[Hong Kong – December 11, 2020] — With the ongoing ramifications of COVID-19 still in full daily effect, LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG), a global leader in clean air solutions, continues its efforts in expanding its hi-tech hygienic product range to provide complete indoor and outdoor protection for users. Following on from the launch of LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, LG is launching the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case capable of killing 99.99% bacteria and viruses in 30 minutes[1]. Apart from sanitizing the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, users can also put personal belongings, such as keys, mobile phone, watches and even accessories like rings and necklaces, into the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case for full sanitization, providing the best possible hygienic protection for people and their daily essential belongings.

Certified Proof and Testing 1 in the Effective Killing of Bacteria, At the Same Time Recharge the Wearable Air Purifier Anytime You Need

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case can recharge LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifiers in 2 hours and offers up to 8 hours of operation[2]. Its UVC-LED technology is able to kill commonly encountered bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus in 30 minutes1, and maintains the optimised hygienic performance level of the Wearable Air Purifier. Moreover, the UVC-LED case also supports LG ThinQTM application for checking of operational status and viewing remaining time required for sanitization. Taken together, these technologies offer an optimal health protection solution for users.

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case is now on sale at authorized retailers:

Product Name Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case PWKAUW01 $1,150 11/12/2020

[1] Certified by TÜV Rheinland (TUV 60407959 – 60407961 001,Testing date August 2020), its UVC-LED can kill less than 99.99% of bacteria and viruses (Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Staphylococcus aureus) in 30 minutes. It also supports LG ThinQTM to check the operation status.

[2] Operation in low mode