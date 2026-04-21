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April 21, 2026, Hong Kong — In a densely populated city like Hong Kong, where living spaces demand flexibility and smart utilization, consumers are placing increasing importance on indoor air quality and healthy living. As people spend more time indoors, effective air management has become an essential part of modern lifestyles. LG Electronics Hong Kong（LG） today announced the launch of the first wave of its “LG PuriCare™ 2026 New Series”, introducing the LG PuriCare™ AeroMini Air Purifier and LG PuriCare™ AeroSpeaker Air Purifying Table. Combining advanced air purification technology with refined design and multi-functional lifestyle features, the new series transforms clean air from a basic necessity into an integral part of elevated everyday living—seamlessly integrating air care into modern home environments.

LG PuriCare™ AeroMini Air Purifier: Designed for Compact Living Spaces

As a key product of the LG PuriCare™ 2026 series, the LG PuriCare™ AeroMini features a compact design paired with 360-degree air purification technology, specifically created for urban homes and smaller living environments. It is ideal for placement in bedrooms, children’s rooms, on desks, or in single-occupancy spaces, delivering clean air across various daily scenarios.

The AeroMini is available in two color options—Cream White and a soft, refreshing Peppermint Green—featuring a minimalist yet stylish aesthetic that blends naturally into different interior styles. With its sleek and compact form, the AeroMini is not only an air purifier but also a design element that complements modern home décor.

Compared to the traditional PuriCare™ 360˚ Hit model, the AeroMini reduces floor space usage by 21% and overall height by 30%, allowing flexible placement on tabletops, shelves, or floors. This makes it especially suited to Hong Kong homes where space efficiency is essential.

Thoughtfully Designed Accessories for Lifestyle Integration

One of the key design highlights of the AeroMini lies in its customizable accessory system, transforming the air purifier from a purely functional appliance into a lifestyle design piece.

A range of optional accessories—including a leather carry handle, multifunctional container, and table accessory—allow users to personalize their setup. The leather carry handle enables easy portability between rooms; the multifunctional container can hold small plants or decorative items to add a natural touch; while the table accessory allows the unit to double as a stylish and practical furniture piece. This flexible design approach empowers users to tailor the AeroMini to their own lifestyle and home aesthetics, achieving a seamless balance between clean air and interior design.

360° Air Purification for Comprehensive Indoor Air Care

The AeroMini features a 360° air purification system that draws in air from all directions and releases purified air evenly throughout the space, delivering comprehensive coverage. It is equipped with a PM1.0 sensor for more sensitive detection of fine particles, enabling real-time monitoring and faster activation of purification functions for improved air management efficiency.

The Aero H filter: Washable Safe Plus pre-filter, HEPA 13 filter and Activated Carbon filter removes 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.01 μm, while effectively eliminating 99.8% of bacteria, 98.5% of viruses, and 99.9% of airborne mold—providing enhanced protection for indoor environments.

Quiet Operation and Smart Control for Everyday Living

Operating at a noise level as low as 26 dB, the AeroMini delivers a quiet and comfortable experience, making it suitable for bedrooms or focused environments.

It also supports the LG ThinQ™ app, allowing users to monitor indoor air quality, track filter status, control the device remotely, receive notifications, and access smart diagnostics—making air management more convenient and intuitive.

LG PuriCare™ AeroSpeaker: A Multi-Functional Air Purifying Table Combining Air, Sound and Ambience

Alongside the AeroMini, LG also introduces the LG PuriCare™ AeroSpeaker Air Purifying Table. Made in Korea, the product features a soft and refined cream white finish, with a clean and elegant design that blends effortlessly into various home interiors, adding warmth and comfort to any space. The AeroSpeaker combines air purification, Bluetooth audio, ambient lighting, and wireless charging in a single device, delivering a richer and more immersive home experience.

Advanced Air Purification for a Cleaner Indoor Environment

The AeroSpeaker is equipped with LG PuriCare™ Aero V filtration, including a washable Safe Plus pre-filter, HEPA13 filter, and activated1,2 carbon filter, delivering high-performance air purification. The system is verified to remove 99.999% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.01 μm, while effectively filtering 99.9% of airborne bacteria and viruses, and helping to inhibit 99.8% of airborne mold. It also effectively removes specific harmful gases—including ammonia, toluene, formaldehyde, acetic acid, and acetaldehyde—ensuring cleaner and fresher indoor air. It also features UVnano technology, which removes up to 99.99% of bacteria on fan blades, further enhancing hygiene and ensuring that the air circulated remains clean and safe for everyday breathing.

Integrated Sound and Ambient Lighting for Enhanced Living Experience

The AeroSpeaker features a built-in Bluetooth speaker system, allowing users to easily connect and play music while enjoying clear, immersive sound enhanced by a bass boost function. It also comes with integrated healing music, enabling users to select and play a variety of tracks via the LG ThinQ™ app (Healing Therapy List), creating a relaxing listening experience for everyday moments and enhancing overall home comfort. In addition, users can personalize their space by selecting from eight lighting colors and up to nine ambient lighting modes via the LG ThinQ™ app —including Ambient, Party, and Nature—to create different moods for various living scenarios.

Wireless Charging and Low Noise for Greater Everyday Convenience

The AeroSpeaker also features a built-in wireless charging pad on its tabletop surface, allowing users to conveniently charge compatible devices without the clutter of cables, keeping spaces neat and organized. Its table-style design makes it easy to charge devices while relaxing, listening to music, or unwinding, enhancing everyday convenience.

Operating at noise levels as low as 21dB, the AeroSpeaker delivers whisper-quiet performance—gentle enough not to disturb rest or nighttime use — creating a peaceful and comfortable living environment.

Availability and Suggested Retail Price

LG PuriCare™ 2026 series in Hong Kong are now available, with a suggested retail price below,

Model Suggested Retail Price (HK$) LG PuriCare™ AeroMini $1,980 LG PuriCare™ AeroSpeaker $5,980

Main Specifications (approximate values):