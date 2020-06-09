Immediate Release





LG launches high-efficiency Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners which save up to 70% on energy usage

Adopts environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling and environmental protection

DUAL Inverter Compressor™ quiet operation helps you enjoy a restful sleep

Photo Download： https://bit.ly/2UoWGSj







[Hong Kong – June 9, 2020] With the advent of hot summer days already upon the city, people worry that increases in electricity consumption used to drive air conditioners result in large utility bills. Hot, humid weather tends to make for difficult sleeping conditions too, with restless nights adding to irritability and ill health. LG Electronics officially launches the LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners with DUAL Inverter Compressor™, designed to save up to 70%[1] on electricity usage. Using R32 environmentally-friendly refrigerants, these air conditioners provide faster and more sustained cooling performance, while saving electricity and minimizing environmental impact. LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners feature practical functionality, including quiet operation and a simple-to-operate smart remote control. Now everyone can enjoy a cool and comfortable living space this summer, and families can sleep soundly during the hottest months.

A new generation of Inverter Compressor: high-efficiency & energy-saving for a chilled-out summer season

The new LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners adopt a dual inverter compressor design. Once the indoor temperature reaches the set temperature, the speed of the inverter compressor varies, instead of being fixed as either on or off to keep the room temperature stable. This is how a 70%[1] reduction in energy usage can be achieved compared with traditional compressors. All models in the range have achieved Level 1 Energy Label certification[2]. Users can safely run their air conditioning units for long periods and continuous use, providing homes with efficient cooling and electricity savings simultaneously.

R32 eco-friendly refrigerant : A smarter choice for environmentally sympathetic operation

LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners use R32 eco-friendly refrigerant, the heat exchange of which is higher than traditional refrigerants. This can remove large amounts of heat energy from warm air generated by the evaporator, thereby increasing cooling capacity and providing a stable cooling effect. R32 is an internationally recognized new generation environmentally friendly refrigerant, and its global warming potential value (GWP) is 67%[3] lower than mainstream refrigerants. It offers a better carbon reduction effect, enabling everyone to enjoy a cool, comfortable summer while protecting the environment to the highest level possible.

Quiet operation ensures a quality sleep for the whole family, with upgraded functions for easier daily use

The design of the LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioner is simple and practical, and offers a variety of functions and modes making it suitable for any home. With quiet operation and sleep mode, the noise level of the air conditioner during operation can be as low as 44dB[4], making it as quiet as a library. This ensures children and office workers alike will not have their sleep impacted when the air conditioner is running. Users can also pre-set a time for the air conditioner to switch off automatically, so parents don't have to wake up early every day to turn off the air unit in kids’ bedrooms.

LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners also supports Wi-Fi remote control & monitoring functionality. With the LG ThinQ ™ application installed on a mobile phone, users can turn on/off the air conditioner, change the mode of operation and set the temperature no matter where they are by using their mobile device. Users no longer have to hunt around for the air conditioning remote control when in a hurry or simply relaxing at home.

For more information and functions about the LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners, please visit: https://www.lg.com/hk/air-conditioner

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners are available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price Launch Date W3NQ08UNNP1 (3/4 HP) $4,880 June 9, 2020 W3NQ10UNNP1 (1 HP) $5,980 W3NQ12LNNP1 (1.5 HP) $7,480

LG Window Type Inverter Air Conditioners S pecifications:





MODEL Number W3NQ08UNNP1 W3NQ10UNNP1 W3NQ12LNNP1 Cooling Performance Cooling Capacity (Btu/h) 8,400 btu/h 9,500 btu/h 12,000 btu/h Min-Max 4,600 - 9,400 btu/h 4,600 - 10,500 btu/h 6,500 - 13,000 btu/h Annual Energy Consumption Cooling (kWh) 353 360 482 Energy Label Grading 1 1 1 Cooling System Compressor Dual Inverter Compressor Refrigerant R32 ThinQ® Smart Phone App Yes - Push Alarms Yes - Temperature Control Yes - Remote Start Yes - Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Design Finishing White Remote Control Yes Features Wi-Fi Connection Yes Temp Control Yes Air Direction 4-Way (Manual) Filter Alarm Function Yes Sleep Mode Yes Energy Saver Function Yes Mode Cool/Fan/Dry/Sleep Fan Speed High/Mid/Low Noise (Cool/Fan/Dry/Sleep) dB 58/54/50/44 dB Warranty Whole Unit 2 Years Compressor 10 Years Dimension & Weight Dimension (W x H x D)(Include Front Grille, inch) 19.6'' x 12.5'' x 24.5'' 19.6'' x 12.5'' x 24.5'' 23.6'' x 15'' x 29'' Weight (kg) 27.1kg 27.1kg 40kg

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage

The above specifications are for reference only, and product details are subject to the actual product release

[1] LG’s Inverter room air conditioners produce substantially more energy savings when compared with non-inverter room air conditioners. Inverter technology is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor. It adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature more effectively than non-inverter room air conditioners, which turn the compressor either on or off. Testing has shown that LG’s Inverter room air conditioner model (LA200WC) saved 70% more than non-inverter room air conditioner model. Testing was conducted at Intertek, a third-party laboratory.

[2] Please take a reference from EMSD webpage:

https://www.emsd.gov.hk/en/other_regulatory_services/flammable_refrigerant_safety/tips_safe_use_of_mildly_flammable_r32_refrigerant/index.html

[3]Compared with R410a refrigerant

[4]When in Sleep mode