LG Launches next-generation CordZero ThinQ™ A9K Vacuum Cleaner
One true vacuum with "Vacuum+Mop" functions to provide convenient, comprehensive clean home protection
Original Kompressor™ design with 5-step filtration system effectively safeguards the home living environment

Home Appliances 11/27/2020
Print



Photo Download： https://bit.ly/3ePOKSX

[Hong Kong – November 27, 2020]— A renewed focus on careful attention to cleanliness and hygiene within the home has become of paramount importance and an essential daily routine for all. LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) understands the importance of maintaining optimal household cleanliness, and is committed to developing industry-leading home care products to meet these needs. The next-generation CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum cleaner is the first LG model available in Hong Kong to feature integrated "Wet Mopping” and "Kompressor™” which greatly save on cleaning time, bringing a clean and comfortable household environment to every home. The LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum benefits from enhanced suction power, a HEPA filter and 5-step filtration system, which together deliver the most comprehensive cleaning performance to ensure a germ-free living space.

 

"Vacuum+Mop" augment the latest "Wet Mopping" mode to cope with any and all cleaning needs

This latest generation LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum is equipped with an enhanced "Wet Mopping" mode in addition to a comprehensive "Vacuum+Mop" mode. When using the "Vacuum+Mop" mode, a dual-rotation wet mop suction head first vacuums dirt via the suction port, followed by sweeping functionality with a motor-driven rotating cloth which removes stubborn stains difficult to remove with ordinary vacuums. When using the "Single Wet Mop" mode, users are able to control water output via a three-stage water volume adjustment system which can be tailored to various cleaning needs, maintaining correct available moisture levels during cleaning application.

 

The LG CordZero ThinQ TM  A9K vacuum is equipped with Axial Turbo Cyclone Technology and updated Smart Inverter Motor that can enhance the suction power by 40%[1], which saves time and effort both in the process of vacumming and decontamination. The LG CordZero ThinQ TM A9K vacuum also provides up to 11 detachable suction tools and mops, users can change the tools for the corresponding cleaning modes depending on the living environments, and easily clear away the stubborn dirt such as pet hair hidden in corners, allergenic dust mites on puppets, keeping the house clean all the time under the epidemic!

 

Kompressor™ - Innovative dust storage and emptying technology with just one button bringing a more convenient and sanitary cleaning process

Taking daily convenience into consideration during the development process of LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K, LG has firstly created the "Kompressor™ function which can immediately compress the dirt in the bin with just one press of button, and expand the bin space up to 2.4 times[2] to enlarge the capacity of the bin while the volume is unchanged. In addition to reducing the frequency of bin emptying, users can also avoid direct contact with dirt with hands. Also when emptying out the appliance, users can drain the bin with just one press to conveniently empty all dust, tangled hair and dirt captured by the filter.

 

HEPA filter with multiple certifications to safeguard your home

The LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum includes 2 cyclones and 3 filters deployed at the same time, a total of 5 filter procedures. Increasing the number of cyclone holes from 9 to 15, the cyclone and the metal dust filter can lock the dust in the bin. Coupled with a micro-dust filter and the latest HEPA filter, LG CordZero ThinQ™A9K vacuum can effectively filter up to 99.7%[3] of 0.3 aerosols and allergens in the air, thus safeguarding home hygiene comprehensively. Considering long-term accumulation of dust can produce odors and bacterial growth, LG has specially developed a design which can be completely disassembled and thoroughly washed. The washable cyclone filter, micro-dust filter and HEPA filter can all be rinsed easily with water, making housework quick and simple for busy users.

 

LG ThinQ Smart App provides device insight with real-time information display

The LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum cleaner supports remote control via the LG ThinQ™ smart app, which allows users to instantly check the device’s charging status and power level, as well as receiving notifications on the cleaning status and logs of the filers’ performance. Together, this suite of smart functionalities helps users to easily maintain a clean, intelligently-managed home environment for ultimate convenience and peace of mind.

 

For more information of the LG CordZero ThinQTM A9K, please visit:

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/vacuum-cleaner

 

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG CordZero ThinQTM A9K is now on sale at authorized retailers:

Model

Color

Suggested Retail Price (HK$)

Launch Date

A9KMASTER

Vintage Wine

$6,290

November 27, 2020

A9KEXTRA

Iron Grey

$6,290

November 27, 2020

A9KULTRA

(For Broadway / Fortress only)

 

Midnight Black

 

$6,690

November 27, 2020

 


 

Specification

　

A9KULTRA

A9KMASTER

A9KEXTRA

General Specifications

Motor

Smart Inverter Motor™

Cyclone System

Multi Turbo Cyclone

Suction Power

200W

Charging Time

4Hr

Noise Level

Min. 75db

Dust Tank Capacity (L)

0.9 (Kompressor™)

Indicator

3 LED

Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

105 x 215 x 295

Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg)

2.57

Design & Convenience

Color

Midnight Black

Vintage Wine

Iron Grey

Kompressor™

Yes

Ergonomic Design

Opti-balanced handle™ & 4-Step telescopic pipe

Dust Bin

Hassle-Free Dust Bin

Washable Filter

HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

Charging

Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation

5-Steps Filtration System

Filtration

HEPA 99.97% PM0.3 Filtering

Power Drive Nozzle

Silm Power Nozzle

Yes

Yes

Yes

Bedding Power Punch

Yes

-

Yes

Power Drive Mini

Yes

Yes

-

Accessory

Charging Station

Yes

Battery

2 x Lithium-ion

Crevice Tool

Yes

Combination Tool (2in1)

Yes

Mattress Tool

Yes

Hard dust Tool

Yes

Pre Filter

2

ThinQ™　

Smart Phone App

Android / iOS

Product Monitoring

Yes

Filter Cleaning Guide

Yes

Cleaning History Management

Yes

Push Notification

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

*When operating with Single Battery, without Power Nozzle.

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage

The above specifications are for reference only, and product details are subject to the actual product release

 

[1] Compared to LG CordZero™ A9, the suction power is increased to 200W from 140W.

[2] The LG Kompressor™ technology is only available for the latest upgrade models of the LG CordZero™ A9K, the capacity is compared with the non Kompressor LG CordZero™ A9 vacuum dust bin capacity. Results may vary depending on operating environment.

[3] Tested by Intertek (191100070SEL-001, 191100070SEL-002) in December 2019.

