Change in the origin of manufacture for certain TV products by LG Electronics from July 2020





Starting from July 2020, the manufacturing and/or assembly origin of component parts in certain LG TV models was subject to change from Korea to Indonesia. As a pioneer in home entertainment and home appliance products, LG is committed to continually improving the quality and technology of its branded products to bring a better audio-visual entertainment experience for users. Changes made to the origin of manufacture of LG TVs will not affect the build quality, technologies used within models or the functionality of LG TV products.

About the TV models with changed origin of manufacture

LG TV models with a change of origin from Korea to Indonesia from July 2020 include:

#32LM6300PCB

#43UN7400PCA

#49UN7400PCA

#55UN7400PCA

#49NANO86CNA

LG TV models with a change of origin from Korea to Indonesia from August 2020 include:

#43UN8100PCA

#55UN8100PCA

#65UN8100PCA

#50UN8100PCA

#75UN8100PCA

LG TV models with a change of origin from Korea to Indonesia from September2020 include:

#OLED48CXPCA

#55NANO86CNA

#OLED55CXPCA

#49UN7100PCA

#55UN7100PCA

#65NANO95CNA

#OLED65CXPCA

#43NANO79CNF

#55NANO79CNF

#65NANO86CNA

#OLED55BXPCA

#OLED55GXPCA

#75NANO95CNA

#75UM7100PCA

#OLED65GXPCA

#86NANO91CNA

#OLED77GXPCA

#OLED77CXPCA

LG TV models with a change of origin from Korea to Indonesia from October 2020 include:

# 55NANO95CNA