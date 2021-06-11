About Cookies on This Site

IT Product 06/11/2021
Immediate release

The prime leader of gaming! LG UltraGear is constantly innovating

to launch a new gaming monitor

27GP950 presents hardcore gaming environments in rich 4K HD

Equipping with more game-specific functions to help gamers be invincible in any type of game

 

Photo download: https://bit.ly/2TIHRMF

 

[Hong Kong – June 11, 2021] － LG UltraGear™ series represents the apex for professional gaming displays, and LG now offers upgraded model to take arena-ready authority to a higher level. LG launched the world’s first[1] UHD 4K Nano IPS ultra-high-definition computer gaming monitor series last year, applying the concept of continuous innovation to meet the needs of competitive gamers. LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) now announces the launch of a new 27GP950 gaming monitor, which in addition to a UHD 4K screen, Nano IPS and VESA Display HDR 600 technologies, also supports 160Hz[2] overclocking refresh rate, allowing players to experience gaming thrills in perfect color and with optimal response times.

 

Continuous innovation to create the ultra fast 4K UHD monitor, the  unprecedented new king of gaming

The LG UltraGear™ 27GP950 uses a Nano IPS panel that serves up ultra-fine image quality and has UHD 4K resolution, bringing amazing color reproduction and impressive edge clarity to players, whatever league they choose to fight in. With VESA Display HDR600 color certification, realistic gaming experiences are achieved with colors that pop and contrast that helps players win. The result is more vivid scenes and more immersive character detailing, bringing next-generation gaming environments to life. The screen adds new LG Calibration Studio color correction technology, allowing it to be adjusted to the exact same color as the original scheme which games were built around, creating an ideal representation of exquisite scenes as game-makers intended.

 

In terms of performance, the highly-compatible 27GP950 processes 4K resolution images whilst being compatible with HDMI2.1, and therefore complies with the latest game specifications to make it easy for players to connect to the latest generation game consoles[3]. The monitor supports Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) dynamic mode to empower reaction times, for clear and delay-free imaging, and with exceptional levels of smoothness. At 144Hz - and overclocked up to 160Hz – gamers can see the next frame faster than opponents, and as every player knows, every split-second counts!

 

Synchronizedly with built-in technologies and functions specially designed for e-sports

Standing firmly in support of professional gaming enthusiasts, UltraGear™ gaming monitor 27GP950 have passed the official NVIDIA test and are certified to be compatible with G-Sync® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technologies, helping to bring seamless operation and eliminate screen tearing, cracking and afterimages, while reducing delayed response. LG has also added a variety of dedicated e-sports features to the monitor, including the ability to customize game modes, as well as enable first-person shooting (FPS) mode, real-time strategy mode (RTS), etc. for different game types. This allows players to arrange game details according to their competitive needs and preferences.

 

Activation of other game features helps players achieve their best possible performance, even when things get tough. Turning on the Black Stabilizer can effectively dim gameplay areas to carefully define dark areas of the map, helping players avoid the opponent's ambush; meanwhile, the Crosshair function can track and lock a target in the center of the screen, aiding quick, decisive and deadly target acquisition – all housed in a chic, visually-exciting LG form factor.

 

Launch Date and Retail Price

The LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor LG 27GP950-B is available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:

Model

Suggested Retail Price

Launch Date

27GP950-B

$7,690

11 Jun 2021

 

Specification

Category

Spec Items

27GP950

Display

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.47

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

Nano IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

Brightness (Min.)

360 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

HDR

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

HDR Effect

YES

Color & Calibration

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Wide Color Gamut

YES

Color Calibrated

YES

HW Calibration

YES

Features

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

YES(Premium Pro)

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

Sphere Lighting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Software Application

True Color Pro

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

YES

Connectivity

HDMI

Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.1)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160@120Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 10bit @ 95Hz,
3840 x 2160 8bit @ 120Hz (DSC Off),
3840 x 2160 10bit @ 144Hz (DSC On)
3840 x 2160 10bit @ 160Hz (O/C, DSC On)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

YES

Power

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

65W

Power Consumption (Max.)

95W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Mechanical

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Dimensions/Weight

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2 mm (up)
609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2 mm (down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

735 x 200 x 522 mm

Weight with Stand

7.9

Weight without Stand

5.7

Weight in Shipping

11.5

 

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage.

The above specifications are for reference only. Final product details are subject to change without notice.

 

[1] Compare with LG UltraGear series, 27GN950 is the first monitor with nano IPS and 4K resolution

[2] In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. 

This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

[3] The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.

