LG Ergo Series 27-inch 27QN880 UltraWideTM screen supports multi-window working with revolutionary ergonomic design and stand that preserves workspace

LG launches two UltraWide™ monitors 34WN80C-B and 38WN75C-B for flexible switching between work and play

[Hong Kong – June 1, 2020] －The new generation of office professionals epitomize supreme efficiency and expert versatility in their work, and a high-quality computer monitor is essential to make workflows as efficient as they are. LG Electronics (LG) today announces the launch of the 27-inch Ergo series IPS monitor 27QN880, an ideal tool for professionals who need to be at the top of their game over long working hours. Its 27-inch QHD resolution and IPS panel delivers amazing picture quality and a wide visual “workspace” area, including support for multi-window working, helping users to perform multiple operations on one screen. The LG 27QN880 also brings a revolutionary ergonomically-designed stand that can be retracted back and forth, rotated and tilted, allowing users to find the most comfortable angle of use and preserve desktop space. LG also announces the launch of two UltraWide™ monitors 34WN80C-B and 38WN75C-B, offering two ultra-wide curved surface designs in a choice of sizes. These displays are multifunctional monitors suitable for both professional work or gaming and entertainment. Users can keep a close eye on project work whilst maximizing their enjoyment of movies and games during relaxation time.

The 27-inch 16:9 IPS widescreen offering multi-function & multi-window operation suitable for a multitude of professional applications

For professionals who need to stay at their desks and perform at their peak for long periods, LG's Ergo series remains a highly suitable and popular choice. The design and performance serve the need to create a professional, practical tool to improve workflows and efficiency for demanding users. The newly-launched LG 27QN880 monitor has a 27-inch, 16:9 widescreen design that can accommodate multi-window and multi-function operations. Users can simultaneously view reports, work on files, browse data, watch videos, retouch art and handle other multitasking demands on just one screen. This effectively reduces the inconvenience of constantly switching windows and is suitable for any workflow need.

27QN880 incorporates an IPS screen with sRGB 99% color gamut and HDR 10 color technology, producing rich, vivid colors with excellent contrast for perfect visuals. Not only ideal for professionals who use software for design, drawing and post-production, but also the clear picture quality and exceptional image processing serve professionals who need to deliver against text-heavy projects, e-paperwork and complex reporting. The monitor integrates AMD FreeSync™ technology, which makes image processing and response smooth and unobstructed. With a dedicated reading mode, color calibration and other fine-tuning functions, the LG 27QN880 monitor is an optimized solution across all walks of life.

E r gonomic design with moving fl exible stand easily frees up workspaces

The design of the LG 27QN880 monitor is simple and designed around being lightweight, easy to set up, and taking up very little desk surface space. It’s equipped with a revolutionary flexible Ergo stand, ergonomically designed to allow customized set-up and adjustment such as raising, lowering, tilting and pivoting. Professionals can freely adjust for a suitable placement, height and angle according to personal needs and working style, and liberate more available space on the working surface. LG 27QN880 supports USB Type-C ™ for single-wire transmission and easy installation, connecting and charging. Besides, the hub function preset in the Ergo stand itself can help users tidy their desks and create a more comfortable, efficiently working space.

Two new UltraWide™ curved monitors: Excellent image performance ultimately delivers excellent productivity, and is suitable for both working and gaming

The LG UltraWide™ 34-inch WN80C-B and 38-inch WN75C-B monitors both have an ultra-wide curved screen design with built-in OnScreen Control function, so users can split the screen and create their ideal display solution with just a few clicks. The screen space allows busy professionals to perform ‘multi-window multi-function’ operations and easily handle workflows, for greater speed, efficiency and convenience.

At the same time, these ultra-wide monitors also bring high-quality experiences for gamers. Get a more complete view of the gaming environment and deep insight into the battlefield at a glance. The IPS panel with sRGB color gamut and HDR 10 color contrast technology makes images appear more three-dimensional, and creates greater gaming enjoyment and performance. Dynamic Action Sync technology ensures operational response is smoother and faster, so picture lag is massively reduced. Using either of these two screen solutions, overall efficiency translates into exceptional performance, whether the user is fighting enemies or project deadlines.

Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG Ergo 27QN880 and LG UltraWide™ curved-screen monitor 34WN80C-B, 38WN75C-B are available for sale today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail price are as follows:

Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date LG 27QN880 $3,990 1 June 2020 LG 34WN80C-B $5,990 Available for sale now LG 38WN75C-B $9,990 Available for sale now

Specification

27QN880 Size (Inch) 27 Size (cm) 68.5 Resolution 2560 x 1440 Panel Type IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Pixel Pitch 0.2331 x 0.2331 mm Brightness (Typ.) 350 cd/m² Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) Color Depth (Number of Colors) 16.7M Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1000:1 Response Time 5ms (GtG at Faster) Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) HDR 10 YES HDR Effect YES

34WN80C-B Size (Inch) 34 Size (cm) 86.72 Resolution 3440 x 1440 Panel Type IPS Aspect Ratio 21:9 Pixel Pitch 0.2325 x 0.2325 mm Brightness (Typ.) 300 cd/m² Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) Color Depth (Number of Colors) 1.07B Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1000:1 Response Time 5ms Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) Surface Treatment Anti Glare, 3H Curved YES HDR 10 YES HDR Effect YES

38WN75C-B Size (Inch) 38 Size (cm) 95.29 Resolution 3840 x 1600 Panel Type IPS Aspect Ratio 21:9 Pixel Pitch 0.2291 x 0.2291 mm Brightness (Typ.) 300 cd/m² Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) Color Depth (Number of Colors) 1.07B Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1000:1 Response Time 5ms Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) Surface Treatment Anti Glare, 3H Curved YES HDR 10 YES HDR Effect YES

