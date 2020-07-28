We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The world's first UHD 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) ultimate HD gaming monitor
Extreme professional gaming equipment brings stunning, perfect and pure colors to the gaming environment
Full support for multiple technologies including 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA
G-sync ™ for cutting-edge representation of reality in your gaming world
[Hong Kong – July 30, 2020] LG Electronics announces the launch of the much-anticipated UHD 4K Nano IPS ultra HD gaming monitor UltraGear™ 27GN950, and launches the WQHD+ Nano IPS curved-monitor UltraGear™ 38GN950 at the same time, fulfilling the requirements of professional gaming enthusiasts. The brand new 38-inch GN950 and 27-inch GN950 both adopt Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR600 technologies, the 27GN950 also supports 4K UHD resolution for perfect display of true colors and crisp imaging details. The GN950 series is equipped with the most highly sought-after gaming technologies, fully supporting 144HZ ultra-high-speed refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time, and is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC® and audio-visual synchronization technologies. Fast as lightning and free from tearing or freezing, a strong sense of reality immerses the player in any chosen gaming environment.
The world’s first[1] Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)[2] display with the fastest[2] response, gives players the ultimate competitive edge
LG UltraGear™ 27GN950 is the fastest[2] UHD 4K ultra-HD computer monitor on the market. Its Nano IPS ultra-fine image quality and UHD 4K resolution provide players with hugely detailed, razor-sharp images. The screen has obtained VESA DisplayHDR600 color certification, and with HDR10 color technology it can present the most thrilling depth of field presented in original colors as game designers originally intended. The picture quality and wide, immersive detailing is comparable to that of a high-quality cinema-class large screen. Such a nuanced picture with pure and bright colors can restore the detail and fidelity of in-game scenes; it is especially suitable for role-playing titles, wherein it perfectly presents the costume design and intense details of game characters – in fact it is so meticulous that even a single strand of hair can be clearly illustrated.
In terms of response speed, the GN950 series supports a high refresh rate of 144Hz and Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) dynamic mode to deliver unimpeachable response times, ensuring gaming images come out clearly and smoothly, and with no delay, freezing nor tearing.
A variety of technologies and functions designed for gaming at a professional level
The new GN950 series can be relied on to provide the strongest possible support for professional gaming enthusiasts. It has passed NVIDIA’s official test and certification, and is compatible with G-sync® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Players can compete smoothly and seamlessly in any game situation, capturing opportunities faster than any of their opponents.
In order to give players a more satisfying gaming experience, LG also brings an upgrade by way of the Sphere Lighting 2.0 function. When the player turns on the ‘sound synchronization’ mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0, the screen will light up corresponding screen areas according to the dynamic sounds in the game. When the screen synchronization mode is turned on, the screen will automatically increase the brightness of corresponding colors according to visual effects that appear on the screen. This technology guarantees impeccable visual immersion during intense bouts.
Stylish design strengthens a total package of immersive visuals
LG has specially created a striking design for this high-end monitor. With circular LED lighting behind the screen body, the frame was designed to be lightweight and aesthetically pure. The display frame on the front of the screen is very slender, allowing players to have a broader view of the gaming situation and enhance the experience. A V-shaped wing design of a fuselage adds style and substance to the stand, and players can adjust tilt, height and rotation.
Offer for pre-order
For any pre-order on the LG UltraGear™ 27GN950 during the following period (01/08/2020 – 07/08/2020), customers can receive a KLEVV CRAS X RGB 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 3600 MHZ gaming memory upgrade (valued at $1,099, quota: 20).
Launch Date and Retail Price
The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor 38GN950 and 27GN950 are available for sale now at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:
Model
Suggested Retail Price
Launch Date
LG 38GN950-B
$12,990
Available for sale now
LG 27GN950-B
$7,990
08/08/2020
Specification of display
27GN950-B
38GN950-B
Size (Inch)
27
37.5
Size (cm)
68.5
95.2
Resolution
3840 x 2160
3840 x 1600
Panel Type
IPS
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
21:9
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
450 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10.7B
10.7B
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
1000:1
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Technologies & Features
27GN950-B
38GN950-B
HDR 10
YES
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
DisplayHDR™ 600
HDR Effect
YES
YES
Color & Calibration
YES
YES
Wide Color Gamut
YES
YES
Color Calibrated
YES
YES
HW Calibration
YES
YES
Features
YES
YES
Reader Mode
YES
YES
RADEON FreeSync™
YES (Premium Pro)
YES (Premium Pro)
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
YES
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
YES
Crosshair
YES
YES
Sphere Lighting
YES
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
YES
Dimensions/Weight
27GN950-B
38GN950-B
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2 mm(Up)
896.4 x 588.4 x 312.2 mm(Up)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 X 352.9 X 53.7 mm
896.4 x 394.4 x 111.3 mm
Weight with Stand
7.7
9.2
Weight without Stand
5.7
7.0
The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage
The above specifications are for reference only, product details are subject to the actual product
[1] Compare with LG UltraGear series, 27GN950 is the first monitor with nano IPS and 4K resolution
[2] Select the "Faster Mode" to use "1 millisecond (GtG) (Game Mode→Response Time→Faster Mode"
