi, LG" is all it takes to wake the device and operate the TV with simple voice commands, granting users an engaged, easy user experience as owners enjoy the best of LG’s advanced Smart Home entertainment.

LG Self-Lit Pixel technology combined with Pure 8K resolution reinterpret the definition of "Real 8K" on an extra-large OLED panel

The new flagship LG OLED TV ZX series is a living presentation of art in design; a sculptural masterpiece of fineness, modern innovation, and an elegant home centerpiece in its own right. Its extra-large 88-inch screen is forged within a crisply executed Noble White-silver chassis, bringing an overall visual effect that is comparable to expression in art. LG demonstrates its outstanding suite of technologies presented within an extraordinary work of craftsmanship and engineering excellence. LG’s highest standard of "Real 8K" resolution is delivered via an ultra-slim OLED screen of just 7.8mm[1]. Contrast modulation (CM) far exceeds the requirements for 8K TV as established by the CTA (Consumer Technology Association) to define the new generation of 8K Ultra HD products and services delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV. Each self-lit pixel used in the LG OLED panel can independently control its own brightness and darkness to create a wider dynamic range color display. An intelligent patchwork of 130 million pixels works together to bring stunning realism to movie scenes and binge-worthy TV series.

Launch of the first ever 48-inch OLED TV, an ideal fit for modestly sized living spaces in Hong Kong

Hong Kong citizens often pursue flexible and creative use of their living space at home in order to maximize home comforts and craft a more enjoyable environment. LG has responded to customer demand for OLED TVs of different sizes by introducing the first 48-inch OLED TV – the CX series. With front-firing directional audio and G-SYNC® Compatibility, 48-inch OLED TV offers astounding AV performance to deliver movie thrills and the best of esports entertainment. Pre-sale of the new 48-inch OLED TV will take place from 1 June to 10 June at authorized retailers. Now OLED TV fans can break free from space limitations and enjoy perfect viewing experiences firsthand.

The α 9 Gen3 Intelligent Processor automatically adjusts to the best viewing settings using Artificial Intelligence

Advanced, hard-working image processors are essential alongside superior screen technology. The LG OLED Z 8K, W / G / CX and NANO95 series launching this year are all equipped with the α9 Gen3 Intelligent Processor with deep learning capability. AI Picture Pro settings automatically adjust images according to changes in the viewing environment, but also can compare viewed content in real-time against over one million titles in the LG database to automatically select corresponding picture settings (theater mode, sport mode, modes best for games or animation, etc.). The α9 Gen3 Intelligent Processor also performs Optimum Noise Reduction to preserve visual details while making pictures smoother - even for display images that have been enlarged from Full HD to 4K or 8K. It also enhances sharpness and optimizes every detail on-screen.

Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode ™ as recognized by the film industry

Create a top-class cinema-level viewing experience at home

To create an enjoyable home theater experience, it is essential that top-of-the-range display panel technology and advanced, true-to-life AV reproduction are tailored to the viewing environment of each and every living room or home theatre room. The new LG TV 8K OLED, 4K OLED and NanoCell ™ series have been upgraded to Dolby Vision IQ HDR technology. In addition to the independent processing of each frame, the best imaging effect is selected in real-time according to the ambient light situation. Sound effects and movie scores are automatically presented in the most accurate way possible according to the acoustic performance of the room. LG has cooperated with leaders of the film industry to adopt Filmmaker Mode™ in its latest flagship range of LG TVs. This ensures users are able to enjoy the colors, contrasts and aspect ratios that were originally specified by film creators, to bring you the “original vision” of directors for movies old and new.

Built-in NVIDIA® G-SYNC® fully enhance the gaming experience for maximum enjoyment

Apart from superior performance in picture and sound, LG’s latest TVs present an incomparable fun experience for gamers who want to enjoy their epic battles displayed on a large screen. Newly launched LG OLED TVs for this year feature added support for the two major gaming technologies[2]– NVIDIA® G-SYNC®. Gamers will be struck by hyper-realistic visual effects and stunning smoothness free of unwanted flashing or screen-tearing. Gaming experiences are no longer constrained to small screen. To optimize enjoyment of the new generation of game consoles, all 2020 LG TVs[3] support the latest HGiG HDR specification, allowing users to experience the ultimate in 4K HDR gaming.

