LG's newest UltraWide™ monitor range will take the lead to appear in 2021, with 21:9 field of view and 33% extra screen space, bringing a universal display that supports simultaneous operations

Reading mode with in-built eye protection technology added to offer users the most comfortable daily working display solution under the ‘new normal’



[Hong Kong – April 8, 2021] －LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) is committed to launching the most practical, technologically advanced products that meet the daily needs of users. Heading into 2021, LG firstly announced the launch of three UltraWide™ 21:9 full HD HDR monitors, the 29-inch WP60G-B and 29 and 34-inch WP500-B. The three UltraWide™ IPS monitors create 33% more screen space over other high-definition screen series, and support multi-window and multi-functional synchronization operations to a greater extent. This provides an ultra-convenient experience when joining conferences or viewing online course materials, or simultaneously displaying website browsing windows and documents side-by-side. They are especially suitable for users who need to partake in long online meetings and learning sessions under the enforced practicalities of the ‘new normal’. In addition, these monitors integrate AMD FreeSync™ technology and other game-specific settings. With a quick screen response and excellent cross-application performance, this range aims to offer an all-round “universal monitor” solution for work, study and gaming.

Full HD wide screen with 21:9 field of view: The multi-functional choice for outstanding practicability and operability

Considering homeworking implications under the reality of the new normal, users often need to sit at home and use just one device to complete different professional tasks and work across multiple applications. LG has created UltraWide™ 29WP60G-B, 29WP500-B and 34WP500-B monitors to maximize the work efficiency of users, as these screens deliver on their promise of being the most practical displays in LG’s product range. The full HD resolution (2560x1080) and 21:9 aspect ratio of the three monitors offers 33% more screen space than a general 1920x1080 resolution display. This proves convenient for users who can easily report and communicate, analyze different datasets and documents at any one time, even during lectures when working on the wide screen with multiple windows open. The side-by-side prompt function saves users the inconvenience of having to constantly switch windows; open multiple windows at the same time to process workflows, search online, or complete any other simultaneous task.

IPS ultra-high-definition screen with a variety of color/game settings brings easy relaxation outside of work hours

After a busy daily schedule of work, study, or both, the 29WP60G-B, 29WP500-B and 34WP500-B monitors provide an exceptional entertainment experience. All three adopt ultra-high-definition IPS display panels, with sRGB 95% to 99% color gamut coverage and HDR 10 extreme color contrast. They produce rich and vivid colors, presenting exquisitely dynamic pictures as users seek to make the most of their post-work "Me-time" - be that a great movie or an enthralling gaming session.

The new UltraWide™ monitor series integrates AMD FreeSync™ and Dynamic Action Sync technology, virtually eliminating the problem of image tearing and picture delay. It also allows users to turn on related settings according to their own gaming needs, with multiple gaming ‘scene’ settings newly added. For example, the Black Stabilizer helps players illuminate dark areas within the game and prevent opponents from taking advantage of oblique hiding spots in the dark; the Crosshair function can lock the positioning of the target for easy and precise in-game aiming, and therefore a potentially improved chance of winning.

Enhanced with in-built eye-care support: Take care of your eye health while remaining productive at work

Considering that long-term use of computers has become a daily part of life, LG added in-built eye protection features to the three UltraWide™ Full HD HDR monitors 29WP60G-B, 29WP500-B and 34WP500-B. The screen itself uses non-flicker technology which decreases peripheral flicker on the screen and reduces potential damage (or stress) on the naked eye. Users can also turn on the "Reader Mode" which lessens blue light to relieve eye fatigue by adjusting the color temperature of the screen to be similar to that of plain paper. Together, these features provide an exceptional reading environment, helping everyone to take care of the wellness and longevity of their eyesight.

Moreover, the monitors also adopt an ergonomic design. Users can freely adjust the tilt of the screen and set an ideal position according to their most comfortable and productive sitting posture. This effectively prevents injuries and muscle fatigue caused by long-term incorrect sitting postures, again helping to take care of the user’s health while improving work performance.

Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG UltraWide™ Full HD HDR Monitor 29WP60G-B, 29WP500-B, 34WP500-B are available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:





Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date 29WP60G-B $2,090 Mid of APR 29WP500-B $1,890 34WP500-B $2,890 End of APR

Specification

Spec Items 34WP500 29WP60G 29WP500 Display Size (Inch) 34 29 29 Size (cm) 86.7 73 73 Resolution 2560 x 1080 2560 x 1080 2560 x 1080 Panel Type IPS IPS IPS Aspect Ratio 21:09 21:09 21:09 Pixel Pitch 0.312 x 0.31 mm 0.2626 x 0.2628 mm 0.2626 x 0.2628 mm Brightness (Typ.) 250 cd/m² 250 cd/m² 250 cd/m² Color Gamut (Typ.) sRGB 95% (CIE1931) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) sRGB 99% (CIE1931) Color Depth

(Number of Colors) 16.7M 16.7M 16.7M Contrast Ratio (Min.) 700:01:00 700:01:00 700:01:00 Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1000:01:00 1000:01:00 1000:01:00 Response Time 5ms (GtG at Faster) 5ms (GtG at Faster) 5ms (GtG at Faster) Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) Surface Treatment Anti-Glare Anti-Glare Anti-Glare HDR HDR 10 YES YES YES HDR Effect YES YES YES Color & Calibration Color Calibrated - YES - Features Flicker safe YES YES YES Reader Mode YES YES YES Color Weakness YES YES YES Super Resolution+ YES YES YES RADEON FreeSync™ YES YES YES Black Stabilizer YES YES YES Dynamic Action Sync YES YES YES Crosshair YES YES YES Smart Energy Saving YES YES YES Software Application Dual Controller YES YES YES OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager) YES YES YES Connectivity HDMI Yes (2ea) Yes (1ea) Yes (2ea) HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz) 2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz 2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz 2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz DisplayPort - Yes (1ea) - DP Version - 1.4 - DP (Max. Resolution at Hz) - 2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz - USB-C - Yes (1ea) - USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz) - 2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz - USB-C (DP Alternate Mode) - YES - Headphone out YES YES YES Mechanical Display Position Adjustments Tilt Tilt Tilt Wall Mountable 100 x 100 mm 100 x 100 mm 100 x 100 mm Dimensions/

Weight Dimension with Stand

(W x H x D) 816.7 x 483.8 x 223.3 mm 688.5 x 475.2 x 224.8 mm 688.5 x 405.0 x 223.8 mm Dimension without Stand

(W x H x D) 816.7 x 364.9 x 65.3 mm 688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm 688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm Weight with Stand 5.92kg 4.8kg 4.5kg Weight without Stand 4.94kg 4.0kg 4.0kg

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Final product details are subject to change without notice.