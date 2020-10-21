Immediate Release





LG Launches the Revolutionary PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

Unveiling the Future of Healthy Respiration with World-leading Technology



Photo Download： https://bit.ly/32XKTij

[Hong Kong – October 21, 2020] — LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) gives new meaning to the promise of clean, personal air with the introduction of PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier. As a global leader in clean air solutions, LG has long been associated with healthy, hygienic lifestyle technology. This reputation and commitment to innovation has resulted in the creation of an entirely new category of wearable air purifier that delivers an unprecedented level of portable protection. LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier will officially be launched in the Hong Kong market on October 21, 2020.

Built-in replaceable filter system and dual fans help users breathe fresh air freely

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier resolves the dilemma of face masks being of inconsistent quality and disposal masks being in short supply. It employs two H13 HEPA filters which are high-performance and replaceable[1]. With its Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, LG’s Wearable Air Purifier allows users to take in clean, filtered air, while the Respiratory Sensor detects the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjusts the three-speed setting of the fans to high, medium or low level accordingly. The fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless and unimpeded.

Taking care of the needs of users by providing comfort and reliable everyday power

The Wearable Air Purifier was ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, and fits snugly on the user’s face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. In addition, the use of an anti-allergic silicone material can effectively reduce skin sensitivity caused by wearing a mask[2], allowing users to wear it comfortably for several hours. The efficient and lightweight 820mAh battery offers up to eight hours of operation in low mode.

What’s more, LG always considers the needs of users, and so this new personal air solution comes with a case that helps maintain hygiene between uses. Equipped with UV-LED lights[3] that kill harmful germs, the bespoke case can also charge the battery of the mask. It supports the LG ThinQ app, which allows users to check the life cycle of the filter through the app, and it will automatically pop-up a notification to the user when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance. In order to facilitate long-term use and reduce the impact on the environment, the filter, ear straps, and other components of the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier can be replaced and are recyclable[4], taking care of personal health needs of users whilst contributing to better environmental protection at the same time.

For more information and explanation of the functions of the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, please visit: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/puricare/lg-ap300awfa

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier and the filters are now on sale at authorized retailers:

Product Name Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date LG PuriCare™

Wearable Air Purifier AP300AWAF $1,180 October 22, 2020 H13 HEAP

Total Care Filter

(2 pieces in 1 box) PFDAHC02 $98 October 22, 2020 Inner Cover

(30 pieces in 1 box) Type A $98 October 22, 2020 Inner Cover

(30 pieces in 1 box) Type B TBC Mid of November, 2020

[1] Based on an average of 8 hours of daily use, it is recommended to replace the filter at least once a month

[2] Passed the SGS anti-allergy test in May 2020 (AYAA20-30384)

[3] Passed the TUV test in May 2020 (60407959-001, 60407960-001) and its UVC-LED can kill less than 99.99% of bacteria and viruses within 30 minutes

Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Staphylococcus aureus

[4] Depending on recycling regulations of different countries or regions, this item may not be recyclable in some regions or countries.