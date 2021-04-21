Immediate release

INTRODUCING NEW LG TONE FREE FN7 EARBUDS

WITH ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION

Featuring Meridian Sound and UVnano Anti-Bacteria Charging Case,

Delivers Enhanced Personal Audio Experience with Unmatched Usability







Photo download: https://bit.ly/3sx7VWV





[Hong Kong – April 21, 2021] LG Electronics (LG) announces the introduction of its most advanced true wireless earbuds LG LG TONE FREE FN7 in Hong Kong. With incredibly comfortable in-ear fit and noise isolation performance, Meridian-tuned premium sound, hygienic UVnano charging case – and adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to provide even greater listening pleasure and enhanced personal audio experience.

LG TONE Free FN7 can neutralize external sounds using three microphones in each earbud that monitor soundwaves coming from all directions. Adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage. With ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum. Whether you’re in an airplane, at an outdoor café or on a noisy street, everything sounds as though you’re in the quiet comfort of your personal space.

Like all LG TONE Free earbuds, the LG TONE FREE FN7 features technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the LG TONE Free FN7 can recreate a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers while also delivering vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener.

Accessible through the LG TONE Free app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals. The LG TONE Free FN7 also delivers fuller, richer bass with high quality silicone-infused drivers, dome featuring a stronger metal layer and denser texture dampers for better resolution of mid-high frequencies.

The LG TONE FREE FN7 also includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case. Using ultraviolet light, the case helps to keep the wearer’s ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds’ inner mesh. * LED lighting on the top of the case makes it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status. In addition, the charging case features a unique and minimalist design in the shape of a macaron. With up to 5 color options, FN7 is stylish enough to fit any aesthetic and is good for those who want to focus on what they’re listening to and look sleek.

For more information, please visit www.lg.com/hk or contact us at 3543 7777.

Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG TONE FREE FN7 is available for sale at authorized retailers.

Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date LG TONE FREE FN7 HKD$1,599 21/4/2021

Specification

Size: Earbud Size: 16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm Charging Case Size: 54.5 x 54.5 x 27.6 mm Battery Capacity: Earbuds: 55mAh x 2 Case: 390mAh Fast Charging Time: 5 minutes for 1 hour of play Battery Life: Play: 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on) Earbuds + Case: 21 hours (ANC Off), 15 hours (ANC On) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker: 2 Layered Dynamic Microphones: 2 Outer, 1 Inner Compatibility: Android/ iOS Bluetooth Audio Codec: SBC / AAC Colors: Stylish Black / Modern White

Functionality varies depending on environmental and usage situation

Above specification is for reference only. Subject to actual product specifications.

* 2019 tests conducted by TÜV SÜD and Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Disclaimer: Not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. Device or any of its parts not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions.