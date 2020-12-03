Immediate release





LG debuts a complete new line-up of LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors

From entry-level to professional-level, with specifications that meet the needs of all true gaming enthusiasts

Photo download: https://bit.ly/397P4f5





[Hong Kong – December 3, 2020] －LG’s UltraGear™ gaming monitor series has always been popular among the e-sports enthusiast community, with outstanding image reproduction and motion smoothness going over and above industry standards, providing gamers with a reliable, winning edge. As the holiday season approaches, LG Electronics (LG) today announces the launch of its four latest GN600 and GN800 models of the UltraGear™ series, equipping gamers with the competitive authority they need to win, whilst enjoying valuable leisure time at home during the cooler winter period. Get to grips with the latest newly-released winter premiere gaming titles, and take to the arenas with a newly supercharged verve for competition, team performance and victory inspired by LG’s UltraGear™.

High-specification dedicated gaming monitors with a comprehensive feature set and thorough functionality - to assist you on your way to glory

New LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors span from the entry-level 24-inch model to the professional-level 32-inch screen. In addition to specifications that meet the needs of amateur and pro gamers and e-sports players, users can select a corresponding screen size according to their home environment/needs. Be immersed in engaging, detailed landscapes, extreme smoothness and captivating movement representation, all of which contribute to a sharp dueling edge that powers sustained victories in the toughest of world tournaments.

Gamers seek equipment that offers the highest specifications of performance, leveraging technologies that give them the power to grasp the finest details for optimum quick decision-making and winning strategies. LG designed its two mid-range 27-inch monitors — LG UltraGear™ 27GN600 and 27GN800 – to support a high refresh rate of 144Hz with IPS 1ms (GtG) Dynamic Mode to actively manage fine response times on-screen. This keeps image processing uncannily smooth, eliminating game-costing delayed responses. These two screens are compatible with NVIDIA® G-sync® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium, efficiently preventing screen tearing and image delay ghosting.

LG also introduces a 32-inch GN600 model for users who demand the best interactive experience from a large-format display. With a significantly expanded screen area and refresh rate of up to 165Hz, LG’s 32-inch GN600 offers a comfortable viewing feel that is suited to sustained, intense bouts of time spent at home during the holidays.

A variety of new built-in gaming functions designed from the user's perspective

These four new displays are equipped with HDR10 color technology with a high dynamic range and color gamut of 99%* sRGB, presenting a more perfect picture quality for players to enjoy extremely intricate, vivid gaming scenes, and bask in the reality of their self-created characters. Housed within each model’s sleek, chic and eye-catching frame, LG has added a series of thoughtful game enhancement features to the 4 LG UltraGear™ GN600 and GN800 monitors, including a “Black Stabilizer” function that automatically brightens dark areas as selected by the player; avoid ambushes, orchestrate assaults and deliver stealthy counterattacks, on the way to becoming the most aggressive MVP warrior in the arena! Players can also turn on the "Crosshair" function synchronously, which can lock specified target tracking in the center of the screen to increase accuracy of aiming, ensuring every move counts and opponents will run in fear from your lethal precision and winning tactics. Show no mercy with LG UltraGear™ pro gaming monitors and let combat commence!

*32GN600 with sRGB 95%, 27GN800, 27GN600 and 24GN600 with sRGB 99%





Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors 24GN600, 27GN600, 27GN800 and 32GN600 are available for sale today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail price are as follows:

Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date 24GN600 $1,990 3 Dec 2020 27GN600 $2,690 27GN800 $3,090 32GN600 $3,190

Specification

32GN600 27GN800 27GN600 24GN600 Size (Inch) 31.5 27 27 23.8 Size (cm) 80 68.5 68.5 60.4 Resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Panel Type VA IPS IPS IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 Pixel Pitch 0.2724 x 0.2724 mm 0.2331 x 0.2331 mm 0.3108 x 0.3108 mm 0.2745 x 0.2745 mm Brightness (Typ.) 350 cd/m² 350 cd/m² 350 cd/m² 300 cd/m² Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 95% (CIE1931) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) Color Depth (Number of Colors) 16.7M 1.07B 16.7M 16.7M Contrast Ratio (Min.) 1800:1 700:1 700:1 700:1 Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 3000:1 1000:1 1000:1 1000:1 Response Time 5ms(GtG Faster) 1ms (GtG at Faster) 1ms (GtG at Faster) 1ms (GtG at Faster) Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down) 178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down) 178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down) 178°(Left/Right), 178°(Up/Down) Features HDR 10 Yes Yes Yes Yes HDR Effect Yes Yes Yes Yes NVIDIA® G-Sync N/A G-Sync® Compatible G-Sync® Compatible N/A AMD FreeSync™ Yes(Premium) Yes(Premium) Yes(Premium) Yes(Premium) Black Stabilizer Yes Yes Yes Yes Dynamic Action Sync Yes Yes Yes Yes Crosshair Yes Yes Yes Yes Size and Weight Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) 714.7 x 515.1 x 224.8mm 614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8 mm 614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8 mm 540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5 mm Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) 714.7 x 428 x 77.5 mm 614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7mm 614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7 mm 540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8 mm Weight with Stand (kg) 5.9 6.0 5.8 3.9 Weight without Stand (kg) 5.2 5.3 5.1 3.5

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage

The above specifications are for reference only, the product details are subject to the actual product

For more details, please visit www.lg.com/hk or contact 3543 7777