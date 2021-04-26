Immediate Release





New generation LG PuriCare™ 360° air purifier debuts

Upgraded HEPA 13 medical grade filter effectively blocks dust[1]and bacteria[2], liberating users from suffering effects of allergens[3]this spring

[Hong Kong – April 26, 2021] As a global leader in air purification solutions, LG Electronics (LG) has responded to market trends and changes in consumer lifestyles, developing highly-efficient products that protect personal health and hygiene. Stepping into this spring season, and mindful that humid weather can bring bacteria, odours and allergens into the home, LG announces the launch of a new generation of LG PuriCare™ 360° air purifiers. Comprehensive upgrades see the adoption of a HEPA 13 medical grade filter and a new optimally-efficient fan technology. Together this expanded functionality protects everyone in every part of the home, bringing cleaner, more comfortable and more hygienic air to families.

Upgraded HEPA 13 medical grade filter: deodorizing and anti-bacterial in 360 º

LG’s range of air purifiers has been recognised with confidence-affirming certification, and was recently designated as one of the Air Change / Air Purifiers in Seating Areas of Dine-in Catering Premises.[4] The new generation PuriCare™ 360° air purifiers are upgraded to adopt a HEPA 13 medical grade filter with high efficiency guaranteed, purifying down to the finest level in the air at 0.01µm, and effectively blocking extremely small dust and suspended particles, and allergens at a factor of up to 99.999%1. Users need only to situate a single machine in the home to easily combat allergens such as air pollution, mold and pollen caused by spring weather. With a simple and practical 360° Air Round Design, LG PuriCare™ 360° can absorb pollutants and filter air from all directions, no matter where the air purifier is placed in the home. The appliance’s Clean Booster, which rises and rotates to deliver clean air to all corners, can strengthen the delivery of clean air to every nook of the home up to 7.5 meters away, accelerating circulation to increase air purification speed by to 24%[5] faster. Now every family member can return home, happily take off their face mask, and ultimately relax in clean, fresh air, for easy breathing and ultimate peace of mind.

Brand-new aerospace-grade fan technology with nano-ion technology to fully remove allergens

The powerful filtering effect of LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier has been certified by the British Allergy Association, Korea Allergy Association, Korea Air Purification Association and other international certifications, ensuring that it can remove 99.9%2 of bacteria and virus particles in the air. At the same time, user demand for an ideal air solution with multiple functions has resulted in an upgraded structure of the fan’s wing to bring more powerful air diversion effects.





The aircraft-derived fan technology – as applied to the Boeing 747 developed by NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration - is referenced and applied as an influence on the design of the 360˚ direct fan, which effectively enhances airflow within the home. Also, a unique serrated wing design reduces air resistance generated when the fan rotates, improving the quality of the living environment whilst keeping the home comfortable and fresh at all times.

LG has equipped its new air purifier with further high-tech functionalities, including the nano-ion purification function which actively releases nano ions equivalent to a second line of defence beyond the filter, providing a double-guarantee for dust removal. This dual-mode filter action removes bacteria, combats viruses3 and mitigates the harmful effects of other damaging substances, for the benefit of the health of the whole family.

PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier set to become everyone’s smart air monitoring helper, with dual artificial intelligence application

LG has paid careful attention to development/application of artificial intelligence in home appliances, making for designs and innovations which aim to be the most user-friendly and convenient solutions possible. The PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier adds smart Dual Display Technology to check air quality with a PM1.0 sensor and gas sensor to precisely check the status of local air, whilst the Smart Indicator shows air quality represented numerically via lighting panels. By marking this data on the side indicator in four different colours (green, yellow, orange and red), it helps users distinguish the air condition quickly and easily observe any changes.

Users are able to connect the air purifier through the LG ThinQ™ app, which can display in-home air quality even whilst away from home, enabling the owner to clearly understand air quality anytime and anywhere. Users can remotely control and start to purify their home air, preparing the most comfortable and pure home environment for the family. In addition, LG ThinQ™ also provides monitoring of the life of the filter, notifying the user when the filter needs to be replaced. In this respect, the function enables LG ThinQ™ to become the intelligent, mindful helper responsible for air monitoring around the clock, and helping to contribute to a beautiful, clean and hygienically safe home.

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG PuriCare™ 360° air purifiers are available for sale today at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price Launch Date AS65GDWH0 $6,350 Early of May AS10GDWH0 $8,980

S pecifications:





Model AS65GDWH0 AS10GDWH0 General Air Quality Detection PM 1.0 & Gas Sensor PM 1.0 & Gas Sensor Applicable area 659ft² / 61.2 M² 1076ft² / 100 M² CADR 477 M³/h 779 M³/h CASR 7.9 M3 / min 13 M3 / min Noise (Sound Pressure) (Max /Min) 52 / 20 db 54 / 20 db Operating mode Booster / Normal / Smart Booster / Dual / Single/ Smart Fan Speed Auto / Low / Mid / High / Turbo Auto / Low / Mid / High / Turbo Design Color White White Control Touch Panel Touch Panel Cleanliness Indicator 4 Colors 4 Colors Smart Home Appliance ThinQ® Application iOS / Android iOS / Android Air Quality Monitoring Yes Yes Remote Control Yes Yes Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes 3-in-1 High Efficiency Filter Filter Grade HEPA H13 HEPA H13 Safe PlusPre Filter Yes Yes Total Allergen Collection Care Filter Yes Yes Total Harmful Gas Care Filter Yes Yes Feature Inverter Motor Yes Yes Clean Booster Yes Yes 360° Purification Yes Yes Plasmater™ Ionizer Yes Yes Smart Indicator PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm Off Timer 2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr 2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr Child Lock Yes Yes Filter Change Alarm Yes Yes Remove Controller Yes Yes Dimensions and Weight Dimensions (WxHxD) 343 x 587 x 343mm 376 x 1073 x 376 mm Weight 11.5 Kg 19 Kg

