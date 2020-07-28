Immediate release

The world's first[1] UHD 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)[2] ultimate HD gaming monitor

Extreme professional gaming equipment brings stunning, perfect and pure colors to the gaming environment

Full support for multiple technologies including 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA

G-sync TM for cutting-edge representation of reality in your gaming world

Photo download: https://bit.ly/2CS095C

[Hong Kong – July 30, 2020] LG Electronics announces the launch of the much-anticipated UHD 4K Nano IPS ultra HD gaming monitor UltraGear™ 27GN950, and launches the WQHD+ Nano IPS curved-monitor UltraGear™ 38GN950 at the same time, fulfilling the requirements of professional gaming enthusiasts. The brand new 38-inch GN950 and 27-inch GN950 both adopt Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR600 technologies, the 27GN950 also supports 4K UHD resolution for perfect display of true colors and crisp imaging details. The GN950 series is equipped with the most highly sought-after gaming technologies, fully supporting 144HZ ultra-high-speed refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time, and is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC® and audio-visual synchronization technologies. Fast as lightning and free from tearing or freezing, a strong sense of reality immerses the player in any chosen gaming environment.

The world’s first [1] Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)[2] display with the fastest[2] response, gives players the ultimate competitive edge

LG UltraGear™ 27GN950 is the fastest[2] UHD 4K ultra-HD computer monitor on the market. Its Nano IPS ultra-fine image quality and UHD 4K resolution provide players with hugely detailed, razor-sharp images. The screen has obtained VESA DisplayHDR600 color certification, and with HDR10 color technology it can present the most thrilling depth of field presented in original colors as game designers originally intended. The picture quality and wide, immersive detailing is comparable to that of a high-quality cinema-class large screen. Such a nuanced picture with pure and bright colors can restore the detail and fidelity of in-game scenes; it is especially suitable for role-playing titles, wherein it perfectly presents the costume design and intense details of game characters – in fact it is so meticulous that even a single strand of hair can be clearly illustrated.

In terms of response speed, the GN950 series supports a high refresh rate of 144Hz and Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) dynamic mode to deliver unimpeachable response times, ensuring gaming images come out clearly and smoothly, and with no delay, freezing nor tearing.

A variety of technologies and functions designed for gaming at a professional level

The new GN950 series can be relied on to provide the strongest possible support for professional gaming enthusiasts. It has passed NVIDIA’s official test and certification, and is compatible with G-sync® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Players can compete smoothly and seamlessly in any game situation, capturing opportunities faster than any of their opponents.

In order to give players a more satisfying gaming experience, LG also brings an upgrade by way of the Sphere Lighting 2.0 function. When the player turns on the ‘sound synchronization’ mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0, the screen will light up corresponding screen areas according to the dynamic sounds in the game. When the screen synchronization mode is turned on, the screen will automatically increase the brightness of corresponding colors according to visual effects that appear on the screen. This technology guarantees impeccable visual immersion during intense bouts.

Stylish design strengthens a total package of immersive visuals

LG has specially created a striking design for this high-end monitor. With circular LED lighting behind the screen body, the frame was designed to be lightweight and aesthetically pure. The display frame on the front of the screen is very slender, allowing players to have a broader view of the gaming situation and enhance the experience. A V-shaped wing design of a fuselage adds style and substance to the stand, and players can adjust tilt, height and rotation.

Offer for pre-order

For any pre-order on the LG UltraGear™ 27GN950 during the following period (01/08/2020 – 07/08/2020), customers can receive a KLEVV CRAS X RGB 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 3600 MHZ gaming memory upgrade (valued at $1,099, quota: 20).

For more details, please visit: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/monitor/lg-27gn950-b





Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 38GN950 and 27GN950 are available for sale now at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:

Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date LG 38GN950-B $12,990 Available for sale now LG 27GN950-B $7,990 08/08/2020





Specification of display

27GN950-B 38GN950-B Size (Inch) 27 37.5 Size (cm) 68.5 95.2 Resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 1600 Panel Type IPS IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 21:9 Pixel Pitch 0.1554 x 0.1554 mm 0.2291 x 0.2291 mm Brightness (Typ.) 400 cd/m² 450 cd/m² Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976) DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976) Color Depth (Number of Colors) 10.7B 10.7B Contrast Ratio (Min.) 700:1 700:1 Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1000:1 1000:1 Response Time 1ms (GtG at Faster) 1ms (GtG at Faster) Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Technologies & Features

27GN950-B 38GN950-B HDR 10 YES YES VESA DisplayHDR™ DisplayHDR™ 600 DisplayHDR™ 600 HDR Effect YES YES Color & Calibration YES YES Wide Color Gamut YES YES Color Calibrated YES YES HW Calibration YES YES Features YES YES Reader Mode YES YES RADEON FreeSync™ YES (Premium Pro) YES (Premium Pro) FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation) YES YES Black Stabilizer YES YES Dynamic Action Sync YES YES Crosshair YES YES Sphere Lighting YES YES Smart Energy Saving YES YES

Dimensions/Weight

27GN950-B 38GN950-B Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) 609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2 mm(Up)

609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2 mm (Down) 896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2 mm(Up)

896.4 x 478.4 x 312.2 mm (Down) Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) 609.2 X 352.9 X 53.7 mm 896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3 mm Weight with Stand 7.7 9.2 Weight without Stand 5.7 7.0

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage

The above specifications are for reference only, product details are subject to the actual product

For more information, please visit: www.lg.com/hk or reach the hotline at: 3543 7777

[1] Compare with LG UltraGear series, 27GN950 is the first monitor with nano IPS and 4K resolution

[2] Select the "Faster Mode" to use "1 millisecond (GtG) (Game Mode→Response Time→Faster Mode"