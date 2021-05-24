Immediate Release





Efficient Energy Saving, Quiet, Durable: LG Split Type Air Conditioner with UVnano™ disinfection purifies air to remove allergens

Adopting R32 eco-friendly refrigerant and Dual Compressor Inverter™ saves up to 70%[1] on electricity bills and improves efficiency for a cleaner home

[Hong Kong – May 24, 2021] Summertime in Hong Kong brings humidity, rain and stuffiness, making every corner of the home a potential hotbed for bacterial breeding activity, and potentially escalating levels of harmful allergens. The hot and damp air encourages those who are home-working to turn on fans, air conditioners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers all at the same time, leading to expensive electricity bills, not to mention an unwelcome environmental impact. LG Electronics understands the needs of users in being able to respond to seasonal challenges, and today officially launches its new generation Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor for homes in Hong Kong.

Featuring a built-in double filter which powerfully filters dust and allergens[4] from the living environment, this next-level air conditioner brings an upgraded ionising air freshening function, effectively removing 99.99% of bacteria[2] and odours[3]. In addition, the unit’s exclusive UVnano™ disinfection technology sterilizes the inside of the housing body and fan blades through the use of UV LED light, saving the user from regularly having to disassemble and clean the unit, whilst providing a high level of sterilization performance. This solution is especially convenient for young families who have to plan home maintenance tasks around the needs of providing for their children, saving a great deal of time resulting from having to book seemingly endless air conditioner maintenance visits.

It also adopts high-efficiency, fast-cooling R32 environmentally-friendly refrigerant, making it a must-have in summer which supports effective advantages of multiple functions, such as dehumidification, accurate temperature adjustment and high-performance air purification in just one step.

Built-in high-efficiency air purification technology allows users to enjoy fresh, cool and high-quality air anytime - and in any home

As a global leader which continues to develop more efficient and more practical home appliances, LG has taken into account the operational requirements of a new generation of families who are concerned with energy-saving and functional coverage which is simplicity itself in use. LG has refined its air purification technology in the new Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor through its arrangement of multiple filtering layers[4] which remove dust, bacteria and allergens[4]. Users can enjoy breathing cool, clean and fresh air simply by turning on the air conditioner. The pre-filter traps larger dust particles as a first line of defence; secondly, the allergy filter removes allergy-causing substances, such as dust mites, fungi and mould floating in the air. At the same time, the newly added PlasmasterTM Ionizer ion air freshening function, the unit’s third line of defence, is certified to effectively remove 99% of bacteria[5] and odours[3], maintaining a super-clean home and providing reliable defence of exceptional air quality levels at home.

UVnano™: new technology auto-cleans and sterilizes the inside of the air conditioner

LG recognised concerns regarding the hygienic condition of the interior housing of its air conditioning units, which when not properly maintained can have a detrimental effect on the operational efficiency of the unit’s cleaning performance. LG’s Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor applies the brand's exclusive new technology UVnano™ with high-efficiency UV LED light which removes 99.99% of bacteria[2] in the interior assembly, keeping the wind-generating fan clean and hygienic, as well as making indoor air quality fresher than ever.

With due respect to the busy daily lives of modern families, LG has integrated a practical function which allows the air conditioner to clean itself automatically. An auto-evaporating system automatically operates a drying function for 30 minutes after the air-conditioner is turned off to remove excess water that cannot be drained away from the body, preventing the forming of bacteria and mould[6]. This effectively removes stale/humid smells which are often present when standard air conditioning units are switched off. This also reduces the number of times per year the unit needs to be disassembled and cleaned, for durable, convenient performance over a much longer period.

The system’s air handling (exterior) unit deploys an anti-corrosion Gold FinTM, technology which adds a corrosion-resistant layer and hydrophilic coating on the surface of the heat exchanger to ensure its surface is more resistant to environmental and operating wear. With this highly-resistant anti-corrosion treatment, the heat exchanger will prove to be highly durable and deliver practical performance, even when it has to perform under the beating summer sun for months on end.

R32 environmentally friendly refrigerant and dual inverter compressor save up to 70% on electricity usage

The Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor uses R32 environmentally friendly refrigerant[7] with a higher heat exchange capacity, which takes away a large amount of heat generated by the evaporator. This provides faster and more continuous cooling power while offering a better carbon reduction effect, thereby better protecting the environment. The dual inverter compressor used in the split-type air conditioner has been recognized with Grade 1 label certification. Cooling air speed is 40%[1] faster than that of a traditional compressor, while enabling the unit to be quiet in operation and durable over the long-term. As the R32 refrigerant can enable the unit to achieve up to 70%[1] energy savings, it effectively means users no longer have to worry about expensive electricity bills, and greater peace-of-mind when it comes to environmental protection, too.

LG’s new generation of air-conditioners support Wi-Fi remote control. Users need only to connect the LG ThinQ™ mobile app on their mobile devices to turn on or turn off the air conditioner and adjust the temperature and other running conditions. This not only reduces the chance of forgetting to turn off the air conditioner and causing unnecessary power consumption, but creates an opportunity for preparing the ultimate relaxed, cool, consistent and comfortable living environment, whatever the season.

For more information on the LG Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor, please visit:

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/air-conditioner/lg-hs-09ipx

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/air-conditioner/lg-hs-12ipx

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/air-conditioner/lg-hs-18ipx

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor will be available for sale at authorized retailers. Suggested retail prices are as follows:

Models Suggested Retail Price Launch Date HS-09IPX $7,580 Late May HS-12IPX $8,580 HS-18IPX $9,980





S pecifications:





MODEL Number HS-09IPX HS-12IPX HS-18IPX Cooling Performance Cooling Capacity (Btu/h) 8,871btu/h 11,260 btu/h 18,000 btu/h Min-Max 1,000 - 9,858 btu/h 4,850 - 12,199 btu/h 3,400 - 20,000 btu/h Annual Energy Consumption (Cooling) (kWh) 241 300 530 Energy Label Grading 1 Cooling System Compressor Dual Inverter Compressor Refrigerant R32 ThinQ® Smart Phone App Yes - Push Alarms Yes - Temperature Control Yes - Remote Start Yes - Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Design Finishing White Remote Control Yes Features Allergy Filter Yes UVnano Yes Plasmaster™lonizer+ Yes Auto Cleaning Yes Condenser Coating (Outdoor Unit) Yes (Gold Fin) Wi-Fi Connection Yes Temp Control Yes Air Direction Yes Energy Saver Function Yes Mode Cooling/Dehumidification/Fan/Auto/Sleep Mode Fan Speed High/Mid-High/Medium/Mid-Low/Low/Natural Piping Diameter Liquid (mm / inch) ø 6.35 mm / 1/4" Gas (mm / inch) ø 9.52 mm / 3/8" ø 12.7 mm / 1/2" Power Supply to Unit Indoor Unit Piping Length Min 3m Standard 7.5m Max 20m 30m Drain Hose Size O.D 21.5 mm I.D 16 mm Warranty Whole Unit 1 Year Compressor 10 Years Dimension & Weight Indoor unit Dimension (W x H x D) 837 x 308 x 189 mm 998 x 345 x 210 mm Indoor unit Weight (kg) 8.7 KG 11.2 KG Outdoor unit Dimension (W x H x D) 720 x 500 x 230 mm 770 x 545 x 288 mm Outdoor unit Weight (kg) 22.7 KG 23.9 KG 32.5 KG

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only, and product details are subject to the actual product release.

