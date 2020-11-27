Photo Download： https://bit.ly/3ePOKSX





[Hong Kong – November 27, 2020]— A renewed focus on careful attention to cleanliness and hygiene within the home has become of paramount importance and an essential daily routine for all. LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) understands the importance of maintaining optimal household cleanliness, and is committed to developing industry-leading home care products to meet these needs. The next-generation CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum cleaner is the first LG model available in Hong Kong to feature integrated "Wet Mopping” and "Kompressor™” which greatly save on cleaning time, bringing a clean and comfortable household environment to every home. The LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum benefits from enhanced suction power, a HEPA filter and 5-step filtration system, which together deliver the most comprehensive cleaning performance to ensure a germ-free living space.

"Vacuum+Mop" augment the latest "Wet Mopping" mode to cope with any and all cleaning needs

This latest generation LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum is equipped with an enhanced "Wet Mopping" mode in addition to a comprehensive "Vacuum+Mop" mode. When using the "Vacuum+Mop" mode, a dual-rotation wet mop suction head first vacuums dirt via the suction port, followed by sweeping functionality with a motor-driven rotating cloth which removes stubborn stains difficult to remove with ordinary vacuums. When using the "Single Wet Mop" mode, users are able to control water output via a three-stage water volume adjustment system which can be tailored to various cleaning needs, maintaining correct available moisture levels during cleaning application.

The LG CordZero ThinQ TM A9K vacuum is equipped with Axial Turbo Cyclone Technology and updated Smart Inverter Motor that can enhance the suction power by 40%[1], which saves time and effort both in the process of vacumming and decontamination. The LG CordZero ThinQ TM A9K vacuum also provides up to 11 detachable suction tools and mops, users can change the tools for the corresponding cleaning modes depending on the living environments, and easily clear away the stubborn dirt such as pet hair hidden in corners, allergenic dust mites on puppets, keeping the house clean all the time under the epidemic!

Kompressor™ - Innovative dust storage and emptying technology with just one button bringing a more convenient and sanitary cleaning process

Taking daily convenience into consideration during the development process of LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K, LG has firstly created the "Kompressor™ function which can immediately compress the dirt in the bin with just one press of button, and expand the bin space up to 2.4 times[2] to enlarge the capacity of the bin while the volume is unchanged. In addition to reducing the frequency of bin emptying, users can also avoid direct contact with dirt with hands. Also when emptying out the appliance, users can drain the bin with just one press to conveniently empty all dust, tangled hair and dirt captured by the filter.

HEPA filter with multiple certifications to safeguard your home

The LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum includes 2 cyclones and 3 filters deployed at the same time, a total of 5 filter procedures. Increasing the number of cyclone holes from 9 to 15, the cyclone and the metal dust filter can lock the dust in the bin. Coupled with a micro-dust filter and the latest HEPA filter, LG CordZero ThinQ™A9K vacuum can effectively filter up to 99.7%[3] of 0.3 aerosols and allergens in the air, thus safeguarding home hygiene comprehensively. Considering long-term accumulation of dust can produce odors and bacterial growth, LG has specially developed a design which can be completely disassembled and thoroughly washed. The washable cyclone filter, micro-dust filter and HEPA filter can all be rinsed easily with water, making housework quick and simple for busy users.

LG ThinQ ™ Smart App provides device insight with real-time information display

The LG CordZero ThinQ™ A9K vacuum cleaner supports remote control via the LG ThinQ™ smart app, which allows users to instantly check the device’s charging status and power level, as well as receiving notifications on the cleaning status and logs of the filers’ performance. Together, this suite of smart functionalities helps users to easily maintain a clean, intelligently-managed home environment for ultimate convenience and peace of mind.

For more information of the LG CordZero ThinQTM A9K, please visit:

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/vacuum-cleaner

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG CordZero ThinQTM A9K is now on sale at authorized retailers:

Model Color Suggested Retail Price (HK$) Launch Date A9KMASTER Vintage Wine $6,290 November 27, 2020 A9KEXTRA Iron Grey $6,290 November 27, 2020 A9KULTRA (For Broadway / Fortress only) Midnight Black $6,690 November 27, 2020

Specification

A9KULTRA A9KMASTER A9KEXTRA General Specifications Motor Smart Inverter Motor™ Cyclone System Multi Turbo Cyclone Suction Power 200W Charging Time 4Hr Noise Level Min. 75db Dust Tank Capacity (L) 0.9 (Kompressor™) Indicator 3 LED Dimension (W x H x D)(mm) 105 x 215 x 295 Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg) 2.57 Design & Convenience Color Midnight Black Vintage Wine Iron Grey Kompressor™ Yes Ergonomic Design Opti-balanced handle™ & 4-Step telescopic pipe Dust Bin Hassle-Free Dust Bin Washable Filter HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter Charging Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation 5-Steps Filtration System Filtration HEPA 99.97% PM0.3 Filtering Power Drive Nozzle Silm Power Nozzle Yes Yes Yes Bedding Power Punch Yes - Yes Power Drive Mini Yes Yes - Accessory Charging Station Yes Battery 2 x Lithium-ion Crevice Tool Yes Combination Tool (2in1) Yes Mattress Tool Yes Hard dust Tool Yes Pre Filter 2 ThinQ™ Smart Phone App Android / iOS Product Monitoring Yes Filter Cleaning Guide Yes Cleaning History Management Yes Push Notification Yes Smart Diagnosis™ Yes

*When operating with Single Battery, without Power Nozzle.

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage

The above specifications are for reference only, and product details are subject to the actual product release

[1] Compared to LG CordZero™ A9, the suction power is increased to 200W from 140W.

[2] The LG Kompressor™ technology is only available for the latest upgrade models of the LG CordZero™ A9K, the capacity is compared with the non Kompressor LG CordZero™ A9 vacuum dust bin capacity. Results may vary depending on operating environment.

[3] Tested by Intertek (191100070SEL-001, 191100070SEL-002) in December 2019.