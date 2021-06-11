Immediate release





[Hong Kong – June 11, 2021] － LG UltraGear™ series represents the apex for professional gaming displays, and LG now offers upgraded model to take arena-ready authority to a higher level. LG launched the world’s first[1] UHD 4K Nano IPS ultra-high-definition computer gaming monitor series last year, applying the concept of continuous innovation to meet the needs of competitive gamers. LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) now announces the launch of a new 27GP950 gaming monitor, which in addition to a UHD 4K screen, Nano IPS and VESA Display HDR 600 technologies, also supports 160Hz[2] overclocking refresh rate, allowing players to experience gaming thrills in perfect color and with optimal response times.

Continuous innovation to create the ultra fast 4K UHD monitor, the unprecedented new king of gaming

The LG UltraGear™ 27GP950 uses a Nano IPS panel that serves up ultra-fine image quality and has UHD 4K resolution, bringing amazing color reproduction and impressive edge clarity to players, whatever league they choose to fight in. With VESA Display HDR600 color certification, realistic gaming experiences are achieved with colors that pop and contrast that helps players win. The result is more vivid scenes and more immersive character detailing, bringing next-generation gaming environments to life. The screen adds new LG Calibration Studio color correction technology, allowing it to be adjusted to the exact same color as the original scheme which games were built around, creating an ideal representation of exquisite scenes as game-makers intended.

In terms of performance, the highly-compatible 27GP950 processes 4K resolution images whilst being compatible with HDMI2.1, and therefore complies with the latest game specifications to make it easy for players to connect to the latest generation game consoles[3]. The monitor supports Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) dynamic mode to empower reaction times, for clear and delay-free imaging, and with exceptional levels of smoothness. At 144Hz - and overclocked up to 160Hz – gamers can see the next frame faster than opponents, and as every player knows, every split-second counts!

Synchronizedly with built-in technologies and functions specially designed for e-sports

Standing firmly in support of professional gaming enthusiasts, UltraGear™ gaming monitor 27GP950 have passed the official NVIDIA test and are certified to be compatible with G-Sync® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technologies, helping to bring seamless operation and eliminate screen tearing, cracking and afterimages, while reducing delayed response. LG has also added a variety of dedicated e-sports features to the monitor, including the ability to customize game modes, as well as enable first-person shooting (FPS) mode, real-time strategy mode (RTS), etc. for different game types. This allows players to arrange game details according to their competitive needs and preferences.

Activation of other game features helps players achieve their best possible performance, even when things get tough. Turning on the Black Stabilizer can effectively dim gameplay areas to carefully define dark areas of the map, helping players avoid the opponent's ambush; meanwhile, the Crosshair function can track and lock a target in the center of the screen, aiding quick, decisive and deadly target acquisition – all housed in a chic, visually-exciting LG form factor.

Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor LG 27GP950-B is available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:

Model Suggested Retail Price Launch Date 27GP950-B $7,690 11 Jun 2021

Specification

Category Spec Items 27GP950 Display Size (Inch) 27 Size (cm) 68.47 Resolution 3840 x 2160 Panel Type Nano IPS Aspect Ratio 16:9 Pixel Pitch 0.1554 x 0.1554 mm Brightness (Min.) 360 cd/m² Brightness (Typ.) 400 cd/m² Color Gamut (Min.) DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976) Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976) Color Depth (Number of Colors) 1.07B Contrast Ratio (Min.) 700:1 Contrast Ratio (Typ.) 1000:1 Response Time 1ms (GtG at Faster) Viewing Angle (CR≥10) 178º(R/L), 178º(U/D) HDR HDR 10 YES VESA DisplayHDR™ DisplayHDR™ 600 HDR Effect YES Color & Calibration Nano IPS™ Technology YES Wide Color Gamut YES Color Calibrated YES HW Calibration YES Features Flicker safe YES Reader Mode YES NVIDIA G-Sync™ NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible AMD FreeSync™ YES(Premium Pro) FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation) YES Black Stabilizer YES Dynamic Action Sync YES Crosshair YES Sphere Lighting YES Smart Energy Saving YES Software Application True Color Pro YES OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager) YES LG UltraGear™ Control Center YES Connectivity HDMI Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.1) HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz) 3840 x 2160@120Hz DisplayPort Yes (1ea) DP Version 1.4 DP (Max. Resolution at Hz) 3840 x 2160 10bit @ 95Hz,

3840 x 2160 8bit @ 120Hz (DSC Off),

3840 x 2160 10bit @ 144Hz (DSC On)

3840 x 2160 10bit @ 160Hz (O/C, DSC On) USB Upstream Port YES(1ea/ver3.0) USB Downstream Port YES(2ea/ver3.0) Headphone out YES Power Type External Power(Adapter) AC Input 100-240Vac, 50/60Hz Power Consumption (Typ.) 65W Power Consumption (Max.) 95W Power Consumption (Sleep Mode) Less than 0.5W Power Consumption (DC Off) Less than 0.3W Mechanical Display Position Adjustments Tilt/Height/Pivot Wall Mountable 100 x 100 mm Dimensions/Weight Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) 609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2 mm (up)

609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2 mm (down) Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) 609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3 mm Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) 735 x 200 x 522 mm Weight with Stand 7.9 Weight without Stand 5.7 Weight in Shipping 11.5

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Final product details are subject to change without notice.

[1] Compare with LG UltraGear series, 27GN950 is the first monitor with nano IPS and 4K resolution

[2] In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used.

This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

[3] The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.