Immediate release
LG debuts a complete new line-up of LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors
From entry-level to professional-level, with specifications that meet the needs of all true gaming enthusiasts
[Hong Kong – December 3, 2020] －LG’s UltraGear™ gaming monitor series has always been popular among the e-sports enthusiast community, with outstanding image reproduction and motion smoothness going over and above industry standards, providing gamers with a reliable, winning edge. As the holiday season approaches, LG Electronics (LG) today announces the launch of its four latest GN600 and GN800 models of the UltraGear™ series, equipping gamers with the competitive authority they need to win, whilst enjoying valuable leisure time at home during the cooler winter period. Get to grips with the latest newly-released winter premiere gaming titles, and take to the arenas with a newly supercharged verve for competition, team performance and victory inspired by LG’s UltraGear™.
High-specification dedicated gaming monitors with a comprehensive feature set and thorough functionality - to assist you on your way to glory
New LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors span from the entry-level 24-inch model to the professional-level 32-inch screen. In addition to specifications that meet the needs of amateur and pro gamers and e-sports players, users can select a corresponding screen size according to their home environment/needs. Be immersed in engaging, detailed landscapes, extreme smoothness and captivating movement representation, all of which contribute to a sharp dueling edge that powers sustained victories in the toughest of world tournaments.
Gamers seek equipment that offers the highest specifications of performance, leveraging technologies that give them the power to grasp the finest details for optimum quick decision-making and winning strategies. LG designed its two mid-range 27-inch monitors — LG UltraGear™ 27GN600 and 27GN800 – to support a high refresh rate of 144Hz with IPS 1ms (GtG) Dynamic Mode to actively manage fine response times on-screen. This keeps image processing uncannily smooth, eliminating game-costing delayed responses. These two screens are compatible with NVIDIA® G-sync® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium, efficiently preventing screen tearing and image delay ghosting.
LG also introduces a 32-inch GN600 model for users who demand the best interactive experience from a large-format display. With a significantly expanded screen area and refresh rate of up to 165Hz, LG’s 32-inch GN600 offers a comfortable viewing feel that is suited to sustained, intense bouts of time spent at home during the holidays.
A variety of new built-in gaming functions designed from the user's perspective
These four new displays are equipped with HDR10 color technology with a high dynamic range and color gamut of 99%* sRGB, presenting a more perfect picture quality for players to enjoy extremely intricate, vivid gaming scenes, and bask in the reality of their self-created characters. Housed within each model’s sleek, chic and eye-catching frame, LG has added a series of thoughtful game enhancement features to the 4 LG UltraGear™ GN600 and GN800 monitors, including a “Black Stabilizer” function that automatically brightens dark areas as selected by the player; avoid ambushes, orchestrate assaults and deliver stealthy counterattacks, on the way to becoming the most aggressive MVP warrior in the arena! Players can also turn on the "Crosshair" function synchronously, which can lock specified target tracking in the center of the screen to increase accuracy of aiming, ensuring every move counts and opponents will run in fear from your lethal precision and winning tactics. Show no mercy with LG UltraGear™ pro gaming monitors and let combat commence!
*32GN600 with sRGB 95%, 27GN800, 27GN600 and 24GN600 with sRGB 99%
Launch Date and Retail Price
The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors 24GN600, 27GN600, 27GN800 and 32GN600 are available for sale today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail price are as follows:
Model
Suggested Retail Price
Launch Date
24GN600
$1,990
3 Dec 2020
27GN600
$2,690
27GN800
$3,090
32GN600
$3,190
Specification
32GN600
27GN800
27GN600
24GN600
Size (Inch)
31.5
27
27
23.8
Size (cm)
80
68.5
68.5
60.4
Resolution
2560 x 1440
2560 x 1440
1920 x 1080
1920 x 1080
Panel Type
VA
IPS
IPS
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
16:9
16:9
16:9
Pixel Pitch
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
0.3108 x 0.3108 mm
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m²
350 cd/m²
350 cd/m²
300 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
1.07B
16.7M
16.7M
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
700:1
700:1
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
1000:1
1000:1
1000:1
Response Time
5ms(GtG Faster)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down)
178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down)
178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down)
178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down)
Features
HDR 10
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
NVIDIA® G-Sync
N/A
G-Sync® Compatible
G-Sync® Compatible
N/A
AMD FreeSync™
Yes(Premium)
Yes(Premium)
Yes(Premium)
Yes(Premium)
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Size and Weight
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.7 x 515.1 x 224.8mm
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8 mm
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8 mm
540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.7 x 428 x 77.5 mm
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7mm
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7 mm
540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8 mm
Weight with Stand (kg)
5.9
6.0
5.8
3.9
Weight without Stand (kg)
5.2
5.3
5.1
3.5
The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage
The above specifications are for reference only, the product details are subject to the actual product
For more details, please visit www.lg.com/hk or contact 3543 7777
