About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG reinforces its anti-pandemic product portfolio with the
LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case
UVC-LED kills 99.99%1 of bacteria and virus in 30 minutes
Multi-purpose sanitization allows sanitizing of personal items and accessories for the best possible protection in everyday life

Home Appliances 12/11/2020
Print
Immediate Release

LG reinforces its anti-pandemic product portfolio with the

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

UVC-LED kills 99.99%1 of bacteria and virus in 30 minutes

Multi-purpose sanitization allows sanitizing of personal items and accessories for the best possible protection in everyday life



Photo Download： https://bit.ly/3kUK5AI

 

[Hong Kong – December 11, 2020] — With the ongoing ramifications of COVID-19 still in full daily effect, LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG), a global leader in clean air solutions, continues its efforts in expanding its hi-tech hygienic product range to provide complete indoor and outdoor protection for users. Following on from the launch of LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, LG is launching the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case capable of killing 99.99% bacteria and viruses in 30 minutes[1]. Apart from sanitizing the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, users can also put personal belongings, such as keys, mobile phone, watches and even accessories like rings and necklaces, into the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case for full sanitization, providing the best possible hygienic protection for people and their daily essential belongings.

 

Certified Proof and Testing1 in the Effective Killing of Bacteria, At the Same Time Recharge the Wearable Air Purifier Anytime You Need

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case can recharge LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifiers in 2 hours and offers up to 8 hours of operation[2]. Its UVC-LED technology is able to kill commonly encountered bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus in 30 minutes1, and maintains the optimised hygienic performance level of the Wearable Air Purifier. Moreover, the UVC-LED case also supports LG ThinQTM application for checking of operational status and viewing remaining time required for sanitization. Taken together, these technologies offer an optimal health protection solution for users.

 

For more information of LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case, please visit: https://www.lg.com/hk_en/air-purifier

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case is now on sale at authorized retailers:

Product Name

Model

Suggested

Retail Price

Launch Date

LG PuriCare™ Wearable

Air Purifier Case

PWKAUW01

$1,150

11/12/2020

 

[1] Certified by TÜV Rheinland (TUV 60407959 – 60407961 001,Testing date August 2020), its UVC-LED can kill less than 99.99% of bacteria and viruses (Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus epidermidis and Staphylococcus aureus) in 30 minutes. It also supports LG ThinQTM to check the operation status.

[2] Operation in low mode

BACK TO LIST