Perfect audio quality control technology shows off extraordinarily expressive sound in exquisite detail and richness

LG has deep-dived into the handling, processing and performance of sound effects and music as part of the overall TV experience. In addition to Dolby Atmos sound effects with precise soundstage positioning, AI Sound Pro / AI Sound use deep learning and analysis sound in movies and identification of audio sources to enable the TV to ‘upgrade’ sound effects to the ideal virtual multi-channel Ultra Surround mode in a more natural and accurate way. Coupled with AI acoustic tuning technology, and the LG Magic Remote that automatically adjusts the surround sound performance in accordance to the environment, LG’s range of advanced TVs can be used to precisely tailor the audio-visual experience as the user requires.

Fully optimized ThinQ AI Smart technology turns LG TV into a Smart Home housekeeper

LG has made constant improvements and upgrades to its ThinQ AI smart technology. The 2020 LG webOS Smart Home interface allows users to easily control LG ThinQ Smart Home appliances through their Smart TV, making LG TV a one-stop “housekeeper” for all users within the home across a range of connected devices. On top of full support for Apple Kit and Apple AirPlay 2, selected models also support hands-free voice operation. Users can enjoy the ease and convenience of accessing the Smart housekeeper simply by saying "Hi, LG", plus further commands to control the TV and its advanced Smart Home features for a care-free home entertainment experience.

Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV ZX, OLED TV WX, GX, CX and BX, NanoCell ™ TV NANO95, NANO91 and NANO86, as well as UHD TV UN81, UN74 and UN71 series, are available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices (and further launch date information where applicable) are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price 88 inches LG SIGNATURE OLED TV ZX (OLED88ZXPCA) HK$ 299,800 65 inches LG OLED TV WX (OLED65WXPCA) To Be Released 77 inches LG OLED TV GX (OLED77GXPCA) HK$ 113,800 65 inches LG OLED TV GX (OLED65GXPCA) HK$ 51,380 55 inches LG OLED TV GX (OLED55GXPCA) HK$ 31,800 77 inches LG OLED TV CX (OLED77CXPCA) HK$ 105,580 65 inches LG OLED TV CX (OLED65CXPCA) HK$ 46,580 55 inches LG OLED TV CX (OLED55CXPCA) HK$ 27,380 48 inches LG OLED TV CS (OLED48CXPCA) To Be Released 55 inches LG OLED TV BX (OLED55BXPCA) HK$ 23,880 75 inches LG NanoCell™ TV NANO95 (75NANO95CNA) HK$ 61,380 65 inches LG NanoCell™ TV NANO95 (65NANO95CNA) HK$ 37,580 55 inches LG NanoCell™ TV NANO95 (55NANO95CNA) To Be Released 86 inches LG NanoCell™ TV NANO91 (86NANO91CNA) HK$ 90,680 65 inches LG NanoCell™ TV NANO86 (65NANO86CNA) HK$ 27,580 55 inches LG NanoCell™ TV NANO86 (55NANO86CNA) HK$ 18,180 49 inches LG NanoCell™ TV NANO86 (49NANO86CNA) HK$ 11,380 75 inches LG UHD TV UN81 (75UN8100PCA) HK$ 35,280 65 inches LG UHD TV UN81 (65UN8100PCA) HK$ $18,280 55 inches LG UHD TV UN81 (55UN8100PCA) HK$ 10,280 50 inches LG UHD TV UN81 (50UN8100PCA) HK$ 7,280 43 inches LG UHD TV UN81 (43UN8100PCA) HK$ 6,180 55 inches LG UHD TV UN74 (55UN7400PCA) HK$ 8,180 49 inches LG UHD TV UN74 (49UN7400PCA) HK$ 6,680 43 inches LG UHD TV UN74 (43UN7400PCA) HK$ 5,480 55 inches LG UHD TV UN71 (55UN7100PCA) To Be Released 49 inches LG UHD TV UN71 (49UN7100PCA) To Be Released

2020 LG TV Product Specifications:

[1] Measured at the thinnest part of the panel

[2] Only applicable to ZX, GX, CX and BX series

[3] The UN series will support software updates in 2020